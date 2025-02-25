The 2025 NFL Draft begins with the Tennessee Titans at No. 1 overall, or will it? It was reported earlier this month that the Titans are open to parting ways with the top pick in the draft, and it sounds like all options are on the table. During his press conference at the NFL Scouting Combine on Tuesday, Titans first-year general manager Mike Borgonzi confirmed that there have been calls from interested teams about the top pick in the draft.

"I would say we've had some phone calls, yeah," Borgonzi said. "And I'll keep those phone calls (close) to the vest, but we've had some phone calls, yeah."

What is Borgonzi expecting in trade compensation?

"Anytime you're trading up to the No. 1 pick, you're going to expect a big return, so I think that's our expectations," he said.

The last team to trade out of the No. 1 overall pick was the Chicago Bears in 2023. They struck a deal with the Carolina Panthers, and received their first-round pick (No. 9), a second-round pick, a 2024 first-round pick, which turned into quarterback Caleb Williams, a 2025 second-round pick and wide receiver D.J. Moore.

The Titans have a need for a franchise quarterback, but it remains to be seen if the organization will fall in love with Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders. Tennessee could also opt to take a top "talent," such as pass rusher Abdul Carter out of Penn State or do-it-all weapon Travis Hunter. The most attractive option may be for the Titans, who own just two picks in the top 100, to trade down and acquire extra draft capital, but that will take two to tango.