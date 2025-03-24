Kirk Cousins had his $10 million guarantee kicked in earlier this month, as the Atlanta Falcons couldn't move on from their highly priced free agent signing from last season. With the guarantee vested, Cousins is planning his next move -- but is going to wait to make sure the same thing doesn't happen to him as last year.

Per Sports Illustrated, Cousins is planning to wait until after the NFL Draft to facilitate a trade form the Falcons. The reason for being patient is for the 37 year old quarterback to find a team where he can start and not have a rookie waiting in the wings to take his job. This scenario happened last year, as Cousins signed his $180 million contract with the Falcons in March and Atlanta selected Michael Penix Jr. with the No. 8 overall pick a month later.

Penix replaced Cousins in his first season with the Falcons, which is why Cousins is planning his way out of Atlanta. The Falcons are moving forward with Penix. Of course, the teams that need quarterbacks could draft a quarterback high -- taking a potential suitor away from Cousins.

Of the teams looking for starting quarterbacks, the Tennessee Titans select at No. 1 overall, the Cleveland Browns at No. 2 and the New York Giants No. 3. The Pittsburgh Steelers could also be in play for Cousins if their recruitment of Aaron Rodgers fails. The Minnesota Vikings, Cousins' former team, plan to move forward with J.J. McCarthy in 2025.

Cousins still has three years remaining on a four-year, $180 million deal from last season. The Falcons have $155 million remaining on the deal but can get out of the deal after 2026. Cousins has a guaranteed salary $27.5 million for 2025 and a prorated signing bonus of $12.5 million -- making his cap number $40 million.

In Cousins' final five starts last season, he completed 62.7% of his passes with just one touchdown to nine interceptions. The Falcons went 1-4 in those starts. Cousins threw for 3,508 yards last season with 18 touchdowns to 16 interceptions and an 88.6 passer rating. His 16 interceptions were tied for the league lead.

Cousins should have a better idea of what teams could use his services after the draft, and what club interested would be the best fit for him as a starting quarterback in 2025.