Not long ago, the New York Giants were considered frontrunners to acquire the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, with Miami quarterback Cam Ward their reported top target. With less than a month until the start of the draft, however, the Giants are now growing convinced they won't be able to trade up for Ward, according to Fox Sports, and in fact expect to leave the draft without either Ward or Shedeur Sanders.

Ward is the anticipated No. 1 pick of the Tennessee Titans, as ESPN reported previously, with Titans brass growing increasingly enamored with the 22-year-old Hurricanes product. Sanders, meanwhile, has met with Giants decision-makers during the pre-draft process, but one NFL executive is convinced the Cleveland Browns will take the Colorado quarterback with the No. 2 overall pick, one spot ahead of the Giants, per Fox Sports. Other reports have hinted New York isn't sold on Sanders anyway.

The primary takeaway: The Giants don't appear overly confident they'll find their quarterback of the future in this year's draft. Which might explain their widespread -- and detour-heavy -- pursuit of veteran quarterbacks this offseason. The team recently signed both Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston to one-year deals, but only after attempting to acquire the Los Angeles Rams' Matthew Stafford via trade, then attempting to sign free agent Aaron Rodgers, who appears headed for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

It's possible the Giants could use their No. 3 overall pick on another position, then still try to address quarterback later in the draft. Other notable 2025 prospects include Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart, Alabama's Jalen Milroe, Ohio State's Will Howard and Texas' Quinn Ewers.