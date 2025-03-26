Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin and general manager Omar Khan met with three Ohio State prospects on the eve of the Buckeyes' Pro Day on Wednesday. Tomlin and Khan met with running backs Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson as well as quarterback Will Howard, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

The Steelers are expected to draft both positions after running back Najee Harris and quarterbacks Justin Fields and Russell Wilson left via free agency. Based on who they visited with in Columbus, it's becoming clear that they may use the middle rounds to address those positions, although that could certainly change if a player falls to them in an earlier round.

Henderson and Judkins are currently projected to be drafted in either the third or fourth rounds (they are CBS Sports' 79th- and 97th-ranked draft prospects, respectively). Howard, CBS Sports' ninth-ranked quarterback and 152nd-ranked overall prospect, is currently being projected as a fifth-round pick.

The 5-foot-10, 210-pound Henderson spent four years at Ohio State, rushing for 3,761 yards and 42 touchdowns and averaging 6.4 yards per carry. He twice led the Big Ten in yards-per-carry average, and last year, after injuries limited his availability the previous two seasons, Henderson averaged a whopping 7.1 yards per carry while helping Ohio State win the national title. He had a big 75-yard catch-and-run for a touchdown during the Buckeyes' playoff win over Texas.

Judkins started his college career at Ole Miss before coming to Columbus last offseason. As a freshman, the 6-foot, 218-pound Judkins led the SEC in rushing yards (1,567) and touchdown runs (16). He led the SEC in rushing touchdowns again in 2023 before rushing for 1,060 yards and 14 touchdowns during his lone season with the Buckeyes. He rushed for 100 yards and scored three total touchdowns in Ohio State's win over Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff national championship that included a 70-yard scoring jaunt.

The 6-foot-4, 235-pound Howard spent four years at Kansas State before capping off his college career with the Buckeyes. Last year, Howard led the Big Ten in completion percentage (73%), passing yards (4,010) and touchdown passes (35). He completed 75.2% of his throws with eight touchdowns and two interceptions during Ohio State's playoff run while averaging 287.5 passing yards per game.

If the Steelers use their mid-round picks on those positions, expect them to use their first-round pick on either a defensive tackle, receiver or cornerback. Pittsburgh does not currently have a second-round pick after trading it to Seattle in the DK Metcalf trade.