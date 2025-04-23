In 2014, movie fans were treated to a cinematic look at draft day for an NFL general manager. In the movie, the main character, Cleveland GM Sonny Weaver Jr., orchestrated a flurry of first-round trades that included the No. 1 overall pick.

While most drafts don't have that much drama, Weaver's first round in "Draft Day" does a good job capturing the excitement that is the NFL Draft, especially during the first round. Millions of fans tune in to see who their favorite team is going to select with its first pick. Fans also watch with the anticipation that at least one or two picks will be swapped while simultaneously ruining every mock draft in the process.

This year's draft will probably also include a trade or two that no one saw coming. One possible trade might involve the Chicago Bears trading up in the first round to select Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, who has also been linked to the Las Vegas Raiders, who hold the No. 6 overall pick.

Trades involving quarterbacks often take center stage, but there have been many impactful first-round trades that have not included quarterbacks. With that in mind, here's a look at the most impactful first-round trades over the past decade that did not include a quarterback. As you'll see, several team's championship fortunes were altered by a trade they made in the first round.

2015

Chargers receive

15th overall pick (Melvin Gordon)

49ers receive

17th overall pick (Arik Armstead)

2015 fourth-round pick (Blake Bell)

2016 fifth-round pick (Ronald Blair)

With the Chargers, Gordon blossomed into a two-time Pro Bowler while playing alongside Philip Rivers. His play in 2018 helped the Chargers advance to the divisional round of the playoffs for only the second time since 2019.

Armstead was a mainstay on the 49ers' defensive line for nine seasons and is now a member of the Jaguars.

2019

Giants receive

Browns receive

It was big news when the Giants finally traded the popular Beckham after five seasons in the Big Apple. Beckham went onto have a largely forgettable stays in Cleveland and Miami, but he play an integral role in the Rams' 2021 Super Bowl win.

Lawrence, who the Giants selected with the first-round pick in the Beckham trade, was a Day 1 starter with the New York. He was named to his first Pro Bowl in 2022 and is now one of the elite defensive players in the league.

2019

Raiders receive

Bears receive

While Arnette and Edwards were busts, Jacobs' Raiders tenure included two Pro Bowls and a league rushing title. Jacobs penned a multi-year deal with the Packers last offseason and was named to his third Pro Bowl in 2024.

The acquisition of Mack propelled the Bears to a division title in 2018 and another playoff appearance in 2020. Mack has been named to nine Pro Bowls in what could one day be recognized as a Hall of Fame career.

2020

Steelers receive

Dolphins receive

The Steelers were handsomely rewarded for trading away their first-round pick to Miami just two weeks into the 2019 season. Fitzpatrick has blossomed into a five-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro during his time in Pittsburgh.

Jackson, the player the Dolphins selected with the 18th overall pick in the 2020 Draft, started in 28 games during his first two seasons. Injuries limited him to just two games in 2022 and eight games in 2024.

2020

Vikings receive

Bills receive

It's safe to say that both parties are happy with the outcome of this trade. With Diggs, the Bills dominated the AFC East before his departure to the Texans.

The Vikings acquired the NFL's next great wideout in Jefferson, a four-time Pro Bowler who in 2022 led the NFL with 128 receptions and 1,809 yards receiving.

2021

Dolphins receive

6th overall pick (Jaylen Waddle)

2021 fifth-round pick (Isaiahh Loudermilk)

Eagles receive

12th overall pick (Micah Parsons)

2021 fourth-round pick (Zech McPhearson)

2022 first-round pick (Kenyon Green)

This was part of a trade that ultimately changed the futures of three franchises. For the Dolphins, the trade allowed them to acquire a receiver who made an immediate impact on Miami's offense. During his first four seasons, Waddle caught 309 passes for 4,129 yards and 20 touchdowns. He is also the creator of one of the NFL's most popular dance moves.

2021

Eagles receive

10th overall pick (DeVonta Smith

Cowboys receive

12th overall pick (Micah Parsons)

2021 third-round pick (Chauncey Golston)

A year after trading with Miami, the Eagles traded the 12th overall pick to their main rival. The Cowboys used the pick to acquire Parsons, a gifted player who has quickly blossomed into one of the league's top linebackers. The Eagles used the 10th pick to take a receiver who has helped the Eagles capture two NFC titles and one Super Bowl title. Smith caught the Eagles' final touchdown of Super Bowl LIX.

2021

Ravens receive

Chiefs receive

This trade, executed shortly after the Chiefs offensive line struggled in Kansas City's Super Bowl loss to the Buccaneers in 2020, played an integral role in the Chiefs getting back to the top of the mountain in 2022. Brown helped Patrick Mahomes win league and Super Bowl MVP honors for a second time before he signed with Cincinnati in 2023. Bolton, the Chiefs' second first-round pick in this draft, has become a big piece of the Chiefs defense. He led both teams with 13 tackles during the Chiefs' second Super Bowl win over the 49ers.

2021

Jets receive

Seahawks receive

While only one player panned out for them in this trade, the Jets are surely OK with that given that that player -- Wilson -- has quickly become one of the NFL's best young receivers, starting his career with three straight 1,000-yard receiving campaigns.

The Seahawks were able to acquire a veteran Pro Bowl safety in Adams, who enjoyed early success in Seattle before injuries limited his availability.

2022

Titans receive

18th overall pick (Treylon Burks)

2022 third-round pick (Jeremy Ruckert)

Eagles receive

The Eagles acquired a player in Brown who helped them capture two conference titles and a Super Bowl title. Conversely, Burks has struggled to make an impact as he prepares for his fourth season in Nashville.

2023

Cardinals receive

12th overall pick

2023 second-round pick

2024 first-round pick

2024 third-round pick

Texans receive

3rd overall pick (Will Anderson Jr.)

2023 fourth-round pick (Dylan Horton)

This trade certainly created some waves. It allowed the Texans to acquire Anderson, who won Defensive Rookie of the Year honors in 2023 while playing a key role in Houston's surprising season. The Cardinals would use the 12th overall pick in a trade with the Lions that gave them the chance to move up to draft offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. The Lions used the 12th pick to select Jahmyr Gibbs, who played an integral role in the Lions getting to within a game of the Super Bowl in 2023. Gibbs was named to his second Pro Bowl in 2024 after leading the NFL with 15 rushing touchdowns.

2024

Chiefs receive

Bills receive

32nd overall pick; traded to Panthers (Xavier Legette)

2024 third-round pick (DeWayne Carter)

2024 seventh-round pick (Travis Clayton)

This trade impacted several teams in a hurry. The Chiefs managed to move up in the draft to acquire Worthy, who played an integral role in Kansas City's third straight trip to the Super Bowl in 2024 (his 158 yards in the Chiefs' loss to the Eagles is the most-ever by a rookie receiver in the Super Bowl). Hicks also made an impact as a rookie, intercepting three passes and making 13 tackles during the postseason.

Buffalo then traded the Chiefs' former first-round pick to the Panthers, who used the pick to acquire Legette, who caught four touchdown passes during his rookie season. The Bills used the Panthers' former first-round pick to acquire (you guessed it) another receiver, Keon Coleman, who like Legette also caught four touchdowns during his rookie campaign.