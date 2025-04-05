The Colorado Buffaloes held their pro day in Boulder on Friday, and it was a highly anticipated event since it featured two players who are expected to go early in the 2025 NFL Draft. Reigning Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter put his impressive route-running ability on display, while quarterback Shedeur Sanders let it rip with his arm.

The Tennessee Titans hold the No. 1 overall pick in the draft, and they had several members of their brass in attendance, including general manager Mike Borgonzi, president of football operations Chad Brinker and offensive coordinator Nick Holz. The Titans were also expected to hold a private workout with Sanders but that will no longer happen.

According to Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official website, the Titans and Sanders' camp have agreed to cancel the upcoming private workout. Wyatt says the Titans have seen four years of game film from Sanders, scouted multiple games and were of course in attendance at the pro day.

Shedeur Sanders shines at Colorado Showcase, should be a top-5 pick in 2025 NFL Draft Ryan Wilson

"Shedeur threw the ball well, and we got to see him out there with Travis," Borgonzi said after Colorado's Pro Day, via the Titans' official website. "And Travis, everything you see on film -- he is one of the twitchiest athletes I've ever seen. He's impressive. It was good to see Shedeur go through the whole workout, and the two-minute drill after. It just confirms a lot of stuff you saw on tape -- he can drive the deep ball, you saw that here today.

"So, it was a really good workout."

What this means is that the Titans have completed their evaluation of Sanders the prospect, but it also means the Titans have potentially zeroed in on who they will take at No. 1 overall.

The Titans need a new quarterback, and the majority of mock drafts indicate Tennessee will select Miami's Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall pick. Ward is viewed by most pundits as the top quarterback in this class, and Tennessee both attended his pro day and conducted a private workout with Ward a couple weeks ago. It felt as though the Titans were closing in on Ward as their guy over the last month or so, and according to BetMGM, he is now -3000 to be selected No. 1 overall later this month.