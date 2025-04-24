2025 NFL Draft tracker live: Round 1 picks by team, grades, draft order, trade rumors, news, predictions

The 2025 NFL Draft has finally arrived, and the rumors will soon give way to results. At this moment, all 32 teams currently possess rights to their own selections in the first round -- the latest in the process that statement has been true. Each team is allotted 10 minutes to make their pick when on the clock.

Miami quarterback Cam Ward is the presumptive No. 1 overall selection to the Tennessee Titans, but Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter and Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter are regarded as the two best players in this class. The Browns and Giants are currently in position to select those two players.

Despite a lack of blue-chip talent, there will be no shortage of storylines to monitor -- chiefly of which is how many quarterbacks are taken in the first round and Shedeur Sanders' part in that conversation. In addition to Sanders, Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart, Louisville's Tyler Shough and Alabama's Jalen Milroe are among the top prospects a the position. Trade winds could be brewing as well, so follow along for live rumors, picks and analysis in the live blog below.

2025 NFL Draft where to watch

Dates: April 24-26 | Location: Green Bay, Wisconsin

April 24-26 | Green Bay, Wisconsin TV: ESPN, ABC, NFL Network | Stream: fubo (try for free)

ESPN, ABC, NFL Network | fubo (try for free) Additional coverage: CBS Sports HQ

Note: CBS Sports HQ's 24/7 streaming network will provide real-time analysis of the draft before, during and after each day of the event. Find more of CBS' draft coverage at CBSSports.com.

Days and rounds (all times Eastern):