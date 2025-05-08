Wide receiver Jayden Higgins has made NFL history. According to his agent, Chris Cabott of Equity Sports, the Houston Texans and Higgins have agreed to a fully guaranteed four-year, $11.7 million contract. This deal makes Higgins the first second-round pick to have a fully guaranteed contract in NFL history.

The Texans selected Higgins with the No. 34 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. He played his first two collegiate seasons at Eastern Kentucky before transferring to Iowa State for his final two years.

In 2024, Higgins earned second-team All-Big 12 honors after racking up 87 receptions for 1,183 yards and nine touchdowns -- all of which were career bests. That came a year after he totaled 53 catches for 983 yards and six touchdowns for the Cyclones.

In addition to Higgins, the Texans' 2025 draft class includes offensive tackle Aireontae Ersery (round 2, pick 48), another Iowa State wide receiver in Jaylin Noel (round 3, pick 79) and cornerback Jaylin Smith (round 3, pick 97), among others. Higgins and Noel are the second and third Iowa State wide receivers on the roster, joining 2023 sixth-round selection Xavier Hutchinson.