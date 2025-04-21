The New York Giants have spent this offseason revamping their quarterback room with the additions of Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston, but they may not be done just yet. New York holds the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and while the Giants recently worked out Colorado's Shedeur Sanders, there's another quarterback that may have caught their eye.

According to SNY's Connor Hughes, Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart is someone to watch as a trade-up option for the Giants in the first round. Head coach Brian Daboll is reportedly high on Dart, and values his toughness. New York's front office may be focused on using the No. 3 overall pick on a player like pass rusher Abdul Carter, then later trading back into that round to select its prospective franchise quarterback.

Dart is CBS Sports' No. 50 overall prospect and No. 3 quarterback in this class. He led the SEC with 4,279 passing yards last season, which also set a program record. Dart found success pushing the ball downfield, and actually led the FBS with 10.8 yards per attempt in 2024.

While Dart is not the most accurate thrower of the football and played in an offense some could describe as "gimmicky," he brings a bit of dual-threat ability to the table. He rushed for 495 yards this past season, becoming just the third SEC quarterback to ever throw for 4,000 yards and rush for 400 yards.

2025 NFL mock draft: Jags target WR at No. 5, Saints pass on QB and get OL help Ryan Wilson

The pressure general manager Joe Schoen and coach Daboll are under this upcoming season is well-documented, which is why it may be the Giants that are more aggressive trading back into the first round for a quarterback compared to another team like the Las Vegas Raiders or Cleveland Browns.