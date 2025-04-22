With just two days to go until the start of the 2025 NFL Draft, there hasn't been a single trade made involving a first-round pick, but that's something that could certainly change over the next 48 hours.

By the time we get to the start of the draft, there's a chance that we could see a team make a blockbuster deal into the top-three. According to ESPN's Peter Schrager, the Browns and Giants have both been getting calls this week from teams that are looking to trade into the top three.

The Browns currently hold the second overall pick while the Giants are set to go on the clock for the first time at third overall.

"There have been phone calls made to both the Browns at two and the Giants at three with the intention to move up," Schrager said. "There are teams who are looking to get up in this draft to either the two or the three spot."

Although Schrager didn't identify the teams that are looking to trade up, he did say that they are targeting one of three players, "It would be for Abdul Carter, Travis Hunter or the running back, Ashton Jeanty."

Schrager also added that the Giants and Browns haven't been "immediately slamming down the phone," which means they're listening to the offers and they could be open to a deal if a team is willing to pay the right price.

If you look at the teams who might be looking to make a deal, it wouldn't be shocking if the Jaguars were on that list. The Jags, who have the fifth overall pick, have needs at both cornerback and wide receiver and they could fill both those needs by getting Hunter, but they'd probably have to trade up to second overall. Also, they've been connected to Jeanty and if they want to make sure they get him, they could trade up to the third overall pick.

The Raiders, who have the sixth overall pick, have also been connected with Jeanty and if they want to make sure the Jaguars don't grab him, they'd likely need to trade into the top three.

If you go further down the draft, the Panthers could also be interested in moving up. Although general manager Dan Morgan said he'll be looking to move down, it is smokescreen season, so Carolina could also have its eyes on making a splashy trade into the top three. The Panthers need a pass rusher and if they had a chance to move up for Carter at a reasonable price, it would be something they'd have to consider.

For the Browns, trading down to fifth or sixth could make some sense. If they made a deal with the Jaguars and moved down to fifth, they'd be able to add some extra picks, plus they'd still land one of the top players in the draft.

If the Giants or Browns trade down, there's also a chance they could still get Shedeur Sanders at their new spot in the first round, so they'd get their QB of the future, plus they'd get to add a few draft picks.

If either team does make a trade, it would shake things up in a draft where every team still has their original first-round pick, which marks the first time since the modern draft era started in 1967 that every team has held their original first-round pick this close to the start of the draft.