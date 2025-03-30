The 2025 NFL Draft begins with the Tennessee Titans at No. 1 overall, but if they stay atop the draft remains to be seen. General manager Mike Borgonzi said this week that "everything is still on the table," seemingly leaving the door open for a trade.

If the Titans do stick and pick, it's believed they will take former Miami quarterback Cam Ward. Tennessee brought a large contingent to Ward's pro day and reportedly held a private workout with the 22-year-old signal-caller this week as well. Ward is viewed as a top talent in this draft, but he's not the only player worthy of the No. 1 overall pick.

In speaking with NFL Media, Titans head coach Brian Callahan revealed his "short list" for whom Tennessee could select at No. 1.

"I think it's a short list at No. 1 for sure, it's all the guys that I think are worthy of it, the ones that everyone talks about out there, and between Travis (Hunter) and Shedeur (Sanders) and Cam (Ward) and Abdul Carter, I think those are, that's the top of the draft for me, those are the most elite players in the draft," Callahan said, via NFL.com. "There's going to be a lot of good ones certainly that come after them, but I think those at this moment are the best players in the draft and at the top of it."

The truth is Callahan isn't making the pick for the Titans alone. He's one part of a trio that includes Borgonzi and president of football operations Chad Brinker that are working to come to a final decision. This Tennessee triumvirate is close, though.

"We're getting closer for sure, all of the processes are moving right along," Callahan said. "I would say we have a pretty good feel for what direction we're headed by early April here, and you put the final touches on it and tie the bow over it by the time you get to the draft."

The Titans are certainly in the market for a new quarterback after Will Levis struggled in 2024. Tennessee further fueled speculation by not chasing a top quarterback in free agency like Sam Darnold or Justin Fields, instead electing to sign veteran backups Brandon Allen and Tim Boyle. At this point, it seems like all signs are pointing to Tennessee taking a quarterback at No. 1 next month, but you can never rule out a trade down if the price is right.