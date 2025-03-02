Texas wide receiver Matthew Golden left Indianapolis as the offensive 40-yard dash king, as he ran it in 4.29 seconds at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine. Prior to this weekend, Golden was viewed as a potential late first-round pick, but could his on-field performance skyrocket him up draft boards?

On Sunday, former New York Jets general manager and ESPN analyst Mike Tannenbaum said "there's no doubt" that Golden will be the first wide receiver taken in the 2025 NFL Draft because of his speed and route-running ability. It's fair to assume that Tannenbaum is not including reigning Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter in this discussion, since it's unknown if he will play more at wide receiver or cornerback in the NFL, but it's notable that Tannenbaum believes Golden has overtaken some of the other big names at wide receiver.

Golden is currently CBS Sports' No. 34 overall prospect and No. 4 wide receiver behind Ohio State's Emeka Egbuka (No. 28 overall prospect), Missouri's Luther Burden III (No. 13) and Arizona's Tetairoa McMillan (No. 7). CBS Sports' pro comparison for Golden is New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave, and his scouting report indicates this is a polished pass-catcher who should make an immediate impact at the next level:

"Matthew Golden is a versatile inside-out receiver with good burst off the line and in his routes. His speed plays best on the vertical route tree, where he excels on double moves. While not the sharpest route runner in change-of-direction situations, he's far from stiff; he just lacks ideal flexibility. Golden showcases strong body control and can make difficult sideline grabs outside his frame. He has quick feet to beat press coverage but lacks the strength to consistently fight through contact. After the catch, he's more of a straight-line runner than an elusive playmaker, getting north-south efficiently but lacking lateral wiggle and contact balance. His hands are solid, though not elite, and he holds up well in traffic. Overall, Golden is a polished, reasonably explosive receiver with a skill set that should translate well to the next level."

The Texas speedster caught 58 passes for 987 yards and nine touchdowns in 16 games played last year. His nine receiving touchdowns were tied for the most in the SEC. Two of Golden's best outings came in the postseason. He caught eight passes for 162 yards in the SEC Championship game vs. Georgia and then seven passes for 149 yards and one touchdown in the Longhorns' thrilling Peach Bowl victory vs. Arizona State.

Golden was without a doubt Quinn Ewers' top target in 2024, and it appears some NFL decision-makers may believe he can be that for their quarterback at the next level. He may even be the first wide receiver drafted come April.