Shedeur Sanders found out about his NFL future on Saturday, when he was selected by the Cleveland Browns with the No. 144 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Shortly after the draft, his brother, Shilo Sanders, found his new NFL home as well.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are signing Shilo as an undrafted free agent, according to NFL Media. He was CBS Sports' No. 382 overall prospect in this class, and No. 29 overall safety. The 25-year-old started his college football career at South Carolina before following his father, Deion Sanders, to Jackson State and eventually Colorado. In two seasons with the Buffaloes, Shilo recorded 137 combined tackles, three tackles for loss, five passes defensed and one interception in 21 games played.

In Tampa, Shilo Sanders will have the opportunity to compete and learn from some big-name defensive backs, such as Antoine Winfield Jr. and Jamel Dean. The Buccaneers also drafted two cornerbacks in Day 2, with Benjamin Morrison out of Notre Dame at No. 53 overall, and Kansas State's Jacob Parrish at No. 84 overall.

It was surely an emotional weekend for the Sanders family with the unexpected fall of Shedeur, but Saturday was a good day, with both of Deion Sanders' sons finding out where their respective football journeys will take them next.