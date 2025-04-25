Skip to Main Content

2025 NFL Draft Round 2 live updates: Team picks, Shedeur Sanders landing spots, trade rumors, start time

All the latest news leading up to Day 2 of the NFL Draft

After a wild first round, it's time for Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft. 

Things are going to speed up on Friday night and that's because teams won't have very long to make their picks. After getting 10 minutes to make each pick in the first round on Thursday, teams only get seven minutes to make their second-round pick and that will drop to just five minutes for the third-round. 

The second day is arguably the most exciting day of the draft and that's because there will be a total of 70 picks and many of those players are will end up being starters in the NFL. 

The biggest question heading into Day 2 is: Where will Shedeur Sanders land? The Colorado quarterback fell out of the first round, and now, he'll be one of the players to watch early in the second round. 

The first round of the draft gave us plenty of trades and surprises and we're expecting even more for the second night. If you're at home, you can watch Day 2 of the draft starting at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN, ABC or the NFL Network. 

If you have a computer or a phone in front of you, be sure to stick around and follow along as we break down all the information you need to know heading into the second night of the draft. 

Updates
(97)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied

Three Christmas games every year?

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell was on the "Pat McAfee Show'' on Friday and said ''I think we will clearly have three games on Christmas every year,'' but the teams will rotate.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Day 2 mock draft

Yup, there are mock drafts for the second day of the draft. After the first round ended last night, NFL Draft guru Chris Trapasso put on a pot of coffee and then stayed up through the night putting together his mock draft for the second round.

With that in mind, let's check out the top-10 picks from his mock and he starts things off with the Browns trading away the 33rd pick:  

  • 33rd overall -- Panthers (via Browns): CB Will Johnson (Michigan)
  • 34th overall -- Texans (via Giants): EDGE Nic Scourton (Texans A&M) 
  • 35th overall -- Titans: WR Luther Burden III (Missouri)
  • 36th overall -- Browns (via Jaguars): S Nick Emmanwori (South Carolina)
  • 37th overall -- Raiders: QB Shedeur Sanders (Colorado)
  • 38th overall -- Patriots EDGE Mike Green (Marshall)
  • 39th overall -- Bears: RB TreyVeyon Henderson (Ohio State)
  • 40th overall -- Saints: CB Trey Amos (Ole Miss)
  • 41st overall -- Bears: EDGE Donovan Ezeiruaku (Boston College)
  • 42nd overall -- Jets: WR Tre Harris (Ole Miss)

This mock also has Jalen Milroe going to the Seahawks with the 50th overall pick. 

Trapasso actually put together a multi-round mock that also covers the third round, and if you want to see how it all plays out, be sure to click here. We've also got a full list of the 50 best available players heading into Day 2 and you can check that out here

John Breech
April 25, 2025, 5:44 PM
Apr. 25, 2025, 1:44 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Kliff Kingsbury got the guy he wanted

The Commanders offensive coordinator left a note on the desk of Adam Peters this week and the Washington general manager showed everyone what that note said last night: "Take the Oregon tackle."

The Oregon tackle was Josh Conerly Jr. and that's exactly who the Commanders ended up taking. 

John Breech
April 25, 2025, 5:08 PM
Apr. 25, 2025, 1:08 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Shedeur Sanders landing spots

So where is Shedeur Sanders end up? That's the question everyone is asking after the first round. Former NFL general manager Ran Carthon has three potential landing spots in the second round for the Colorado quarterback. 

  • Browns. The Browns need a quarterback and they have two of the first four picks in the second round, so they seem like the obvious candidate. The Browns are currently the betting favorite to land Sanders, but things could get awkward if Cleveland decides to pass on him TWICE in the second round. Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco are the only two healthy quarterbacks on the roster, so even if it's not Sanders, it won't be surprising if the Browns take a QB at point. 
  • Raiders. The Raiders currently have the fifth pick in the second round (37th overall) and Carthon named them as a potential target for Sanders. Yes, the Raiders have Geno Smith, but the Raiders can get out of his contract after just one year if they have a QB waiting in the wings. Sanders has a relationship with Tom Brady and he seems to like Las Vegas, so this could certainly be a fit. 
  • Saints. If the Browns and Raiders both pass on Sanders, the Saints will be lurking at 40th overall. With Derek Carr's future up in the air due to an injured shoulder, the Saints are in desperate need of a quarterback. It won't be surprising if the Saints target a QB on Day 2 of the draft, but will it be Sanders? Other quarterbacks out there include Jalen Milroe, Tyler Shough, Will Howard and Kyle McCord. 

The second day of the draft isn't always must-see TV, but it will definitely be worth watching tonight just to see where Sanders ends up. 

John Breech
April 25, 2025, 4:47 PM
Apr. 25, 2025, 12:47 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Winners and losers from Round 1

When it comes to the NFL Draft, every fan likes to think that their favorite team came out a winner, but I have some bad news, that's not the case. There were winners AND losers from the first-round of the draft and we're going to cover them here.

Let's check out two of the winners and two of the losers from Thursday: 

WINNERS

  • Jaguars GM James Gladstone. In his first draft ever as an NFL general manager, the 34-year-old pulled off the most stunning move of the night when he made a deal with the Browns that gave Jacksonville the second overall pick. 
  • The Giants. The Giants are rarely listed on anyone's winner's list, but we have them here because they arguably had the best first-round of any team in the draft by landing the best pass-rusher (Abdul Carter) and their possible QB of the future (Jaxson Dart). 

LOSERS

  • Shedeur Sanders. As recently as two weeks ago, Sanders was projected to be a top-10 pick, but as it turns out, he didn't even get taken in the first round. 
  • Falcons front office. The Jaguars made the most shocking trade of the day in a good way. On the other end of the spectrum, the Falcons made the most shocking trade of the day in a bad way. After taking Jalon Walker at 15th overall, the Falcons wanted to trade back into the first round, so they made a deal with the Rams that involved sending a 2026 FIRST ROUND PICK to Los Angeles. That's right, they gave up a first-round pick to trade into the BACK of the first round. 

We have a few more winners and a few more losers and if you want to see the full list, you can do that here

John Breech
April 25, 2025, 4:00 PM
Apr. 25, 2025, 12:00 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Chiefs make final pick of the first round

After watching Patrick Mahomes get beat up in the Super Bowl, the Chiefs are trying to fix that. With the 32nd pick, they selected Ohio State tackle Josh Simmons. If he had been fully healthy, Simmons might have been a top 15 pick, but he tore his patellar tendon in October. If Simmons is able to return to his old form, he could be an anchor on the Chiefs' offensive line for a long while. 

John Breech
April 25, 2025, 3:43 AM
Apr. 24, 2025, 11:43 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Eagles defense just got scarier

The Eagles always seem to find a defensive player in the draft who perfectly fits their system and they appeared to have done here. With the 31st overall pick, they selected Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell, who only fell this low because of a shoulder injury he suffered. 

The Eagles were supposed to have the 32nd overall pick, but they made a deal with the Chiefs to move up to 31st. (Kansas City got the 32nd overall pick and the 164th). 

John Breech
April 25, 2025, 3:39 AM
Apr. 24, 2025, 11:39 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Bills fill their biggest need

Cornerback was Buffalo's biggest need going into Thursday night and they filled that need by taking Maxwell Hairston. The speedy corner ran the fastest 40 at the NFL combine in February with a 4.28. 

John Breech
April 25, 2025, 3:32 AM
Apr. 24, 2025, 11:32 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Commanders turn to the offensive line

Jayden Daniels is probably going to be a huge fan of Washington's first-round pick. At 29th overall, the Commanders selected Oregons' Josh Conerly Jr. The offensive lineman allowed just one sack on 521 pass block snaps in 2024 and if he can replicate those kind of numbers in the NFL, he'll become a pretty popular guy in Washington. 

John Breech
April 25, 2025, 3:25 AM
Apr. 24, 2025, 11:25 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Lions may have reached with the 28th overall pick

The Lions used their pick on Ohio State defensive tackle Tyleik Williams. He was rated as the 41st best prospect here at CBS Sports, so taking him in the first round certainly feels like a reach, but the Lions definitely needed some help on the defensive line, so this is a pick that could end up panning out. 

John Breech
April 25, 2025, 3:18 AM
Apr. 24, 2025, 11:18 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Ravens take a safety at 27th overall

The Ravens already have one good safety in Kyle Hamilton, and now, they have two after selecting Malaki Starks with the 27th overall pick. Going back to the days of Ed Reed, the Ravens have always made sure to have a great safety to serve as the backbone of their defense and with both Hamilton and Starks now on the roster, that defense is going to have a really strong backbone. 

John Breech
April 25, 2025, 3:12 AM
Apr. 24, 2025, 11:12 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Falcons might have given up a little too much to move back into the first round

The Falcons made a shocking trade to get back into the first-round. They sent the 46th pick, the 242nd pick AND A 2026 FIRST-ROUND PICK so that they could move up to 26th overall. The Falcons ended up using that pick on James Pearce Jr. If the Rams had taken Pearce at 26th ovearll, it would have been a decent pick, but given up a future first-round pick to land him doesn't make a lot of sense. 

John Breech
April 25, 2025, 3:06 AM
Apr. 24, 2025, 11:06 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Giants trade up and take JAXSON DART

Last night, the son of Giants general manager Joe Schoen shared some Jaxson Dart highlights on social media, which led everyone to believe that the Giants would take Dart and it actually happened! The Giants sent pick 34, 99 and a 2026 third-rounder to the Texans in exchange for the 25th overall pick and they used that pick on Dart. The Giants now have Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston and Dart in their QB room. 

John Breech
April 25, 2025, 3:03 AM
Apr. 24, 2025, 11:03 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Vikings unable to make trade at 24th overall

With only four picks in the draft, the Vikings were desperately looking to trade down so they could add more picks, but they couldn't find a partner, so they ended up making their pick. At 24th overall, the Vikings beef up their offensive line by selecting Ohio State's Donovan Jackson. 

John Breech
April 25, 2025, 2:54 AM
Apr. 24, 2025, 10:54 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

PACKERS TAKE A RECEIVER

For the first time in 23 years, the Packers used a first-round pick on a receiver. With the 23rd overall pick, they selected Matthew Golden out of Texas. It's a monumental pick for team that had not taken a receiver in the first round since 2002 when they select Javon Walker. 

Back in February, Josh Jacobs said the Packers needed to add some receiving help and it appears the front office listened. 

Fun fact: Matthew Golden wasn't even alive the last time the Packers used a first-round pick on a receiver. 

John Breech
April 25, 2025, 2:46 AM
Apr. 24, 2025, 10:46 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Chargers add a weapon in the backfield

This felt like a draft where the Chargers needed to add an offensive weapon and they did that by taking North Carolina's Omarion Hampton. The Charger also signed Najee Harris this offseason, so Jim Harbaugh suddenly has a pretty impressive rushing attack in Los Angeles. 

John Breech
April 25, 2025, 2:37 AM
Apr. 24, 2025, 10:37 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Steelers decide NOT to take Shedeur Sanders

The Steelers seemed like a possible landing spot for Sanders, but Pittsburgh decided to do what Pittsburgh does best. This team is know for its defense and they added a defensive player by taking defensive tackle Derrick Harmon with the 21st overall pick. By passing on Sanders, that could mean they feel pretty confident about their chances of landing Aaron Rodgers. 

John Breech
April 25, 2025, 2:25 AM
Apr. 24, 2025, 10:25 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Broncos select a cornerback

It took 20 picks, but the first corner is finally off the board (OK, I guess Travis Hunter was the first corner, but we're not counting him). The Broncos decided to select Jahdae Barron, who will now join a secondary that also includes Patrick Surtain II and Talanoa Hufanga. Barron should be able to help them in the slot. 

John Breech
April 25, 2025, 2:22 AM
Apr. 24, 2025, 10:22 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Buccaneers make surprise pick at 19th overall

The Bucs already have Chris Godwin and Mike Evans on their roster, so if their was one position no one thought they would be drafting on Thursday night, it was receiver, but they went there anyway. With the 19th overall pick, the Bucs took Emeka Egbuka. I actually like this pick and that's because Egbuka could have a huge season as a rookie. Opposing defenses will be so focuses on Evans and Godwin that things could open up for the former Ohio State star. 

John Breech
April 25, 2025, 2:16 AM
Apr. 24, 2025, 10:16 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Seahawks add some protection for Sam Darnold

Last season, Seahawks quarterbacks were sacked a total of 54 times, which was tied for the third highest number in the NFL. To help bring that number down, the Seahawks used the 18th overall pick on North Dakota State's Grey Zabel, who will almost certainly be a Day 1 starter at guard in Seattle. 

John Breech
April 25, 2025, 2:09 AM
Apr. 24, 2025, 10:09 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Bengals add a pass-rusher

If you watched the Bengals play last season, then you're probably well aware that they needed some defensive help and they got it by taking Shemar Stewart with the 17th overall pick. Adding a pass-rusher was a no-brainer here and that's mostly due to the situation with Trey Hendrickson. No matter how that turns out, the Bengals stilled needed to add a pass-rusher, which is why the Stewart pick makes sense. 

John Breech
April 25, 2025, 2:00 AM
Apr. 24, 2025, 10:00 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Cardinals beef up their defensive line

Arizona's Jonathan Gannon is a defensive-minded coach, so he's probably thrilled with the fact that the Cardinals were able to land Walter Nolen. The Ole Miss defensive tackle will now join a Cardinals front-seven that includes Josh Sweat, Calais Campbell and Dalvin Tomlinson. They could be a force in 2025. 

John Breech
April 25, 2025, 1:57 AM
Apr. 24, 2025, 9:57 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Falcons bring in some pass-rushing help

The Falcons totaled just 31 sacks last season, which was the lowest total in the NFC and second-lowest in the NFL. Based on that number alone, the Falcons desperately needed some pass-rushing help and they got it with the selection of Jalon Walker at 15th overall. The former Georgia Bulldog will be staying in Georgia. 

John Breech
April 25, 2025, 1:51 AM
Apr. 24, 2025, 9:51 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Colts make the second-most predictable pick of the first round

If you read any mock drafts before tonight, there's a good chance they had Tyler Warren going to the Colts and that's exactly what happened at 14th overall. In 2024, the Colts tight ends didn't even total 40 receptions COMBINED, so the selection of Warren was a much-needed pick for Indy. 

John Breech
April 25, 2025, 1:49 AM
Apr. 24, 2025, 9:49 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Dolphins go defense with 13th pick

The Dolphins didn't make a sexy pick, but they did land Kenneth Grant at 13th overall. The Michigan defensive tackle is a big guy who can turn into a force in the middle of Miami's defense. 

John Breech
April 25, 2025, 1:47 AM
Apr. 24, 2025, 9:47 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Cowboys make surprise pick at 12th overall

The Cowboys biggest need in this draft was at receiver, so it would have made sense to take a receiver, but the Cowboys never do anything that makes sense. With the 12th overall pick, Dallas selected offensive guard Tyler Booker, who will now join Tyler Smith and Tyler Guyton on the Cowboys offensive line. Seriously, there are three Tylers. 

Booker is a solid player, but this feels like a slight reach. 

John Breech
April 25, 2025, 1:33 AM
Apr. 24, 2025, 9:33 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

This is why you don't bring babies to draft parties

I have a baby at home and after seeing this video, I will not be bringing the baby to any future draft parties

John Breech
April 25, 2025, 1:31 AM
Apr. 24, 2025, 9:31 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

49ers add some pass-rushing help

The 49ers already have Nick Bosa, and now, they might have quite the tandem after selecting Mykel Williams with the 11th overall pick. Before the draft started, we projected that the 49ers would take a pass-rusher and Williams should be a solid addition for Robert Saleh, who's returning to San Francisco as the defensive coordinator after five years away. 

John Breech
April 25, 2025, 1:30 AM
Apr. 24, 2025, 9:30 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Bears take a tight end at 10th overall

The first tight end has come off the board and it was Michigan's Colston Loveland going to the Bears. The Bears tried to trade up to fifth overall to get Ashton Jeanty, but after that fell apart, they settled for Loveland, and in this case, settling isn't the worst thing. Loveland should be a solid weapon for Caleb Williams. 

John Breech
April 25, 2025, 1:25 AM
Apr. 24, 2025, 9:25 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

No quarterback at ninth overall for the Saints

With Derek Carr dealing with a shoulder injury, a QB would have made sense for the Saints at ninth overall, but instead, they decided to draft Kelvin Banks Jr. The Texas offensive lineman, who won the 2024 Lombardi Award and Outland Trophy, is a solid pick, but the Saints still don't have a quarterback, which is a huge concern. 

John Breech
April 25, 2025, 1:23 AM
Apr. 24, 2025, 9:23 pm EDT
See More
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    0:38

    Day 2 Best Offensive Players Available

  • Image thumbnail
    6:00

    Breaking Down The Shedeur Sanders Situation

  • Image thumbnail
    2:42

    Best Fit For Shedeur Sanders

  • Image thumbnail
    2:37

    Shedeur Sanders Name Not Called Night 1

  • Image thumbnail
    1:42

    Top Immediate Impact 1st Rounders: Maxwell Hairston

  • Image thumbnail
    1:59

    Top Immediate Impact 1st Rounders: Abdul Carter

  • Image thumbnail
    1:43

    Top Immediate Impact 1st Rounders: Ashton Jeanty

  • Image thumbnail
    1:07

    Top Immediate Impact 1st Rounders: Colston Loveland

  • Image thumbnail
    3:21

    Top Immediate Impact 1st Rounders: Travis Hunter

  • Image thumbnail
    9:47

    1st Round Draft Recap: Shedeur Slides Out 1st Round

  • Image thumbnail
    3:50

    1st Round Draft Recap: Jaguars Trade Up For Travis Hunter

  • Image thumbnail
    4:13

    Why Shedeur Sanders Slipped Out Of 1st Round

  • Image thumbnail
    1:06

    4 Teams To Keep An Eye On During Round 2: Browns

  • Image thumbnail
    0:50

    4 Teams To Keep An Eye On During Round 2: Saints

  • Image thumbnail
    1:34

    4 Teams To Keep An Eye On During Round 2: Texans

  • Image thumbnail
    1:37

    4 Teams To Keep An Eye On During Round 2: Seahawks

  • Image thumbnail
    2:39

    Most Interesting Player Not Named Shedeur Sanders

  • Image thumbnail
    3:32

    Shedeur Sanders Slides Out Of 1st Round

  • Image thumbnail
    2:08

    Best Landing Spot For Shedeur Sanders

  • Image thumbnail
    1:33

    Emory Hunt's 1st Five Off The Board In Round 2

See All NFL Videos