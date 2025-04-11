The Tennessee Titans own the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and in less than two weeks' time we'll know which player will be selected first. In the meantime, one of the team's best players shared some thoughts on a few rookies who could be a future teammate.

First, there's the favorite for the No. 1 pick, University of Miami quarterback Cam Ward. Tennessee has been sending plenty of signals that Ward will be the guy, and Jeffery Simmons seems just fine with that.

"I'm a big fan of his game," Simmons said of Ward at The Catch fishing event in Fort Lauderdale. "I've been seeing a lot of his stuff on social media, even his pro day. The confidence he has as a player, that's the type of teammate that you want to have, of course. His style of play is one of none."

Ward was college football's best quarterback in 2024, setting Miami records for passing yards and touchdowns as well as breaking the all-time NCAA passing touchdown record. He completed a career-best 67.2% of his passes at a career-best 9.5 yards per attempt, with a career-best touchdown rate, a career-best big-time throw rate, a career-best turnover-worthy play rate and a career-best pressure-to-sack ratio, according to Pro Football Focus.

Simmons clearly has confidence in Ward's abilities, and also feels the same about Colorado's Shedeur Sanders. "I think [Ward] and Shedeur, both great quarterbacks," Simmons said. "We talk about generational quarterback. You could put them in that category."

That might be a little hyperbolic, but it's notable that he used the word "generational" because Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi famously said the team would not pass on a generational prospect were one available with the top pick.

Of course, Simmons doesn't play offense. So perhaps it's not surprising that he also went to bat for another potential No. 1 overall pick: Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter, who is also expected to come off the board within the first few selections.

"But at the end of the day, I'm also a defensive player," Simmons said. "I've been telling everyone I need an edge player. The Titans got rid of one ... with Harold Landry. So I wouldn't be mad if we went and got my guy from Penn State."

The Titans added Dre'Mont Jones in free agency to replace Landry, but they could still use some help for Simmons up front. Carter is considered the top edge rusher, possibly the top defender and overall player in the draft, so it's no surprise that Simmons is a big fan of his as well.