2025 NFL Draft tracker live: Round 1 picks by team, grades, draft order, trade rumors, news, predictions

15. Falcons
- Team needs: IOL, EDGE, DL, CB, S, LB, WR
- Notable additions: CB Mike Hughes, EDGE Leonard Floyd, LB Divine Deablo
- Notable losses: DT Grady Jarrett, C Drew Dalman, S Richie Grant, DT Eddie Goldman
The 2025 NFL Draft has finally arrived, and the rumors will soon give way to results. At this moment, all 32 teams currently possess rights to their own selections in the first round -- the latest in the process that statement has been true. Each team is allotted 10 minutes to make their pick when on the clock.
Miami quarterback Cam Ward is the presumptive No. 1 overall selection to the Tennessee Titans, but Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter and Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter are regarded as the two best players in this class. The Browns and Giants are currently in position to select those two players.
Despite a lack of blue-chip talent, there will be no shortage of storylines to monitor -- chiefly of which is how many quarterbacks are taken in the first round and Shedeur Sanders' part in that conversation. In addition to Sanders, Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart, Louisville's Tyler Shough and Alabama's Jalen Milroe are among the top prospects a the position. Trade winds could be brewing as well, so follow along for live rumors, picks and analysis in the live blog below.
Note: CBS Sports HQ's 24/7 streaming network will provide real-time analysis of the draft before, during and after each day of the event. Find more of CBS' draft coverage at CBSSports.com.
Days and rounds (all times Eastern):
Tight ends have been linked to Indianapolis throughout the process and the selection of Warren validates those beliefs. Shane Steichen had Dallas Goedert in Philadelphia and now gets his tight end for young quarterback Anthony Richardson.
Pete Prisco's grade: B
Since Christian Wilkins departed in free agency, Miami has lacked a physical presence on the defensive interior. Grant is a wide body that immediately upgrades the run defense with an arsenal of pass rushers like Bradley Chubb, Jaelan Phillips and Chop Robinson off the edge.
Pete Prisco's grade: B+
Zack Martin's retirement created a void along the Dallas offensive line. Two starters, Tyler Guyton and Cooper Beebe, were added to that unit in last year's draft and the overhaul continues in 2025 as Jerry Jones adds a massive, physical interior presence.
Pete Prisco's grade: B-
San Francisco has been associated with a number of edge rusher prospects, but they have a type and Williams fits it. At 6-foot-5, 260 pounds, Williams is a young prospect with a high floor as a run defender as the hope of developing into more as a pass rusher opposite Joey Bosa.
Pete Prisco's grade: B
New Bears head coach Ben Johnson is a believer in utilizing 12 personnel, which deploys two tight ends. Chicago now has Cole Kmet and Loveland at tight end. The offensive rebuild continues in the Windy City.
Pete Prisco's grade: A
With eight of their past 10 first-round picks, New Orleans has selected an offensive or defensive lineman. Banks played left tackle for the Longhorns, but has the positional flexibility to move inside, if necessary. Who will be taking snaps at quarterback though?
Pete Prisco's grade: B+
Carolina is not concerned with putting a dynamic defensive product on the field. They want to ensure Bryce Young has a variety of outlets to continue his development. For the third straight year, the Panthers are taking a wide receiver in the Top-50 overall. McMillan joins Adam Thielen and Xavier Leggette, among others.
Pete Prisco's grade: C
The Jets construction of its offensive line is complete as Membou is the new right tackle in the Big Apple. After signing Justin Fields in free agency, it was clear that New York's identity would be running the football, so having a big, physical presence that allows them to get downhill goes a long way towards bringing that vision to life.
Pete Prisco's grade: B-
Jeanty is a dynamic runner, but he is also sturdy in pass protection and a valuable contributor in the pass game. In 2023, when he caught 43 passes, he was credited with a 0% drop rate, according to TruMedia. Pete Carroll believes in a strong run game and Jeanty now gives them that option.
Pete Prisco's grade: B+
After moving back three spots, the Browns finally make a pick. A year after taking defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. in the second round, Cleveland once again addresses the interior defensive line with the selection of Graham. Myles Garrett may not have Abdul Carter rushing on the opposite side, but he does get some help up front.
Pete Prisco's grade: C+
Team needs: QB, RB, OT, LB, WR, DL, TE, EDGE
Notable additions: QB Kenny Pickett, EDGE Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, OT Cornelius Lucas, DT Maliek Collins
Notable losses: DT Dalvin Tomlinson, QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson
Many wondered if New England may deliver a surprise even though it has felt as though they were locked into Campbell for weeks, if not months. The franchise's commitment to supplementing the protection for last year's No. 3 overall selection, quarterback Drake Maye, continues as Campbell is the left tackle of the future.
Pete Prisco's grade: B-
Although the Browns did not follow the script, the Giants have by selecting Carter. Carter is a twitchy pass rusher that should see several one-on-one opportunities in the same defensive front as Brian Burns and Dexter Lawrence.
Pete Prisco's grade: A
Hunter has the capability to play two positions at the next level and both happen to be positions of need for Jacksonville. Few are as natural with the ball in their hands as Hunter. His ball skills are his blue-chip trait and new head coach Liam Coen plans to deploy that opposite Brian Thomas Jr.
Pete Prisco's grade: A+
Ward is a boom or bust prospect at the quarterback position. He is the creative passer that every team covets, but the decision-making has to improve for him to find success. Tennessee starts over at the quarterback position two years after drafting Will Levis in the second round.
Pete Prisco's grade: B-