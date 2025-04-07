The 2025 NFL Draft is right around the corner, and one of the most interesting prospects in this class is Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders. The son of NFL legend Deion Sanders was a player once being mocked No. 1 overall, but now, some believe he could go very late on opening night.

While Cam Ward is the consensus No. 1 quarterback this year, Sanders still plays the most important position in football. It's possible he goes No. 2 overall to the Cleveland Browns, or No. 3 overall to the New York Giants. Where do sportsbooks believe Sanders will land? DraftKings believes it will be with the New Orleans Saints -- who hold the No. 9 overall pick in the draft:

The Saints kept Derek Carr this offseason, but he's not viewed as a long-term answer in New Orleans. With Kellen Moore now running the show, the new head coach could view securing his quarterback of the future as an important task in his first draft, and Sanders is an option.

Sanders was named the 2024 Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year after leading the FBS with a 74% completion percentage. He threw for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns last season, both of which set Colorado single-season records. Maybe he's not viewed as having the kind of "arm talent" Ward possesses, but Sanders still is an accurate thrower of the football, and seemingly has a high floor as a prospect. Sanders even leaves college football having the highest career completion percentage in FBS history (71.8%).

If Sanders falls to the Saints at No. 9 overall, Saints czar Mickey Loomis is going to have to consider selecting him. This quarterback had a hand in changing the cultures of two different college programs, and is looking to do the same thing in the NFL.

"All I need is an opportunity," Sanders told ESPN following his pro day. "Simple. Whatever franchise wants to change their franchise, then there's no doubt who to go with. I've done it over and over and over. So you would be a fool not to pick me. ... What's the most important trait about a quarterback? Consistency? Look at the last four years. That's how I know I'm the best quarterback in the draft. ... What checks all boxes? It leads to one guy."