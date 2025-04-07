The Pittsburgh Steelers will be one of the most interesting teams to watch in the 2025 NFL Draft. Their first selection comes at No. 21 overall, but is there a scenario where they trade up for a quarterback? Or will they sign a quarterback before the draft that changes their game plan? Recent comments from Steelers general manager Omar Khan indicate Pittsburgh will not reach for a specific position in the draft.

"Our goal is always to put ourselves in a position where we don't have to take a guy at a specific position," Khan said, via Pro Football Talk. "And I feel like we've added some key pieces to what we're trying to accomplish. And this draft is ... there's some really good players in this draft that can help us at various positions. And we've been working hard at trying to make sure we set our board right, and there's more work to come. This is the next three or four weeks are going to be really important, but we're right in the middle of it and feel good about it."

The ideal situation for every NFL general manager is to enter the draft feeling great about what's already on your roster so you can take the best player available each round. However, positional needs can sometimes overrule the draft board. The biggest need the Steelers still have is at quarterback.

Pittsburgh failed to re-sign Justin Fields and Russell Wilson, and added just Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson to its depth chart. The Steelers are viewed as the favorite to land four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers, but the longer he waits to make a decision, the more pressure is put on Pittsburgh's draft board. Khan says the Steelers won't reach for a specific position, but Rodgers retiring or waiting for another opportunity could lead to Pittsburgh doing just that.