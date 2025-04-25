A year ago, it was not difficult to manufacture storylines. There was a record six quarterbacks taken in the first round and the first defensive player was not selected until No. 15 overall. Zero running backs were taken in the first round.

Fast forward a year and many, but not all, questions were answered Thursday night. Looking ahead to Friday, there are still multiple storylines to monitor, including when and where Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders will come off the board.

Here are the questions that remain unanswered on Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft:

Where will NFL legacies land?

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders has dominated headlines throughout this process and, unfortunately for him, that will continue for another night. Sanders remains available with teams like the Browns, Raiders and Jets yet to address the quarterback position.

LSU tight end Mason Taylor is the son of Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive end Jason Taylor and the nephew of Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker Zach Thomas. After Penn State's Tyler Warren and Michigan's Colston Loveland, Taylor is considered the best tight end prospect.

Sanders and Taylor are both likely to hear their names called early to mid Day 2.

Will Aaron Rodgers now sign in Pittsburgh?

It has long been a personal belief that Rodgers was holding out to sign after the 2025 NFL Draft. People have their own opinions of Rodgers, but he is thoughtful and intelligent. He did not want to find himself in a situation similar to Nick Foles or Kirk Cousins where they were forced to put on a smile, speak politically to media after the franchise drafted a quarterback in the first round a month after signing.

Pittsburgh did not take a quarterback in the first round. Time will tell if they take one on Day 2, but Rodgers is not going to be deterred by a prospect whose odds of succeeding are historically not great. The final road block has been lifted and all eyes turn to Rodgers for a decision.

Will Day 2 be memorable for running backs drafted?

Since the 2000 NFL Draft, the most running backs drafted in the Top-100 overall is 11 (2008). Matt Forte, Ray Rice, Darren McFadden and Jamaal Charles were all a part of that draft. Prior to the 2000 NFL Draft, 11 running backs being taken among the Top-100 overall was almost an annual occurrence.

On Thursday night, there were two running backs taken in the first round -- Boise State's Ashton Jeanty and North Carolina's Omarion Hampton -- but the talent is there for a run on the position to occur and potentially eclipse that 11 player threshold. Ohio State's Treveyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins, Iowa's Kaleb Johnson and Tennessee's Dylan Sampson are among those expected to hear their names called first.

2025 NFL Draft Day 2 prop odds, picks: Best bets for Shedeur Sanders, Cam Skattebo, Jalen Milroe and more R.J. White

Will there be any veteran trades?

There are thought to be several veterans across the league on the trading block. Will any of them be moved in the coming days? If teams do not view this as a particularly strong draft, then they may choose to wait until after the draft or negotiate for 2026 NFL Draft picks as compensation.

Among the players thought to be available are Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey, Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert, Steelers wide receiver George Pickens and Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins.

What will the Rams and Texans do with their first picks of the draft?

Every team had possession of its own first-round selection when the first round opened Thursday. By night's end, the Texans and Rams were the only two teams that did not make a pick in the round.

Houston traded back to No. 34 overall with the Giants, so they will pick early Friday night. Best prospects available do not exactly align with the Texans' needs, especially after two offensive tackles were taken in the final four picks of the first round. Could they be a team that addresses wide receiver or trade back again?

Los Angeles moved back 20 spots with the Falcons. They still need to address cornerback, but there was some talk regarding their interest in wide receivers and tight ends Thursday night.

The 2025 NFL Draft continues Friday and Saturday at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com.