It's widely assumed that the Tennessee Titans will make former Miami quarterback Cam Ward the first overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft. And while that assumption will most likely come to fruition shortly after the draft kicks off on April 24, Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi is keeping his options open regarding the first overall pick, at least publicly.

"I would say everything is still on the table," Borgonzi said earlier this week, via the team's website. "From the beginning I said I wanted to go through the whole process, and I felt like our priority was to build the offensive line first, and we added (tackle) Dan Moore and (guard) Kevin Zeitler.

"Now we're going through the process here with the college quarterbacks. But I'd say everything is still on the table right now."

Ironically, Borgonzi made those comments at the University of Miami after watching Ward's pro day. The Titans will hold a private workout with Ward on Friday.

Barring the unexpected, Ward will be a member of the Titans a month from now. He's far and away the highest-ranked quarterback in this draft, and his status was elevated following his impressive pro day performance. Simply put, the Titans need to upgrade their quarterback position, and they will have the chance to select the best quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft.

All that is true, but the Titans do have other options if they are not convinced that Ward is their guy. Another option is Colorado's Shedeur Sanders, the second-ranked QB prospect behind Ward. The Titans could select Sanders instead, and if they do, they will be rewarded by another team in the form of draft capital in exchange for the No. 1 overall pick.

That is unlikely, but the Titans are not closing the door on doing other things with the No. 1 overall pick. That's simply good business, as the Titans could receive an offer that's good enough to make them consider their other options, as unlikely as that is. The Titans could also surprise everyone and select a non-QB in the first round, something Tennessee head coach Brian Callahan somewhat alluded to recently.

"There's still plenty of stuff that we have to work through," Callahan said. "We'll still do our due diligence on all the players. We'll do the same thing with Shedeur. He has a pro day, we'll have a private with him. Same thing with Travis Hunter. Abdul (Carter) has the foot injury, so that changes a little bit of what he is going to do. Obviously, he might not work out as much.

"But we'll check all the boxes on all the guys we are sort of in range of and then you make your rankings and at some point you have to make the ultimate decision. And there's still a lot of things that go into that, especially when you are talking about if and when there are some trade conversations, what that looks like. That's why it is so hard to just say you are locked into one spot because there are so many things that can happen."