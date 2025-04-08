Where Shedeur Sanders ends up being selected in the NFL Draft is one of the biggest mysteries. The Pittsburgh Steelers want to get into the mix in case the Colorado quarterback falls.

The Steelers are bringing in Sanders as one of their top-30 pre-draft visits this week, per multiple reports. Pittsburgh currently holds the No. 21 pick in the draft, so the Steelers are either anticipating Sanders will experience a significant fall in the draft and/or will trade up to grab Sanders in case he falls.

Sanders is the projected No. 2 quarterback in this draft class, as the Tennessee Titans have shown signs they are taking Cam Ward at No. 1 overall. So where does that leave Sanders? The Cleveland Browns have the No. 2 overall pick and the New York Giants are at No. 3, and both franchises are in need of a franchise quarterback. The Giants did sign Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston this offseason, so there is no immediate need for Sanders.

If the Browns don't take Sanders at No. 2, there's a notion Sanders could fall in the draft with the Giants not having a massive need at quarterback. After the New York Jets (No. 7) and New Orleans Saints (No. 9), Sanders could significantly fall down the draft board. The Jets paid Justin Fields in free agency to be their starting quarterback, while the Saints gave Derek Carr a massive contract two seasons ago (and still have a heavy cap hit with Carr).

Even with the Steelers awaiting an Aaron Rodgers decision, this is where Sanders comes in. Pittsburgh lost both Wilson and Fields in free agency, and have just Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson on the depth chart. The Steelers can bring in Sanders and see how he fits into their system in case they do want to trade up and draft him.

Pittsburgh can still sign Rodgers even if it finds a way to draft Sanders, as the franchise can develop Sanders while giving Rodgers the starting job for 2025. Rodgers may be weighing his options anyway, so selecting Sanders wouldn't be a bad idea. At worst, the Steelers have a quarterback they can develop.