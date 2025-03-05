The 2025 NFL Draft is less than two months away, but the top of the first round could look a lot different by the time teams are actually on the clock. Days after reports indicated the New York Giants are frontrunners to move up for the No. 1 overall pick in their pursuit of a quarterback, many NFL executives now believe the Tennessee Titans prefer to trade out of the top selection, according to ESPN.

The Titans like Miami quarterback Cam Ward as a potential No. 1 pick, per ESPN, despite grading Colorado's Shedeur Sanders as a potentially better immediate fit for coach Brian Callahan's offense. Tennessee reportedly also has Penn State pass rusher Abdul Carter rated near the top of the 2025 class. And yet the "majority of league personnel surveyed by ESPN" anticipate the Titans first trying to acquire additional picks via a move out of No. 1.

2025 NFL mock draft: Giants trade up for Cam Ward, Commanders stop the fall for Michigan CB Chris Trapasso

Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi admitted at the NFL Scouting Combine that he's fielded inquiries from teams interested in moving up, adding that he expects a "big return" if Tennessee actually deals the pick.

The Giants, meanwhile, have said they'll "look under every rock" to unearth quarterback help, and that could include a trade up from No. 3 overall, with Cam Ward reportedly also high on their wish list. The New York Jets have also been linked to a potential trade up for the top pick; they currently own the No. 7 selection.