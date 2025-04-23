The 2025 NFL Draft kicks off on Thursday, marking the start of a three-day showcase that'll bring hundreds of college football's top players to the professional level. All 32 teams will have a chance at bolstering their lineups for both the short and long term, with big names like Cam Ward, Abdul Carter and Travis Hunter set to officially find NFL homes for the upcoming 2025 season.

Just because some picks have been telegraphed (i.e. Ward to the Tennessee Titans) doesn't mean the opening round of action will be easily predictable. Just one day ahead of the start of the draft, in fact, dozens of teams are reportedly exploring moves up and down the Day 1 draft board, including several clubs picking inside the top 10. And that's not even accounting for the uncertainty at quarterback, where notable names like Shedeur Sanders and Jaxson Dart aren't even guaranteed to be first-rounders.

So which NFL teams are looking to move up in Round 1? And which ones are trying to trade back? Here are the latest reports and rumors, plus some potential draft-day targets for each team listed:

Trade-up candidates

There is some "realistic buzz" around the possibility of Buffalo moving up from No. 30 overall, per Yahoo! Sports, especially as Sean McDermott looks to replenish the Bills' secondary.

Potential targets: WR Matthew Golden, DE Donovan Ezeiruaku, DT Derrick Harmon, CB Jahdae Barron, CB Maxwell Hairston

While the Browns may be open to selling their No. 2 overall pick (more on that below), they're also exploring a potential move back into Day 1 from their No. 33 pick, per The Athletic.

Potential targets: QB Shedeur Sanders, QB Jaxson Dart, QB Jalen Milroe, QB Tyler Shough, OT Josh Conerly Jr.

The Broncos have made "inquiries" about a move up from No. 20 overall, per ESPN, one year after selecting quarterback Bo Nix with the No. 12 overall pick. They figure to be eyeing help for Nix.

Potential targets: RB Ashton Jeanty, WR Tetairoa McMillan, WR Matthew Golden, TE Tyler Warren, TE Colston Loveland

The Texans have been "sniffing around" a potential move up from No. 25 overall, per Sports Illustrated, likely with the idea of reinforcing C.J. Stroud's new-look offensive line.

Potential targets: WR Matthew Golden, OT Kelvin Banks Jr., OT Josh Simmons, OL Grey Zabel, OG Tyler Booker

One year after trying and failing to move up for Brock Bowers, the Rams are brainstorming a potential leap from No. 26 overall for one of this year's top tight end prospects, per The Athletic.

Potential targets: TE Colston Loveland, TE Tyler Warren, TE Mason Taylor, CB Jahdae Barron, CB Maxwell Hairston

The Saints own the No. 9 overall pick, but they've also made calls about a potential move up from No. 40, per ESPN, perhaps in hopes of securing an additional first-round selection.

Potential targets: QB Shedeur Sanders, QB Jaxson Dart, QB Jalen Milroe, DE James Pearce Jr., CB Maxwell Hairston

Like the Browns, the Giants own a top-three pick, which they may or may not keep, but they're also exploring a potential leap into the back end of the first round, per The Athletic.

Potential targets: QB Shedeur Sanders, QB Jaxson Dart, QB Jalen Milroe, OL Grey Zabel, OG Tyler Booker

Forever zealous about trading, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman could move up from No. 32 to "zig" while other teams "zag" in a purportedly thin class, per NFL Media.

Potential targets: OLB Donovan Ezeiruaku, OLB Shemar Stewart, OLB Mykel Williams, DL Walter Nolen, S Nick Emmanwori

Trade-down candidates

General manager Terry Fontenot has openly advertised the Falcons' No. 15 overall pick, suggesting Atlanta could be better suited trying to accumulate picks by moving down.

Potential targets: OLB Mike Green, OLB Mykel Williams, OLB James Pearce Jr., CB Jahdae Barron, CB Shavon Revel Jr.

The Dolphins already own 10 total picks, but they're open to moving down from No. 13 overall as they look to address clear needs on both sides of the ball, according to The Athletic.

Potential targets: OG Tyler Booker, DL Walter Nolen, DL Kenneth Grant, CB Jahdae Barron, S Malaki Starks

With just four total picks thanks to previous draft-day trades, Minnesota is actively interested in moving back from No. 24 overall to recoup additional picks, per ESPN and The Athletic.

Potential targets: OL Grey Zabel, OG Tyler Booker, DL Kenneth Grant, S Nick Emmanwori, S Malaki Starks

Unless the quarterback class is whittled down quickly, the Steelers are a logical candidate to move down from No. 21 overall and still target a signal-caller, per Yahoo! Sports.

Potential targets: QB Shedeur Sanders, QB Jaxson Dart, QB Jalen Milroe, RB TreVeyon Henderson, DL Derrick Harmon

Despite already owning 11 picks in the draft, the cost-cutting 49ers are among teams interested in moving down, per ESPN. That starts with their No. 11 overall selection on Day 1.

Potential targets: OT Kelvin Banks Jr., DE Mike Green, DT Derrick Harmon, DT Walter Nolen, LB Jihaad Campbell