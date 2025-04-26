2025 NFL Draft tracker: Day 3 picks by team, grades; Browns pick Shedeur Sanders after trading up

The 2025 NFL Draft is a wrap after a busy Day 3 concludes. After an extended wait, Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders finally came off the board with the No. 144 overall pick, where he was selected by the Cleveland Browns. He was the second quarterback the Browns have taken in this class, with the team having picked Oregon's Dillon Gabriel in the third round on Friday night.

Elsewhere, the festivities kicked off Thursday night with fireworks. After Miami quarterback Cam Ward was taken No. 1 overall by the Titans, the Browns and Jaguars came together to deliver the first surprise of the first round. Jacksonville surrendered a future first-round pick in order to move up and draft Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter. In total, there were four trades in the first round, including the Giants trading back into the first round to select Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart.

Marshall edge rusher Mike Green had to wait longer than anticipated, but he finally came off the board late in the second round. Four running backs were drafted on Day 2: Ohio State's Quinshon Judkins (Browns), Ohio State's TreVeyon Henderson (Patriots), UCF's RJ Harvey (Broncos) and Iowa's Kaleb Johnson (Steelers).

Day 3 has seen even more running backs come flying off the board, with Bhayshul Tuten (Jaguars), Cam Skattebo (Giants), Trevor Etienne (Panthers), Woody Marks (Texans), Jarquez Hunter (Rams), Dylan Sampson (Browns), Jordan James (49ers), Jaydon Blue (Cowboys) and D.J. Giddens (Colts) all going in Rounds 4 or 5 -- fitting for what has been considered a remarkably deep running back class.

Revisit all the picks, deals and NFL news from a fun-filled Day 3 below.

