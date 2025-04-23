The 2025 NFL Draft is fast approaching, and while most believe the first pick is essentially a done deal, with the Tennessee Titans zeroed in on Miami quarterback Cam Ward, it's possible the rest of Round 1 could be shaken up by multiple trades. Both the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants are fielding calls for their top-three selections, according to The Athletic, while also exploring potential moves back into the end of Round 1.

Most teams speaking with the Browns and Giants about a possible move into the top three are interested in Colorado star Travis Hunter, per Dianna Russini, whose two-way role for the Buffaloes has him projected as both a wide receiver and cornerback at the NFL level. While the Browns are reportedly smitten with Hunter, who's been widely predicted to go No. 2 overall to Cleveland, the Browns are "listening" for potential offers, The Athletic said.

The Giants, meanwhile, hold the No. 3 pick. And they're apparently still wrestling internally with the need for both a long-term quarterback and immediate help for veteran additions Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston. New York entered February's scouting combine with Colorado's Shedeur Sanders as its top-rated quarterback of the 2025 class, per Russini, but the Giants have "since shifted" their board. That tracks with previous reports indicating New York favored Cam Ward and thus had strong interest in acquiring the No. 1 pick from the Titans.

This also helps explain why both the Browns and Giants are reportedly interested in moving back into the end of Round 1; both clubs still figure to be in the market for quarterback help if they pass on the position early. Cleveland owns the No. 33 overall pick, and New York owns No. 34, which means the teams possess the first two picks of the second round. A trade back into Round 1 would enable the Browns and/or Giants to secure a fifth-year option on the contract of whichever player they drafted.

Besides Sanders, Alabama's Jalen Milroe and Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart are among other quarterbacks who could be available at the back end of the first round.