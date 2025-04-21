It's draft week in the NFL, and all eyes remain fixated on Shedeur Sanders. Where the Colorado quarterback ultimately ends up remains one of the biggest mysteries as we inch closer to Day 1 of the NFL Draft on Thursday night. When it comes to Sanders' range, it's vast. Some believe he could come off the board as soon as the second overall pick to the Cleveland Browns, while others think he could fall out of the first round entirely.

With that said, we're not using this space to discuss, surmise, or predict where Sanders could be chosen. Instead, this presents an interesting opportunity to dissect prospective teams and determine the best possible landing spot for him as he begins his NFL career.

As we all know, destinations for a quarterback are tremendously more important than whether or not they are a top-five overall pick, and no team is created equal. If Sanders -- or any QB prospect for that matter -- ends up in a dire situation, it creates an uphill climb for a productive career. Conversely, if he lands with an organization equipped to bring him along, he'll have a better shot at living up to his potential.

So, let's take a gander at a handful of teams that could be in the quarterback market, and rank how good of a fit they'd be for Sanders with current odds at BetMGM Sportsbook in parentheses.

First pick at 2025 NFL Draft: No. 26 overall

Sanders would likely want to hear his name called much earlier than this, but the Rams would be the top landing spot for him by a pretty clear margin in my eyes. Yes, this would result in Sanders being put on the shelf for the first couple of years of his career, but that's not a bad thing. As Los Angeles continues to contend for playoff contention with Matthew Stafford -- who is entering his age-37 season -- over the next year or two, Sanders can be Sean McVay's developmental project, which should be the envy of any quarterback prospect currently walking the planet. Whenever Stafford is ready to hang it up, Sanders emerges after marinating in McVay's system and can hit the ground running, which is a scary proposition for opposing teams in the NFC West.

L.A. also has a solid offensive line and a strong collection of talent around the quarterback position, headlined by wideout Puka Nacua, so Sanders would have key weapons at his disposal.

First pick at 2025 NFL Draft: No. 21 overall

Arguably the most important thing for a young quarterback is attaching himself to an organization with stability, and the Steelers have that in spades. Mike Tomlin has been entrenched with the franchise since 2007 and has yet to have a sub-.500 season while on the job. Even as he mixed and matched his quarterbacks last season between Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, and the offense was allergic to scoring 20 or more points down the stretch, Tomlin somehow willed Pittsburgh to the playoffs. Sanders presents more upside than his quarterback room from a year ago, and Pittsburgh just spent the offseason bolstering its wide receiver room, trading for DK Metcalf to pair with George Pickens. Those two, alongside tight end Pat Freiermuth and running back Jaylen Warren, make a compelling collection of talent that should be appealing to Sanders.

3. Cleveland Browns (+250)

First pick at 2025 NFL Draft: No. 2 overall

The Browns picking Sanders with the second overall pick appears less and less likely as we approach the draft. Still, I love the fit with his skillset and head coach Kevin Stefanski. Sanders is more of a traditional pocket passer, which is the type of quarterback that Stefanski has thrived with, ranging from Kirk Cousins to Joe Flacco. Heck, he even helped Case Keenum post an 11-3 record as a starter with the Vikings in 2017 when he was the offensive coordinator, and saw him throw 22 touchdowns, just seven picks, and over 3,500 yards. The confidence meter of Sanders having a productive career after being put in the hands of Stefanski would be through the roof in my eyes.

First pick at 2025 NFL Draft: No. 9 overall

The more and more I think about the Saints landing Sanders, the more I like it. First-year head coach Kellen Moore has a proven track record of developing quarterbacks, working with the likes of Dak Prescott, Justin Herbert, and most recently Jalen Hurts as he came up through the ranks as an offensive coordinator. The former quarterback has firsthand experience of playing in the league and should be able to help Sanders transition to the next level.

Of course, there's also a clear need at the position for New Orleans after Derek Carr's season may be a risk due to a shoulder injury. But even putting that to the side, the Saints are a team with an offensive-minded head coach and boast some fascinating weapons like wideout Chris Olave and veteran running back Alvin Kamara, so Sanders would have some playmakers right out of the gate.

First pick at 2025 NFL Draft: No. 3 overall

The Giants are another team within the top three of the draft that could easily pluck Sanders, but -- similar to Cleveland -- it feels like they may be going in a different direction. That said, the team does have an offensive-minded head coach in Brian Daboll, which should help Sanders' development at the NFL level if he were to find his way to New York. The Giants also have a strong collection of receivers. Malik Nabers is the clear-cut No. 1 option and could blossom to superstar status as soon as this season, while Darius Slayton and Wan'Dale Robinson are two other intriguing targets. With Russell Wilson signed, Sanders could also develop behind the scenes for a bit, and won't be saddled with the pressure of playing right away, which could be a plus.

First pick at 2025 NFL Draft: No. 7 overall

From a roster standpoint, the Jets are an intriguing destination for a young quarterback. They have one of the top young receivers in the NFL in Garrett Wilson and a capable backfield with Breece Hall and Braelon Allen. New York also has the potential of a top-five defense in the league based on talent. What gives me pause about putting this landing spot a bit higher, however, is the unknown surrounding the coaching staff. Aaron Glenn is a first-time head coach and more defensive-minded, so Sanders' development would likely be placed on the shoulders of offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand, who is taking on OC duties for the first time in his NFL coaching career.

First pick at 2025 NFL Draft: No. 6 overall

The Raiders did trade for Geno Smith this offseason and gave the veteran a two-year extension as well. That means Sanders -- if selected by Las Vegas -- would have to sit for the foreseeable future. While that's fine as it relates to other organizations, it's a bit dicier here. After all, head coach Pete Carroll is going to turn 74 this September, so he should hardly be looked at as a long-term option to lead the organization. So, if they decide to ride with Smith throughout Carroll's tenure, there's no guarantee that the next coach will simply roll with Sanders as the next man up, muddying his developmental path. Moreover, the Raiders don't have much from a roster perspective outside of tight end Brock Bowers. The team ranked dead last in rushing last season, so Sanders currently wouldn't have any sort of ground game to lean on.