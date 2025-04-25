2025 NFL Draft Round 2 live updates: Team picks, Shedeur Sanders landing spots, trade rumors, start time

Three Christmas games every year?
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell was on the "Pat McAfee Show'' on Friday and said ''I think we will clearly have three games on Christmas every year,'' but the teams will rotate.
After a wild first round, it's time for Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Things are going to speed up on Friday night and that's because teams won't have very long to make their picks. After getting 10 minutes to make each pick in the first round on Thursday, teams only get seven minutes to make their second-round pick and that will drop to just five minutes for the third-round.
The second day is arguably the most exciting day of the draft and that's because there will be a total of 70 picks and many of those players are will end up being starters in the NFL.
The biggest question heading into Day 2 is: Where will Shedeur Sanders land? The Colorado quarterback fell out of the first round, and now, he'll be one of the players to watch early in the second round.
The first round of the draft gave us plenty of trades and surprises and we're expecting even more for the second night. If you're at home, you can watch Day 2 of the draft starting at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN, ABC or the NFL Network.
If you have a computer or a phone in front of you, be sure to stick around and follow along as we break down all the information you need to know heading into the second night of the draft.
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell was on the "Pat McAfee Show'' on Friday and said ''I think we will clearly have three games on Christmas every year,'' but the teams will rotate.
Yup, there are mock drafts for the second day of the draft. After the first round ended last night, NFL Draft guru Chris Trapasso put on a pot of coffee and then stayed up through the night putting together his mock draft for the second round.
With that in mind, let's check out the top-10 picks from his mock and he starts things off with the Browns trading away the 33rd pick:
This mock also has Jalen Milroe going to the Seahawks with the 50th overall pick.
Trapasso actually put together a multi-round mock that also covers the third round, and if you want to see how it all plays out, be sure to click here. We've also got a full list of the 50 best available players heading into Day 2 and you can check that out here
The Commanders offensive coordinator left a note on the desk of Adam Peters this week and the Washington general manager showed everyone what that note said last night: "Take the Oregon tackle."
The Oregon tackle was Josh Conerly Jr. and that's exactly who the Commanders ended up taking.
So where is Shedeur Sanders end up? That's the question everyone is asking after the first round. Former NFL general manager Ran Carthon has three potential landing spots in the second round for the Colorado quarterback.
The second day of the draft isn't always must-see TV, but it will definitely be worth watching tonight just to see where Sanders ends up.
When it comes to the NFL Draft, every fan likes to think that their favorite team came out a winner, but I have some bad news, that's not the case. There were winners AND losers from the first-round of the draft and we're going to cover them here.
Let's check out two of the winners and two of the losers from Thursday:
WINNERS
LOSERS
We have a few more winners and a few more losers and if you want to see the full list, you can do that here
After watching Patrick Mahomes get beat up in the Super Bowl, the Chiefs are trying to fix that. With the 32nd pick, they selected Ohio State tackle Josh Simmons. If he had been fully healthy, Simmons might have been a top 15 pick, but he tore his patellar tendon in October. If Simmons is able to return to his old form, he could be an anchor on the Chiefs' offensive line for a long while.
The Eagles always seem to find a defensive player in the draft who perfectly fits their system and they appeared to have done here. With the 31st overall pick, they selected Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell, who only fell this low because of a shoulder injury he suffered.
The Eagles were supposed to have the 32nd overall pick, but they made a deal with the Chiefs to move up to 31st. (Kansas City got the 32nd overall pick and the 164th).
Cornerback was Buffalo's biggest need going into Thursday night and they filled that need by taking Maxwell Hairston. The speedy corner ran the fastest 40 at the NFL combine in February with a 4.28.
Jayden Daniels is probably going to be a huge fan of Washington's first-round pick. At 29th overall, the Commanders selected Oregons' Josh Conerly Jr. The offensive lineman allowed just one sack on 521 pass block snaps in 2024 and if he can replicate those kind of numbers in the NFL, he'll become a pretty popular guy in Washington.
The Lions used their pick on Ohio State defensive tackle Tyleik Williams. He was rated as the 41st best prospect here at CBS Sports, so taking him in the first round certainly feels like a reach, but the Lions definitely needed some help on the defensive line, so this is a pick that could end up panning out.
The Ravens already have one good safety in Kyle Hamilton, and now, they have two after selecting Malaki Starks with the 27th overall pick. Going back to the days of Ed Reed, the Ravens have always made sure to have a great safety to serve as the backbone of their defense and with both Hamilton and Starks now on the roster, that defense is going to have a really strong backbone.
The Falcons made a shocking trade to get back into the first-round. They sent the 46th pick, the 242nd pick AND A 2026 FIRST-ROUND PICK so that they could move up to 26th overall. The Falcons ended up using that pick on James Pearce Jr. If the Rams had taken Pearce at 26th ovearll, it would have been a decent pick, but given up a future first-round pick to land him doesn't make a lot of sense.
Last night, the son of Giants general manager Joe Schoen shared some Jaxson Dart highlights on social media, which led everyone to believe that the Giants would take Dart and it actually happened! The Giants sent pick 34, 99 and a 2026 third-rounder to the Texans in exchange for the 25th overall pick and they used that pick on Dart. The Giants now have Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston and Dart in their QB room.
With only four picks in the draft, the Vikings were desperately looking to trade down so they could add more picks, but they couldn't find a partner, so they ended up making their pick. At 24th overall, the Vikings beef up their offensive line by selecting Ohio State's Donovan Jackson.
For the first time in 23 years, the Packers used a first-round pick on a receiver. With the 23rd overall pick, they selected Matthew Golden out of Texas. It's a monumental pick for team that had not taken a receiver in the first round since 2002 when they select Javon Walker.
Back in February, Josh Jacobs said the Packers needed to add some receiving help and it appears the front office listened.
Fun fact: Matthew Golden wasn't even alive the last time the Packers used a first-round pick on a receiver.
This felt like a draft where the Chargers needed to add an offensive weapon and they did that by taking North Carolina's Omarion Hampton. The Charger also signed Najee Harris this offseason, so Jim Harbaugh suddenly has a pretty impressive rushing attack in Los Angeles.
The Steelers seemed like a possible landing spot for Sanders, but Pittsburgh decided to do what Pittsburgh does best. This team is know for its defense and they added a defensive player by taking defensive tackle Derrick Harmon with the 21st overall pick. By passing on Sanders, that could mean they feel pretty confident about their chances of landing Aaron Rodgers.
It took 20 picks, but the first corner is finally off the board (OK, I guess Travis Hunter was the first corner, but we're not counting him). The Broncos decided to select Jahdae Barron, who will now join a secondary that also includes Patrick Surtain II and Talanoa Hufanga. Barron should be able to help them in the slot.
The Bucs already have Chris Godwin and Mike Evans on their roster, so if their was one position no one thought they would be drafting on Thursday night, it was receiver, but they went there anyway. With the 19th overall pick, the Bucs took Emeka Egbuka. I actually like this pick and that's because Egbuka could have a huge season as a rookie. Opposing defenses will be so focuses on Evans and Godwin that things could open up for the former Ohio State star.
Last season, Seahawks quarterbacks were sacked a total of 54 times, which was tied for the third highest number in the NFL. To help bring that number down, the Seahawks used the 18th overall pick on North Dakota State's Grey Zabel, who will almost certainly be a Day 1 starter at guard in Seattle.
If you watched the Bengals play last season, then you're probably well aware that they needed some defensive help and they got it by taking Shemar Stewart with the 17th overall pick. Adding a pass-rusher was a no-brainer here and that's mostly due to the situation with Trey Hendrickson. No matter how that turns out, the Bengals stilled needed to add a pass-rusher, which is why the Stewart pick makes sense.
Arizona's Jonathan Gannon is a defensive-minded coach, so he's probably thrilled with the fact that the Cardinals were able to land Walter Nolen. The Ole Miss defensive tackle will now join a Cardinals front-seven that includes Josh Sweat, Calais Campbell and Dalvin Tomlinson. They could be a force in 2025.
The Falcons totaled just 31 sacks last season, which was the lowest total in the NFC and second-lowest in the NFL. Based on that number alone, the Falcons desperately needed some pass-rushing help and they got it with the selection of Jalon Walker at 15th overall. The former Georgia Bulldog will be staying in Georgia.
If you read any mock drafts before tonight, there's a good chance they had Tyler Warren going to the Colts and that's exactly what happened at 14th overall. In 2024, the Colts tight ends didn't even total 40 receptions COMBINED, so the selection of Warren was a much-needed pick for Indy.
The Dolphins didn't make a sexy pick, but they did land Kenneth Grant at 13th overall. The Michigan defensive tackle is a big guy who can turn into a force in the middle of Miami's defense.
The Cowboys biggest need in this draft was at receiver, so it would have made sense to take a receiver, but the Cowboys never do anything that makes sense. With the 12th overall pick, Dallas selected offensive guard Tyler Booker, who will now join Tyler Smith and Tyler Guyton on the Cowboys offensive line. Seriously, there are three Tylers.
Booker is a solid player, but this feels like a slight reach.
I have a baby at home and after seeing this video, I will not be bringing the baby to any future draft parties
The 49ers already have Nick Bosa, and now, they might have quite the tandem after selecting Mykel Williams with the 11th overall pick. Before the draft started, we projected that the 49ers would take a pass-rusher and Williams should be a solid addition for Robert Saleh, who's returning to San Francisco as the defensive coordinator after five years away.
The first tight end has come off the board and it was Michigan's Colston Loveland going to the Bears. The Bears tried to trade up to fifth overall to get Ashton Jeanty, but after that fell apart, they settled for Loveland, and in this case, settling isn't the worst thing. Loveland should be a solid weapon for Caleb Williams.
With Derek Carr dealing with a shoulder injury, a QB would have made sense for the Saints at ninth overall, but instead, they decided to draft Kelvin Banks Jr. The Texas offensive lineman, who won the 2024 Lombardi Award and Outland Trophy, is a solid pick, but the Saints still don't have a quarterback, which is a huge concern.