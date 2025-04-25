2025 NFL Draft Round 2 live updates: Team picks, Shedeur Sanders landing spots, trade rumors, start time

After a wild first round, it's time for Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Things are going to speed up on Friday night and that's because teams won't have very long to make their picks. After getting 10 minutes to make each pick in the first round on Thursday, teams only get seven minutes to make their second-round pick and that will drop to just five minutes for the third-round.

The second day is arguably the most exciting day of the draft and that's because there will be a total of 70 picks and many of those players are will end up being starters in the NFL.

The biggest question heading into Day 2 is: Where will Shedeur Sanders land? The Colorado quarterback fell out of the first round, and now, he'll be one of the players to watch early in the second round.

The first round of the draft gave us plenty of trades and surprises and we're expecting even more for the second night. If you're at home, you can watch Day 2 of the draft starting at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN, ABC or the NFL Network.

If you have a computer or a phone in front of you, be sure to stick around and follow along as we break down all the information you need to know heading into the second night of the draft.