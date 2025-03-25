Cam Ward had the Tennessee Titans smiling at the Miami Pro Day, at which the 2025 NFL Draft prospect argued he "solidified" his standing as a potential No. 1 pick. Now the Titans are returning the favor, scheduling a separate private workout for the quarterback, who's essentially become the internal favorite to be the team's selection atop the draft, according to ESPN.

During the pre-draft process, the Titans have become "increasingly impressed with Ward," per Adam Schefter, and "while they are expected to listen to offers for the No. 1 overall pick, it now would take an even stronger package to acquire" the top selection. It's possible the team is simply looking to drive additional trade interest in the No. 1 pick, but team brass, including coach Brian Callahan, also appeared smitten with the Hurricanes prospect while scouting the quarterback this week.

As for Ward, he told former Titans general manager Ran Carthon at the pro day that he's capable of making every NFL throw, insisting he's worthy of the draft's top pick.

"The arm strength and the confidence that I'm bringing," Ward said, "I just think I'll be able to put the ball where I want. ... I've been dreaming about this since I was a kid. Whether it's NFL, MLB or NBA, I wanted to go pro in something. That's always been my destiny."

Earlier this month, ESPN also reported the New York Giants were interested in a potential trade up to the No. 1 pick, with Ward considered their top target. The Giants recently signed Jameis Winston and have also been connected to Aaron Rodgers, who remains without a team, but promised they would "look under every rock" to address the quarterback position this offseason.