On Friday, the Tennessee Titans are reportedly releasing edge rusher Harold Landry, perhaps to make way for an emerging star at the same position. The Titans are on the clock, holding the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and their latest roster move may be a hint of who they will take, or at least one prospect thinks so.

Abdul Carter out of Penn State is one of the top prospects in this year's draft and has serious potential to be taken off the board first. He switched positions during his collegiate career and while he has only spent one full season as an edge rusher, he found quick success in the role.

Shortly after Landry was released, Carter, who was with the Titans on Thursday for a top-30 visit, tweeted a smiley face emoji and a No. 1 hand emoji. It's not hard to read between the lines to see he's excited to see that the team holding the No. 1 pick has a void that he could fill.

Carter has made it clear that being the first name called to the stage in Green Bay, Wisconsin come Thursday, April 24 is important to him.

"I feel like I'm the best player in the country, and the best player should be selected No. 1," Carter said on CBS Sports HQ.

He called going No. 1 the "ultimate goal," saying of the Titans, "They have the No. 1 pick, and I want to be the No. 1 pick."

The All-American recorded 12 sacks in 2024 and says going into the pros he can play wherever his coaches need him to play, be that defensive end or edge rusher.