We know that Cam Ward is on track to be the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, with the Tennessee Titans publicly infatuated with the Miami quarterback, and vice-versa. We also know that Shedeur Sanders is drawing interest from plenty of quarterback-hungry teams in the first round, though opinions are divided on his true value. But are we overlooking another signal-caller that could make his way into Round 1?

We just might be. While Ward, Sanders, Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart and even Alabama's Jalen Milroe are all widely considered potential Day 1 selections at the position, Louisville's Tyler Shough has also quietly "thrust himself into the [first-round] conversation," according to NFL Media.

"There isn't much consensus across the league about the quarterbacks in this draft beyond Cam Ward being the top prospect and presumptive No. 1 overall pick," Tom Pelissero wrote this week, citing insight from NFL personnel. "[Many] scouts and coaches rank [Shough] above at least one of those more-heralded players."

Shough is older at 25, fresh off a seven-year college career across three different programs. He also has an extensive injury history, which was part of the reason for his extended NCAA tenure. Still, NFL coaches like his prototypical size (6-5, 219), per Pelissero, and pro-level arm and accuracy. Some believe he "might be the readiest of the whole quarterback group to play in the NFL right now."

Perhaps it's no surprise, after all, that one NFL coach recently said behind the scenes he'd take Shough over Ward as the No. 1 pick. Only time will tell if a team is so bold enough to make him an actual Day 1 selection.