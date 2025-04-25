The first round of the 2025 NFL Draft has come to a close, capping off an interesting first night that didn't see much action until the end of the round. The Cleveland Browns stunned the draft boards by trading down with the Jacksonville Jaguars, who selected Travis Hunter at No. 2 overall. That trade was the lone move in Round 1 for a while.

The New York Giants traded up to select a quarterback, starting the movement in the back of the first round. The Atlanta Falcons followed suit, moving up 20 spots to select an edge rusher. The Philadelphia Eagles tried to be aggressive, eventually moving up one spot to select an off-ball linebacker at No. 31.

This was the seventh draft class in the last 20 years with two or fewer quarterbacks selected in the first round, showcasing how invaluable the position was this year. That left Shedeur Sanders without a team, as he fell into Round 2.

As the first night of the draft has concluded, here are some overreactions from the top moves on Day 1. Which are overreactions and which are reality?

Jaguars gave up way too much to draft Travis Hunter

Overreaction or reality: Reality

The Jaguars gave up a king's ransom of draft picks to trade up three spots in the draft, all for the right to select Hunter -- who fills a need at wide receiver and cornerback. Hunter is one of the two "blue-chip" players in this draft, and has the skill set to star at wide receiver.

Was it a mistake for Jacksonville to trade as many assets as it did? The Jaguars gave up the No. 5 overall pick, a 2025 second-round pick (No. 36), a 2025 fourth-round pick (No. 126), and a 2026 first-round pick to the Browns to move up three spots. That's a hefty price to pay for a premium player like Hunter, especially if the Jaguars aren't a threat to make the playoffs next season.

Cleveland could be getting a top-10 pick next season if Jacksonville doesn't significantly improve in year one with Hunter, which is very possible if Trevor Lawrence doesn't improve under new head coach Liam Coen. The Jaguars offense will be fun to watch with Hunter and star wideout Brian Thomas, but Hunter needs to be a generational superstar to justify this trade.

Hunter should be a good player in the NFL, and he is going to play both positions. The risk could be worth the reward, but the Jaguars still give up two firsts and a high second to get him.

Browns were foolish to trade out of No. 2

Overreaction or reality: Overreaction

Passing up on Travis Hunter or Abdul carter is a very difficult decision, but the Browns had every right to make that move. What the Jaguars gave up to move to No. 2 is nearly impossible to ignore. The Browns received the No. 5 overall pick (and selected Mason Graham), a 2025 second-round pick (No. 36), a 2025 fourth-round pick (No. 126), and a 2026 first-round pick to move out of No. 2.

Think about the assets Cleveland has now. The Browns selected Graham, the best defensive tackle in the draft and pairing him with Myles Garrett. Cleveland also has the No. 33 pick and No. 36 pick in the second round of this year's draft and two first-round picks next year.

The Browns are in a soft rebuild, and now have the premium draft picks to build up their roster over the next two years. They can get their franchise quarterback in 2026 as well.

2025 NFL Draft grades for Round 1: Jags earn A+ for Travis Hunter move, Giants get C- for Jaxson Dart pick Pete Prisco

Shedeur Sanders wasn't good enough to be a first-round pick

Overreaction or reality: Reality

Two quarterbacks went in the first round and Sanders wasn't one of them. Cam Ward went No. 1 overall and Jaxson Dart was selected at No. 25 after the Giants traded back into the first round to get him. That left Sanders without a landing spot in Round 1, completing the expected slide out of the first round most draft experts saw coming.

Was Sanders good enough to be a first-round pick? A pretty telling aspect of his draft status was teams did not trade into the first round to get him, nor did the two teams that needed starting quarterbacks (Saints at No. 9 and Steelers at No. 21), who selected players in the trenches rather than take a chance on Sanders.

This doesn't mean Sanders isn't a good player nor a good quarterback. Teams didn't feel he was worth using a first-round pick on in a draft with not many franchise quarterbacks and heavy with offensive and defensive linemen. Sanders getting picked in Round 2 isn't necessarily a bad thing, especially considering a quarterback recently picked in the second round (Jalen Hurts) won a Super Bowl this past year.

Again, it all depends where Sanders ends up. Not when he was picked.

Giants have a better defensive line than the Eagles

Overreaction or reality: Reality

How can a team that was as putrid as the Giants last season have a better defensive line than the team that just bullrushed the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX? First off, the Eagles lost Josh Sweat and Milton Williams in free agency and Brandon Graham retired. Their defensive line already took a massive hit this offseason.

The Eagles have Nolan Smith, Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Jalyx Hunt, and Azeez Ojulari as their top defensive linemen heading into the draft. How the Eagles use first-round pick Jihaad Campbell is up for debate, as he can be an off-ball linebacker or edge rusher. Now let's go to what the Giants have after selecting Abdul Carter at No. 3 overall.

Carter is joining a defensive line that already has Dexter Lawrence, Kayvon Thibodeaux, and Brian Burns. Carter and Lawrence have the potential to be the best defensive line duo in the NFL, and Burns had a solid first season in New York despite his massive contract. This defensive line is better than the Eagles right now.

The Giants took a page from the Eagles playbook and built up their pass rush. The franchise is finally doing something right.

Colts got the steal of the top-15 in Tyler Warren

Overreaction or reality: Reality

How Warren fell as far as he did will remain a mystery in this draft. Warren wasn't even the first tight end selected as the Bears took Colston Loveland at No. 10 overall, leaving the door open for Warren to be taken by the 49ers and Cowboys. Both teams passed on Warren, leaving him available for the Colts at No. 14.

Warren isn't just a tight end, as Penn State proved he was a jack of all trades. He played 407 snaps at tight end, 281 in the slot, 91 out wide, 69 in the backfield, and 39 at quarterback. The Colts can line Warren up all over the field in an offense that already has Jonathan Taylor at running back and Michael Pittman at wide receiver.

There's no excuse for Anthony Richardson to be inaccurate with Warren as his security blanket in the slot or over the middle of the field. No matter who the quarterback is, the Colts are immediately better with Warren at tight end. This was a gift at No. 14 overall, and a player the Colts offense badly needed.

Teams are going to regret passing on Warren.

Falcons hilariously overpaid for the No. 26 pick

Overreaction or reality: Reality

The Falcons had the fewest sacks in the NFL by a wide margin this decade, so it made sense they would go pass rusher in the first round. After selecting Jalon Walker in the first round, Atlanta wasn't done adding pass rushers.

In what my be the most surprising trade of the draft, the Falcons traded up to the No. 26 pick and selected James Pierce Jr. to complement Walker in their revamped pass rush. The price they paid to get Pierce at No. 26 is astounding.

Atlanta traded its second-round pick (No. 46), a seventh-round pick (No. 242) and a 2026 first-round pick to the Rams for the rights to the No. 26 pick and a third-round pick (No. 101). Trading a 2026 first-round pick is massive to move up 20 spots in the draft, and a massive win for the Rams.

The Falcons just gave up too much to get a pass rusher. They better hope Pierce becomes an All-Pro to justify this pick.