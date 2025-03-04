The New York Giants promised to "look under every rock" to address the quarterback position during the 2025 NFL offseason. They appear to be following through. After swinging and missing on a potential trade for the Los Angeles Rams' Matthew Stafford, the Giants are now a frontrunner to acquire the No. 1 overall pick in the draft from the Tennessee Titans, according to ESPN.

According to the report, multiple NFL executives left recent meetings with the Giants convinced a trade with the Titans was "likely," with Miami quarterback Cam Ward the team's anticipated target. New York, which currently holds the No. 3 pick, has also met with Colorado prospect Shedeur Sanders, another projected first-rounder, but one source told ESPN the Giants' "consistent scouting of Sanders [is] a smokescreen."

With or without a blockbuster move to the top of the draft, the Giants are also expected to be in the market for an experienced signal-caller to open 2025 as the starter. Aaron Rodgers is one option, per ESPN, but impending free agents Sam Darnold and Russell Wilson are also believed to be near the top of the Giants' wish list. Both Darnold and Wilson previously drew interest from the team ahead of the 2024 season.

Rodgers is technically still under contract with the New York Jets, who share a stadium with the Giants, but is expected to be released by the start of free agency.