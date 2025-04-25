The dust is beginning to settle on Day 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft. A few prospects that had been commonly mocked in the first round are still available at the start of Day 2, including Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

Miami quarterback Cam Ward was taken No. 1 overall, but the second quarterback was not taken until No. 25 overall when the New York Giants traded up with the Houston Texans to select Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart. In addition to Sanders, Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough and Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe are still available.

Coming into the year, Michigan cornerback Will Johnson Jr. and Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III had been popular choices among the top-10 overall in mock drafts. For different reasons, both of those players are still available for selection on Friday night. Neither is the top prospect available, however.

EDGE Mike Green, Marshall (No. 11 overall)

WR Luther Burden III, Missouri (No. 14 overall)

CB Will Johnson Jr., Michigan (No. 17 overall)

S Nick Emmanwori, South Carolina (No. 19 overall)

QB Shedeur Sanders, Colorado (No. 28 overall)

CB Benjamin Morrison, Notre Dame (No. 34 overall)

EDGE Nic Scourton, Texas A&M (No. 35 overall)

CB Trey Amos, Ole Miss (No. 37 overall)

EDGE Donovan Ezeiruaku, Boston College (No. 40 overall)

DT Darius Alexander, Toledo (No. 42 overall)

WR Jayden Higgins, Iowa State (No. 43 overall)

OT Aireontae Ersery, Minnesota (No. 44 overall)

LB Carson Schwesinger, UCLA (No. 45 overall)

EDGE J.T. Tuimoloau, Ohio State (No. 46 overall)

DT Deone Walker, Kentucky (No. 47 overall)

CB Azareye'h Thomas, Florida State (No. 48 overall)

S Kevin Winston Jr., Penn State (No. 49 overall)

DT T.J. Sanders, South Carolina (No. 51 overall)

EDGE Landon Jackson, Arkansas (No. 52 overall)

EDGE Jack Sawyer, Ohio State (No. 53 overall)

TE Harold Fannin Jr., Bowling Green (No. 54 overall)

OL Wyatt Milum, West Virginia (No. 55 overall)

DT Omarr Norman-Lott, Tennessee (No. 56 overall)

IOL Jonah Savaiinaea, Arizona (No. 57 overall)

DT CJ West, Indiana (No. 58 overall)

EDGE Jared Ivey, Ole Miss (No. 59 overall)

TE Mason Taylor, LSU (No. 60 overall)

EDGE Bradyn Swinson, LSU (No. 61 overall)

CB Darien Porter, Iowa State (No. 62 overall)

OT Logan Brown, Kansas (No. 63 overall)

WR Isaiah Bond, Texas (No. 64 overall)

DT Alfred Collins, Texas (No. 65 overall)

WR Jalen Royals, Utah State (No. 66 overall)

OT Charles Grant, William & Mary (No. 67 overall)

OT Ozzy Trapilo, Boston College (No. 68 overall)

OT Cameron Williams, Texas (No. 69 overall)

WR Tre Harris, Ole Miss (No. 70 overall)

WR Jack Bech, TCU (No. 71 overall)

WR Tai Felton, Maryland (No. 72 overall)

EDGE Princely Umanmielen, Ole Miss (No. 73 overall)

IOL Jared Wilson, Georgia (No. 74 overall)

DT Vernon Broughton, Texas (No. 75 overall) OL Marcus Mbow, Purdue (No. 76 overall) CB Bilhal Kone, Western Michigan (No. 77 overall) OL Emery Jones Jr. LSU (No. 78 overall) DT Sai'vion Jones, LSU (No. 79 overall) DT Joshua Farmer, Florida State (No. 80 overall) S Xavier Watts, Notre Dame (No. 81 overall) TE Elijah Arroyo, Miami (No. 82 overall) EDGE Oluwafemi Oladejo, UCLA (No. 83 overall)

2025 NFL Draft grades for Round 1: Jags earn A+ for Travis Hunter move, Giants get C- for Jaxson Dart pick Pete Prisco

The 2025 NFL Draft continues Friday and Saturday at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com.