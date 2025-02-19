It's safe to say that there's some friendly competition between the two players who are vying to be the first quarterback selected in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Colorado's Shedeur Sanders and Miami's Cam Ward recently worked out together as both players continue to prepare for the upcoming draft as well as the NFL Scouting Combine, which will take place next week in Indianapolis. Ward and Sanders exchanged some friendly barbs during the workout.

"Consistency, that's what he lacks," Sanders said of Ward while laughing, via Well off Media.

"All you did was throw checks downs and bubble screens," Ward said in response. "If I did that, my completion percentage would be 90. I throw the ball downfield, you don't."

While it was all in good fun, make no mistake that there is a healthy level of competition between the two players. There is only one No. 1 overall pick, after all, and both Sanders and Ward will try to make a case for why they should be the first player selected when this year's draft kicks off on Thursday, April 24.

On top of possibly being the first player selected, there's also the prospect of being the first quarterback chosen in this year's draft. At this point, it looks as if Ward has a better chance at accomplishing both. Each of our four CBS Sports NFL Draft experts have Ward being drafted first, with three of our experts projecting Ward as the No. 1 overall pick.

As far as their barbs are concerned, consistency and being able to throw downfield will obviously be critical to both players' success at the next level. Being part of a team that can help them have success is essential, too. Just ask Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels, the first two quarterbacks taken in last year's draft.

While the Bears tried but ultimately failed to give Williams enough help in his rookie season (especially on the offensive line as Williams was sacked a league-high 68 times), Daniels flourished in Washington while leading the Commanders to their first NFC title game appearance in 33 years. While he clearly played a big role in Washington's success, the Commanders also deserve credit for building a team that helped Daniels record arguably the greatest season ever put together by a rookie quarterback.

Ward's and Sanders' friendly rivalry should add to the intrigue of both the upcoming combine as well as the NFL Draft. It'll also be a fun thing to follow as both players begin their NFL careers later this year.