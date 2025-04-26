2025 NFL Draft tracker: Day 3 picks by team, grades; Browns pick Shedeur Sanders after trading up
All the picks, deals and rumors throughout the 2025 NFL Draft
The 2025 NFL Draft is a wrap after a busy Day 3 concludes. After an extended wait, Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders finally came off the board with the No. 144 overall pick, where he was selected by the Cleveland Browns. He was the second quarterback the Browns have taken in this class, with the team having picked Oregon's Dillon Gabriel in the third round on Friday night.
Elsewhere, the festivities kicked off Thursday night with fireworks. After Miami quarterback Cam Ward was taken No. 1 overall by the Titans, the Browns and Jaguars came together to deliver the first surprise of the first round. Jacksonville surrendered a future first-round pick in order to move up and draft Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter. In total, there were four trades in the first round, including the Giants trading back into the first round to select Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart.
Marshall edge rusher Mike Green had to wait longer than anticipated, but he finally came off the board late in the second round. Four running backs were drafted on Day 2: Ohio State's Quinshon Judkins (Browns), Ohio State's TreVeyon Henderson (Patriots), UCF's RJ Harvey (Broncos) and Iowa's Kaleb Johnson (Steelers).
Day 3 has seen even more running backs come flying off the board, with Bhayshul Tuten (Jaguars), Cam Skattebo (Giants), Trevor Etienne (Panthers), Woody Marks (Texans), Jarquez Hunter (Rams), Dylan Sampson (Browns), Jordan James (49ers), Jaydon Blue (Cowboys) and D.J. Giddens (Colts) all going in Rounds 4 or 5 -- fitting for what has been considered a remarkably deep running back class.
Revisit all the picks, deals and NFL news from a fun-filled Day 3 below.
Patriots draft long snapper
How about this? The Patriots draft long snapper Julian Ashby from Vanderbilt at No. 251 overall -- the first long snapper drafted since 2021. NFL Media reports there was to be a bidding war for his service as a UDFA, but Mike Vrabel skips the line. Pretty interesting since Joe Cardona has been the Patriots' long snapper since 2015.
Per CBS Sports Research, the Steelers are the first team in NFL Draft history to have their first six picks all come from the same conference (Big Ten)
Buccaneers snag intriguing slot weapon with Tez Johnson
The Bucs picked up a new slot weapon in Tez Johnson at No. 235 overall, and if you want to know how high he's regarded by some evaluators, consider he was CBS Sports' No. 138 overall prospect in this class! He can separate as well as any wideout, but is just 154 pounds! Think Tutu Atwell/Tank Dell. Very much worth the flier here.
"Tez Johnson's best asset is his speed and explosive short-area burst, both of which provided chances for him to turn short plays into long gains as well as win on longer throws (even though he didn't see as many of those). Johnson lined up everywhere and had a good route tree. Where Johnson noticeably lacks is in size – he was 5-foot-9 7/8 and 154 pounds with nine-inch hands at the NFL combine. With no room to grow and no functional strength to speak of, Johnson's limitations could force him into a modest role on limited snaps."
Quinn Ewers finally drafted by Dolphins at No. 231 overall
Ewers finally has his new NFL team, as he's selected by Miami with the No. 231 overall pick. He was a 2024 Second Team All-SEC player that threw for the 10th-most passing touchdowns (53) over the past two seasons. Ewers' production dipped in 2024, as he averaged 7.8 yards per attempt and threw 12 interceptions.
An interesting project that joins Tua Tagovailoa and Zach Wilson in Miami.
"Quinn Ewers is an adequately sized quarterback with notable arm arrogance, a trait that can work both for and against him. He has the ability to sling the ball with a three-quarters release effortlessly to all levels of the field and provides small glimpses of plus accuracy when operating in gunslinger mode. While his arm is not elite, it remains a clear strength in his profile. However, Ewers' ball placement showed little improvement over his three years as a starter, with a reasonable number of misses at all levels. His overall accuracy must improve if he is to succeed at the next level. His footwork is often messy, particularly when he's moved off his initial spot. Although he possesses the arm talent to push the ball vertically in such situations, his accuracy tends to waver considerably. Much of his offense relies on screens and other easy completions, and he has shown a tendency to be confused by coverages. He is not yet a particularly adept full-field reader. On the positive side, Ewers became more agile as his career progressed, improving his ability to elude rushers in the pocket and adding modest scrambling and throw-on-the-run elements to his game. That said, he's unlikely to be a dangerous dual-threat quarterback at the NFL level. The physical traits are present, but this remains a raw quarterback prospect at this stage of his development."
Steelers draft son of scout
With the No. 226 overall pick, Pittsburgh chose Washington linebacker Carson Bruener, who according to NFL Media, is the son of Mark Bruener -- a current scout for the team!
"Carson Bruener has good size. He displays average top-end speed and good acceleration. Bruener is a good leader and communicator. He does a below-average job taking on blocks and must do a better job coming to balance in space. He has good length to finish plays."
49ers draft Indiana QB Kurtis Rourke in seventh round
With the No. 227 overall pick, the 49ers take an interesting quarterback in Kurtis Rourke. Indiana had an incredible 2024 season, although the Hoosiers' defense was their calling card. Still, Rourke threw a school-record 29 touchdowns and completed 69.4% of his passes.
"Kurtis Rourke is a gritty competitor that played on a torn ACL in 2024. He has good arm strength and throws with touch to all levels of the field. However, he gets uncomfortable when pressure is at his feet and accuracy wanes. He will pre-determine reads and throw into coverage."
Seahawks get potential steal in RB Damien Martinez
We were waiting on Miami RB Damien Martinez to get drafted, and he finds himself a member of the Seattle Seahawks at No. 223 overall. He was Miami's first 1,000-yard rusher since 2016, and rushed for a total of 3,169 yards and 26 touchdowns over three collegiate seasons.
Martinez was CBS Sports' No. 131 overall prospect, and No. 10 RB
"Damien Martinez is a young, powerful running back built like a boulder yet moves with much lighter feet than most backs in the 230-pound range. Clear upside type. He's a reasonably loose athlete with flexible ankles, often looking to string together multiple lateral cuts within a single run to maximize yardage. His leg churn is good rather than elite, and it's more impressive than his contact balance. He doesn't go down easily on first contact and runs with relentless effort but doesn't always maintain his intended track with an unshakable equilibrium.
"Martinez tends to run a bit high, but his speed is deceptive once he finds daylight at the second level. He has some juice in space. As a receiver, he remains raw with minimal usage in college and a few drops on film, leaving questions about his third-down value early on.
"Athletically, he's an impressive mover for his hulking size and has the tools to thrive in both power-based and zone-blocking schemes, though he primarily operated in the former at the collegiate level."
Raiders select two QBs back-to-back!
Whoa! The Raiders just drafted two quarterbacks back-to-back with Tommy Mellott from Montana State at No. 213 overall, and Cam Miller from North Dakota State at No. 215 overall. The caveat is that Mellott is expected to play some wide receiver. We'll see. What's interesting is that these were the two opposing QBs in the 2024 FCS Championship game!
This is also notable since Texas QB Quinn Ewers is still waiting to hear his name called.
Ravens make five picks in sixth round
Baltimore cleaned up in the sixth round:
- No. 178 CB Bilhal Kone, Western Michigan (B+)
- No. 186 K Tyler Loop, Arizona (C)
- No. 203 WR LaJontay Wester, Colorado (C+)
- No. 210 DL Aeneas Peebles, Virginia Tech (A-)
- No. 212 CB Robert Longerbeam, Rutgers (A-)
Texans draft QB Graham Mertz
Here's a relatively surprising pick. Houston takes former Wisconsin/Florida QB Graham Mertz over Texas QB Quinn Ewers!
"Graham Mertz is a stable Day 3 quarterback option. He has a lot of experience at the collegiate level despite a history of injuries. He does a good job leading pass-catchers in the short to intermediate, but that anticipation wanes deeper down the field. Mertz shows good pocket awareness, but struggles to identify extra defenders in zone coverage."
Colts draft QB Riley Leonard
A flurry of QBs here in the sixth round. Indy takes Notre Dame signal-caller Riley Leonard at No. 189 overall. It's interesting he goes ahead of Quinn Ewers, but his mobility is attractive. CBS Sports actually compares him to Taylor Heinicke. Competition for Daniel Jones and Daniel Jones.
"Riley Leonard is a tough quarterback and a vocal leader. He has the foot mobility to pick up chunk yards when the defense allows. He shows a good understanding of throwing with touch to all three levels, but needs to process more quickly and take better care of the football."
Steelers select QB Will Howard
It's not Aaron Rodgers. Instead it's Will Howard who is the Steelers' newest quarterback, being selected at No. 185 overall. The PA native is fresh off a College Football Playoff National Championship with the Ohio State Buckeyes, and lands in a QB room that currently includes Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson.
"Will Howard first garnered national attention when at Kansas State in 2022 he helped upset undefeated TCU in the Big 12 championship game. He garnered even more attention after transferring to Ohio State and leading them through the first-ever 12-team playoff to a national title last season. While it was a stacked Ohio State roster, Howard played far and away the best football of his career in the second half of last season. He still qualifies as a developmental prospect, but he's an easy personality to buy stock in."
Patriots take first kicker
The first kicker is off the board, as New England selected Andres Borregales out of Miami at No. 182 overall.
"Andres Borregales is incredibly efficient when it comes to field goal and extra point attempts. He converted 70% of his attempts from 50-plus yards, which suggests he has a strong leg. There are some concerns with hang time on kickoffs as evidenced by opponents returning a high percentage for 30-plus yards."
Eagles take a QB with Kyle McCord
There's a new quarterback in Philly, as the Eagles are taking a flier on Ohio State transfer and former Syracuse Orange QB Kyle McCord at No. 181 overall. Last season, he set the ACC single-season passing yards record (4,779), while setting school records in completions (391), attempts (592), touchdown passes (34), total offense (4,714), total offense per game (362.6) and touchdowns responsible for (37). An aggressive thrower of the football.
"Kyle McCord is a reasonably strong-armed, pocket-only passer with minimal mobility or improvisational skill. He's most comfortable standing tall in the pocket and ripping throws between the tackles. Plays with "QB amnesia," meaning he's unfazed by mistakes and always willing to take the next shot. While that fearlessness can be an asset, it sometimes leads to overly aggressive decisions.
"His arm is a plus but not elite, though he's shown the ability to throw with anticipation at all levels. Thrives on back-shoulder throws, where his accuracy is at its best, and consistently connects on seam routes -- two areas he frequently targets. Overall accuracy is solid, but it's not a defining trait that will completely carry him at the next level.
"His mechanics falter under pressure, as he has a habit of fading away from throws even when pressure isn't directly in his face. His feet are on the heavier side, but he does step into the pocket naturally and has shown competent, though not elite, pocket movement. While he can progress through reads, he tends to linger on his first option too long. His ability to handle pressure is still a work in progress.
"With a strong offensive line, he can be an aggressive, confident passer capable of stretching the field and keeping an offense in attack mode."
Dolphins select RB Ollie Gordon II
Mike McDaniel added an intriguing running back to his deep room with Ollie Gordon II at No. 179 overall. He's not a burner like Jaylen Wright or De'Von Achane. He's a bigger back that should be able to carve out a role in this scheme. Toughness over speed when it comes to OG.
"Ollie Gordon II is a tall, well-built RB with a chiseled frame and an upright running style, resembling a smaller TE when carrying the football. His long strides give the illusion of slower speed, but while he has deceptive acceleration, he lacks the breakaway gear to consistently outrun NFL defenders. His lower half isn't particularly twitchy, and while he can sink his hips for cuts, his foot quickness is average.
"Where Gordon shines is in his natural power and vision. He processes rushing lanes well, showcasing a strong feel for interior running. While his contact balance isn't elite relative to his size, he can still be a downhill battering ram. He's not a stiff athlete, either, occasionally flashing agility with hurdles and lateral movement.
"A quality pass catcher with sturdy hands, he's capable of contributing in the receiving game and has even worked downfield at times. For teams looking for a big, physical RB with solid vision and deceptive athleticism, Gordon fits the mold."
Sixth round underway!
The sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft is underway, and with the first pick in the second-to-last round, the Buffalo Bills select Virginia Tech cornerback Dorian Strong at No. 177 overall.
We knew Buffalo wanted to address the secondary in the draft, and Strong is CBS Sports' No. 169 overall prospect and No. 24 CB.
"Dorian Strong has good size for the position. He is better suited playing in space and relying upon his instincts. In man coverage, he has average long speed and shows stiff transitions across the field. Strong has had good ball production throughout his career as a result of getting his eyes back to the ball when in-phase."
Onto the sixth round
Round 5, pick 170: Bills select CB Jordan Hancock, Ohio State
Round 5, pick 171: Lions select OG Miles Frazier, LSU
Round 5, pick 172: Rams select LB Chris Paul Jr., Ole Miss
Round 5, pick 173: Bills select TE Jackson Hawes, Georgia Tech
Round 5, pick 174: Cardinals select CB Denzel Burke, Ohio State
Round 5, pick 175: Seahawks select TE Robbie Ouzts, Alabama
Round 5, pick 176: Ravens select EDGE Tyler Baron, Miami
Round 5, pick 164: Steelers select DT Yahya Black, Iowa
Round 5, pick 165: Chargers select TE Oronde Gadsden II, Syracuse
Round 5, pick 166: Seahawks select WR Tory Horton, Colorado State
Round 5, pick 167: Titans select IOL Jackson Slater, Sacramento State
Round 5, pick 168: Eagles select C Drew Kendall, Boston College
Round 5, pick 169: Bears select CB Zah Frazier, Texas-San Antonio
Round 5, pick 156: Chiefs select LB Jeffrey Bassa, Oregon
Round 5, pick 157: Buccaneers select Elijah Roberts, SMU
Round 5, pick 158: Chargers select WR Keandre Lambert-Smith, Auburn
Round 5, pick 159: Packers select LB Collin Oliver, Oklahoma State
Round 5, pick 160: 49ers select S Marques Sigle, Kansas State
Round 5, pick 161: Eagles select LB Smael Mondon Jr., Georgia
Round 5, pick 162: Jets select LB Francisco Mauigoa, Miami
Round 5, pick 163: Panthers select TE Mitchell Evans, Notre Dame
Round 5, pick 149: Cowboys select RB Jaydon Blue, Texas
Round 5, pick 150: Dolphins select CB Jason Marshall Jr., Florida
Round 5, pick 151: Colts select RB DJ Giddens, Kansas State
Round 5, pick 152: Cowboys select LB Shemar James, Florida
Round 5, pick 153: Bengals select OL Jalen Rivers, Miami
Round 5, pick 154: Giants select OL Marcus Mbow, Purdue
Round 5, pick 155: Dolphins select S Dante Trader Jr., Maryland
Round 5, pick 142: Seahawks select DT Rylie Mills, Notre Dame
Round 5, pick 143: Dolphins select DT Jordan Phillips, Maryland
Round 5, pick 144: Browns select QB Shedeur Sanders, Colorado
Round 5, pick 145: Eagles select CB Mac McWilliams, UCF
Round 5, pick 146: Patriots select EDGE Bradyn Swinson, LSU
Round 5, pick 147: 49ers select RB Jordan James, Oregon
Round 5, pick 148: Rams select DT Ty Hamilton, Ohio State
Round 4, pick 133: Chiefs select WR Jalen Royals, Utah State
Round 4, pick 134: Broncos select EDGE Que Robinson, Alabama
Round 4, pick 135: Raiders select DT Tonka Hemingway, South Carolina
Round 4, pick 136: Titans select WR Eric Ayomanor, Stanford
Round 4, pick 137: Patriots select DT Joshua Farmer, Florida State
Round 4, pick 138: 49ers select WR Jordan Watkins, Ole Miss
Round 5, pick 139: Vikings select EDGE Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, Georgia
Round 5, pick 140: Panthers select DT Cam Jackson, Florida
Round 5, pick 141: Ravens select OT Carson Vinson, Alabama A&M
New Packers edge rusher makes it to the draft just in time
Barryn Sorrell tried to make it to Green Bay for Day 2, but instead got there for Day 3.
Round 4, pick 132: Bears select LB Ruben Hyppolite II, Maryland
Round 4, pick 131: Saints select CB Quincy Riley, Louisville
Round 4, pick 130: Jets select DB Malachi Moore, Alabama
Round 4, pick 129: Ravens select LB Teddy Buchanan, California
Round 4, pick 128: Commanders select WR Jaylin Lane, Virginia Tech
Round 4, pick 127: Colts select OT Jalen Travis, Iowa State
Round 4, pick 126: Browns select RB Dylan Sampson, Tennessee
Round 4, pick 125: Chargers select EDGE Kyle Kennard, South Carolina
Round 4, pick 124: Packers select EDGE Barryn Sorrell, Texas
