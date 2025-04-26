Skip to Main Content

2025 NFL Draft Round 3 live updates: Team picks, Shedeur Sanders landing spots, trade rumors, start time

All the latest news as Rounds 2-3 of the NFL Draft transpire live from Green Bay, Wisconsin

After a wild first round, it's time for Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft. Everything speeds up Friday night as not only are clocks shorter but teams won't take long to make their picks. After getting 10 minutes to make each pick in the first round, teams only get 7 minutes to make their second-round pick; that drops to 5 minutes for the third round. 

The second day is arguably the most exciting day of the draft and that's because there will be a total of 70 picks and many of those players are will end up being starters in the NFL. The biggest question: Where will Shedeur Sanders land? The Colorado quarterback fell out of the first round, and now, he'll be one of the players to watch early in the second round. 

The first round of the draft gave us plenty of trades and surprises, and we're expecting even more for the second night. If you're at home, you can watch Day 2 of the draft starting at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN, ABC or the NFL Network. 

Stick around and follow this 2025 NFL Draft live updates page as we break down all the information you need to know heading into the second night of the draft. You can also check out 2025 NFL Draft grades updating live throughout Rounds 2-3.

Shedeur Sanders has officially fallen out of the first three rounds

The third round of the NFL Draft is officially in the books and the biggest story is the fact that Shedeur Sanders is still available. The Colorado quarterback, who was once projected to go in the first round, has now tumbled all the way down to the fourth round and he could fall even farther. 

Sanders sent out a tweet near the end of the third round. 

John Breech
April 26, 2025, 3:29 AM
Apr. 25, 2025, 11:29 pm EDT
 
Browns' shocker: Cleveland finally takes a quarterback

They waited until the end of the third round, but the Browns finally took a quarterback. With the 94th overall pick, the Browns have selected Oregon QB Dillon Gabriel. 

That means there five quarterbacks have now been selected and none of them are Shedeur Sanders. 

John Breech
April 26, 2025, 2:57 AM
Apr. 25, 2025, 10:57 pm EDT
 
Seahawks select Jalen Milroe

For the second time on Day of the draft, there was a quarterback selected and for the second time, it wasn't Shedeur Sanders. The Seahawks decided to bring in a QB by taking Jalen Milroe with the 92nd overall pick. This is a solid landing spot for Milroe, who's somewhat of a raw talent. He'll get to sit behind Sam Darnold for at least a year, which could be hugely beneficial. 

John Breech
April 26, 2025, 2:53 AM
Apr. 25, 2025, 10:53 pm EDT
 
Steelers decide not to take Shedeur Sanders at 83rd overall

The never-ending freefall is still going on for Shedeur Sanders. His best bet for getting drafted seemed like the Steelers at 83rd overall, but they decided to go another route by taking a running back. 

It seems like the Steelers are content putting all of their eggs in the Aaron Rodgers basket even though that's not necessarily the best basket to have all your eggs in. 

John Breech
April 26, 2025, 2:20 AM
Apr. 25, 2025, 10:20 pm EDT
 
TreVeyon Henderson had no idea the Patriots were going to draft him

The Patriots new running back had almost zero contact with the Patriots in the lead up to the draft. The only time TreVeyon Henderson spoke with someone from New England came in a single Zoom meeting with the team's running backs coach. 

"I think I only did one Zoom meeting with the running backs coach [Tony Dews]. Other than that, I had no clue that New England was going to be the spot. It was definitely a surprise for me."

Henderson also said that he didn't speak to Mike Vrabel a single time before the draft, "I don't recall having a meeting with him. It was honestly a surprise, it was a surprise for sure."

And this is why the draft is unpredictable. The players who are getting drafted don't even know who's going to be drafting them. 

John Breech
April 26, 2025, 2:10 AM
Apr. 25, 2025, 10:10 pm EDT
 
Shedeur Sanders falls out of second round

Sanders fell out of the second round, and so far, things aren't looking great in the third round. The Browns and Raiders both held one of the first four picks in the round and they both passed on Sanders. The Browns took Bowling Green tight end Harold Fannin Jr. at 67 and then the Raiders followed that up by taking CB Darien Porter at 68th overall. 

At this point, the Steelers seem like Sanders' best shot and they pick at 83rd overall. Of course, a dark horse like the Colts could also enter the conversation. The Rams, who pick at 90th, could also be a team to watch. 

John Breech
April 26, 2025, 1:43 AM
Apr. 25, 2025, 9:43 pm EDT
 
Mike Green's dramatic fall finally ends

The Marshall pass-rusher, who led the nation with 17.5 sacks in 2024 has finally been drafted. The Ravens selected Green with the 59th overall pick marking their second defensive pick of the draft. Green was projected to be a first-round pick, but he tumbled down the board due to character issues (You can read the details here). 

John Breech
April 26, 2025, 1:08 AM
Apr. 25, 2025, 9:08 pm EDT
 
Raiders add a weapon for Geno Smith

After trading back twice, the Raiders finally made a pick in the second round and although they were viewed as a possible landing spot for Sanders, they ended up passing on him. Instead, the Raiders decided to bring in a weapon for Geno Smith by drafting TCU receiver Jack Bech. The receiver's brother, Tiger Bech, was one of the victims of the terrorist attack in New Orleans back in January, so he'll certainly be taking the memory of his brother with him to the NFL. 

John Breech
April 26, 2025, 1:01 AM
Apr. 25, 2025, 9:01 pm EDT
 
Quinshon Judkins was in the bathroom when the Browns tried to call him

When the Browns drafted Quinshon Judkins with the 36th overall pick, they had some trouble getting a hold of him and that's because he was in the bathroom! Judkins' mom was forced to answer the phone, but the good news it that everything seemed to work out. 

UPDATE: Judkins was NOT in the bathroom. He was getting lemonade. 

John Breech
April 26, 2025, 12:46 AM
Apr. 25, 2025, 8:46 pm EDT
 
Seahawks grab a tight end

There's been a run on tight ends in the second round. The Seahawks became the third team to grab one when they selected Miami's Elijah Arroyo at 50th overall. 

There have been five tight ends draft through the first 50 picks, which is tied for the most ever since the common draft era started in 1967. 

John Breech
April 26, 2025, 12:35 AM
Apr. 25, 2025, 8:35 pm EDT
 
Raiders trade back again

The Raiders had originally had the 37th overall pick, but they still haven't made a pick in the second round after trading back again. The Raiders first moved back to 48th, and now, they've traded back to 58th. 

Here's a look at the deal: 
Raiders get: Picks 58 and 99
Texans get: 48

The Texans then used their newly acquired pick to select Minnesota OT Aireontae Ersery. CJ Stroud is probably going to like this pick. 

John Breech
April 26, 2025, 12:19 AM
Apr. 25, 2025, 8:19 pm EDT
 
Will Johnson's fall ends at pick 47

The Michigan cornerback was projected as a first-round pick, but he fell down the draft board due to some concerns about a knee that could limit his longevity in the NFL. The Cardinals threw those concerns out the window and grabbed Johnson with the 47th overall pick. 

John Breech
April 26, 2025, 12:16 AM
Apr. 25, 2025, 8:16 pm EDT
 
Rams make their first pick of the draft 

The Rams were in the market for a tight end and they landed one by taking Oregon's Terrance Ferguson with the 46th overall pick. 

The Rams didn't get to make a selection in the first-round because they traded their pick away to Atlanta, so Ferguson will go down as the first pick of the draft for Los Angeles. The Rams were the final team to make a pick this year. 

John Breech
April 26, 2025, 12:13 AM
Apr. 25, 2025, 8:13 pm EDT
 
Cowboys make a splash

Adding a pass-rusher was a must for the Cowboys and they got that done in the second round by taking Boston College's Donovan Ezeiruaku with the 44th overall pick. Ezeiruaku was projected by many to be a first-round pick, so this feels like a steal for the Cowboys. 

John Breech
April 26, 2025, 12:08 AM
Apr. 25, 2025, 8:08 pm EDT
 
Jets finally get a tight end

There was a lot of speculation that the Jets might take a tight end in the first round and although that didn't happen, they did fill that need in the second round by taking LSU's Mason Taylor with the 42nd overall pick, who has a very famous relative who also played for the Jets. 

John Breech
April 26, 2025, 12:03 AM
Apr. 25, 2025, 8:03 pm EDT
 
Saints somehow got older at QB 

If Tyler Shough starts for the Saints, he'll be the second-oldest QB in the NFC South. 

• Baker Mayfield: 30 (April 14, 1995) 
• Shough: 25 (Sept. 28, 1999)
• Michael Penix: 24 (May 8, 2000)
• Bryce Young: 23 (July 25, 2001)

John Breech
April 25, 2025, 11:57 PM
Apr. 25, 2025, 7:57 pm EDT
 
Bills move up 15 spots in the second round

The Bills had the 56th overall pick, but now, they're on the clock at 41st overall after making a trade with the Bears. 

Here's a look at the deal: 
Bears get: Picks 56, 62 and 109
Bills get: Picks 41, 72 and 240

The Bills then used the 41st overall pick on DT T.J. Sanders out of South Carolina. 

John Breech
April 25, 2025, 11:52 PM
Apr. 25, 2025, 7:52 pm EDT
 
SAINTS TAKE A QB... but not Shedeur Sanders

The third quarterback is officially off the board, but it's not Shedeur Sanders. With the 40th overall pick, the Saints selected Louisville QB Tyler Shough. He's 25 and he spent seven years in college, but with Derek Carr possibly set to miss the season, Shough could definitely compete for the starting job this year. 

This is the highest the Saints have drafted a QB since 1971 when they took Archie Manning with the second overall pick. 

John Breech
April 25, 2025, 11:46 PM
Apr. 25, 2025, 7:46 pm EDT
 
Bears add another weapon

The Bears offense might officially be loaded. They beefed up their offensive line in free agency and they've used the draft to add two new weapons. After taking Colston Loveland in the first round, they followed that up by taking Luther Burden III with the 39th overall pick. Burden was projected by many to be a first-round pick, so this is a solid get for the Bears. 

John Breech
April 25, 2025, 11:42 PM
Apr. 25, 2025, 7:42 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Running backs are back

TreVeyon Henderson was the fourth running back selected this year and this now marks just the second time over the past 15 years that four or more running backs have been taken in the top 40. 

John Breech
April 25, 2025, 11:39 PM
Apr. 25, 2025, 7:39 pm EDT
 
Patriots add more help for Drake Maye

The Patriots started off the draft by getting some protection for Drake Maye, and now, they've added a weapon for their franchise quarterback. With the 38th overall pick, the Patriots selected Ohio State running back TreyVeyon Henderson. 

John Breech
April 25, 2025, 11:36 PM
Apr. 25, 2025, 7:36 pm EDT
 
Raiders trade out of 37th pick in a deal with the Dolphins

The Raiders were a potential landing spot for Shedeur Sanders, but they decided to trade out of the 37th pick. The Raiders have sent the 37th and 143rd picks to the Dolphins in exchange for pick 48, pick 98, and pick 135. With the 37th pick, the Dolphins have selected Jonah Savaiinea. 

John Breech
April 25, 2025, 11:29 PM
Apr. 25, 2025, 7:29 pm EDT
 
Browns pass on Shedeur Sanders again at 36th overall

It's pretty clear that the Browns have no interest in Shedeur Sanders. Not only did they pass on him at 33rd overall, but they passed on him again with the 36th overall pick. The Browns used the pick on Ohio State RB Quinshon Judkins, which makes sense, because running back was one of their bigger needs. Judkins going before fellow Ohio State teammate TreVeyon Henderson is somewhat surprising. 

John Breech
April 25, 2025, 11:22 PM
Apr. 25, 2025, 7:22 pm EDT
 
WE HAVE OUR FIRST TRADE OF THE SECOND ROUND

The Titans have traded the 35th overall pick to the Seahawks. Seattle will be sending the 52nd overall pick and the 82nd pick to Tennessee. The Seahawks are in need of a receiver or possibly some help in the secondary and they ended up going for the latter by taking safety Nick Emmanwori. 

John Breech
April 25, 2025, 11:17 PM
Apr. 25, 2025, 7:17 pm EDT
 
Texans add some help for CJ Stroud at 34th overall

After trading away their first-round pick, the Texans finally got to make their first pick of the draft and they selected Iowa State receiver Jayden Higgins. Higgins will join a receiving room that already includes Nico Collins, Christian Kirk and Tank Dell. 

John Breech
April 25, 2025, 11:14 PM
Apr. 25, 2025, 7:14 pm EDT
 
Browns make the first pick of the second round and it's not Shedeur Sanders 

The draft got off to a crazy start last night after the Browns agreed to a shocking trade, but that won't be happening tonight. The Browns decided to stay at 33 and they selected: UCLA LB Carson Schwesinger. 

This was the 33rd overall pick and the Browns are on the clock again at 36th overall, so it will be interesting to see what they do there. 

John Breech
April 25, 2025, 11:11 PM
Apr. 25, 2025, 7:11 pm EDT
 
Donald Trump has some thoughts about the Shedeur Sanders situation

The fall of Shedeur Sanders in the draft is such a hot topic that even the President of the United States is weighing in. 

John Breech
April 25, 2025, 10:59 PM
Apr. 25, 2025, 6:59 pm EDT
 
Mason Graham says the Browns got the best player in the draft

The Browns' new defensive tackle definitely isn't lacking any confidence. 

"I just feel like Cleveland is getting one of the best players, if not the best player in the draft. I feel like I can do everything, and I can play anywhere along the front. Coming in with Myles [Garrett] and all the guys along the front is only going to make this team better."

The one problem for Brown is that there's going to be A LOT of pressure on him. If Graham struggles and Travis Hunter looks like an All-Pro, the Browns are going to be getting ripped for this pick for years to come. You'll be able to add it to the long list of bad draft decisions by the Browns. 

John Breech
April 25, 2025, 10:56 PM
Apr. 25, 2025, 6:56 pm EDT
 
One team to watch in the second round: The Rams 

The Rams will be making their first pick of the draft at 46th overall. They didn't get to make a pick during the first-round and that's because they made a trade with the Falcons that sent a 2026 first-round pick to Los Angeles. 

How does Sean McVay feel about having two first-round picks in 2026? 

That feels like some foreshadowing. I won't be surprised if the Rams try to pull off a trade. If they wanted to hit a home run, they could call the Bengals and offer the first-round pick they got from the Falcons in a deal for Trey Hendrickson. 

No matter what happens, it will be interesting to see what the Rams do. 

John Breech
April 25, 2025, 10:49 PM
Apr. 25, 2025, 6:49 pm EDT
 
NFL Draft: Top remaining prospects heading into Round 2

There are still plenty of solid players available on the board as we head into the second round, including five players who CBS Sports ranked as first-round prospects. 

Here's a look at the top 15 players still on the board: 

  1. EDGE Mike Green, Marshall (No. 11 overall on the CBS Sports big board)
  2. WR Luther Burden III, Missouri (No. 14 overall)
  3. CB Will Johnson Jr., Michigan (No. 17 overall)
  4. S Nick Emmanwori, South Carolina (No. 19 overall)
  5. QB Shedeur Sanders, Colorado (No. 28 overall)
  6. CB Benjamin Morrison, Notre Dame (No. 34 overall)
  7. EDGE Nic Scourton, Texas A&M (No. 35 overall)
  8. CB Trey Amos, Ole Miss (No. 37 overall)
  9. EDGE Donovan Ezeiruaku, Boston College (No. 40 overall) 
  10. DT Darius Alexander, Toledo (No. 42 overall)
  11. WR Jayden Higgins, Iowa State (No. 43 overall)
  12. OT Aireontae Ersery, Minnesota (No. 44 overall) 
  13. LB Carson Schwesinger, UCLA (No. 45 overall)
  14. EDGE J.T. Tuimoloau, Ohio State (No. 46 overall)
  15. DT Deone Walker, Kentucky (No. 47 overall)

We've actually got a list of the top 50 remaining players and you can check it out here

John Breech
April 25, 2025, 10:45 PM
Apr. 25, 2025, 6:45 pm EDT
