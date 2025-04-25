2025 NFL Draft tracker live: Round 2 and 3 picks by team, grades, Shedeur Sanders landing spots, trade rumors
Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft produced three more quarterback selections: Louisville's Tyler Shough (Saints), Alabama's Jalen Milroe (Alabama) and Oregon's Dillon Gabriel (Browns). The third and final day commences Saturday at noon ET. Is this when Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders hears his name called?
The festivities kicked off Thursday night with fireworks. After Miami quarterback Cam Ward was taken No. 1 overall by the Titans, the Browns and Jaguars came together to deliver the first surprise of the first round. Jacksonville surrendered a future first-round pick in order to move up and draft Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter. In total, there were four trades in the first round, including the Giants trading back into the first round to select Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart.
Marshall edge rusher Mike Green had to wait longer than anticipated, but he finally came off the board late in the second round. Four running backs were drafted on Day 2: Ohio State's Quinshon Judkins (Browns), Ohio State's TreVeyon Henderson (Patriots), UCF's RJ Harvey (Broncos) and Iowa's Kaleb Johnson (Steelers).
The 2025 NFL Draft continues with Rounds 4-7 Saturday at noon ET. Join us for live 2025 NFL Draft analysis from CBS Sports and an updating NFL Draft tracker. Also check out Chris Trapasso's NFL Draft grades for every second-round pick and NFL Draft grades for every third-round pick. For additional draft coverage, subscribe to the "With the First Pick" podcast for nightly recaps, winners and losers and more from Green Bay, Wisconsin. If you missed Pete Prisco's Round 1 grades, check them out here.
Round 3, pick 102: Vikings select WR Tai Felton, Maryland
Minnesota has a two-man wide receiver room with Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison, but Felton. gives them another option and insurance. Felton has been productive in his time with the Terrapins.
Chris Trapasso's grade: A-
Round 3, pick 101: Broncos select EDGE Sai'vion Jones, LSU
Jones is a powerful player with a bit of juice as a pass rusher. Looking at the defensive linemen that Sean Payton preferred in New Orleans, Jones fits the mold.
Chris Trapasso's grade: B+
Round 3, pick 100: 49ers select CB Upton Stout, Western Kentucky
San Francisco sticks to the script by drafting a fourth defensive prospect: Georgia edge rusher Mykel Williams, Texas defensive tackle Alfred Collins, Oklahoma State linebacker Nick Martin and now Stout. Kyle Shanahan is rebuilding the defense for returning defensive coordinator Robert Saleh.
Chris Trapasso's grade: B+
Round 3, pick 99: Raiders select OT Charles Grant, William & Mary
Grant is an athletic offensive tackle that is not the most physical given all of what I just said with the last pick. Grant is a blocker that I would want to play in space, but he needs more time for refinement.
Chris Trapasso's grade: A-
Round 3, pick 98: Raiders select OL Caleb Rogers, Texas Tech
Rogers can play just about anywhere up and down the line. He is a bit stiff, but physical. The Raiders will ask him to lean on defenders and create run lanes for Ashton Jeanty.
Chris Trapasso's grade: A
Round 3, pick 97: Texans select CB Jaylin Smith, USC
Smith is not the most physically imposing defensive back, but he brings positional versatility. Houston has done a great job filling out the secondary over the past few years and Smith helps build some depth.
Chris Trapasso's grade: C+
Round 3, pick 96: Falcons select S Xavier Watts, Notre Dame
Watts is simply a playmaker that finds himself around the football, but his athleticism is limited. Atlanta had limited resources after trading up for edge rusher James Pearce, but Watts is another potential early impact performer.
Chris Trapasso's grade: A
Round 3, pick 95: Patriots select C Jared Wilson, Georgia
New England continues addressing the offense. Wilson is a bouncer that is going to throw defenders out of the club. Drake Maye has his own Secret Service from this draft with Will Campbell and now Wilson.
Chris Trapasso's grade: B
Round 3, pick 94: Browns select QB Dillon Gabriel, Oregon
Gabriel is undersized, but he is one of the best pure passers in this draft class. It is fair to question how he will hold up in the physical climate of the AFC North.
Chris Trapasso's grade: C
Round 3, pick 93: Saints select S Jonas Sanker, Virginia
New Orleans adds Sanker to a room that already includes Jordan Howden, Tyrann Mathieu and Justin Reid.
Chris Trapasso's grade: B+
Round 3, pick 92: Seahawks select QB Jalen Milroe, Alabama
Milroe is a dynamic runner and Seattle may be able to use him in packages out of the gate, but there is a lot of room for growth as a passer. QB4 lands in the Pacific Northwest to back up Sam Darnold.
Chris Trapasso's grade: A+
Round 3, pick 91: Ravens select OL Emery Jones Jr., LSU
Baltimore adds more competition to its interior offensive line. Jones has played tackle, but brings positional flexibility to the table.
Chris Trapasso's grade: A-
Round 3, pick 90: Rams select EDGE Josaiah Stewart, Michigan
Stewart will do all of the dirty work, including set the edge and blow up lead blocks. Los Angeles certainly has a type and Stewart brings that junkyard dog mentality to town.
Chris Trapasso's grade: A
Round 3, pick 89: Jaguars select OL Wyatt Milum, West Virginia
Milum played left tackle for the Mountaineers but projects inside at the next level. Jacksonville adds important competition to its starting offensive line.
Chris Trapasso's grade: A-
Round 3, pick 88: Jaguars select CB Caleb Ransaw, Tulane
Ransaw is a feisty slot cornerback. Liam Coen coached alongside Tulane head coach Jon Sumrall at Kentucky in 2021. Coen may have been able to get a bit more insight on this player. The Rams way is identifying and using Day 2 and 3 selections on defensive backs.
Chris Trapasso's grade: A
Round 3, pick 87: Packers select WR Savion Williams, TCU
Williams is in the vein of a Lavish Shenault or Cordarrelle Patterson. He is not necessarily a precise route runner, but give him the ball in space and watch defenders fall off him. Green Bay has now drafted two wide receivers: Matthew Golden and Williams.
Chris Trapasso's grade: B-
Round 3, pick 86: Chargers select DT Jamaree Caldwell, Oregon
Caldwell is going to two-gap and stuff the run for Jim Harbaugh's defense. Caldwell is the third Duck to be drafted from that Oregon defensive line, joining Derrick Harmon and Jordan Burch.
Chris Trapasso's grade: C+
Round 3, pick 85: Chiefs select CB Nohl Williams, California
Williams is a big cornerback with great instincts in zone coverage. Kansas City is investing in the position following last offseason's trade of L'Jarius Sneed.
Chris Trapasso's grade: C+
Round 3, pick 84: Buccaneers select CB Jacob Parrish, Kansas State
Parrish was viewed as more of a slot cornerback, which is interesting considered the presence of Tykee Smith. Perhaps, the plan is to move him to free safety alongside Antoine Winfield Jr. Parrish is a competitor. The ex-Wildcat knows how to find the ball when it is in the air.
Chris Trapasso's grade: B+
Round 3, pick 83: Steelers select RB Kaleb Johnson, Iowa
Johnson is a big body that will burst to daylight when he gets a glimpse. They moved on from former first-round pick Najee Harris this offseason. And the elephant in the room, Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders continues to fall.
Chris Trapasso's grade: B+
Round 3, pick 82: Titans select S Kevin Winston Jr., Penn State
Penn State does not recruit limited athletes. Winston is a big time athlete, but he missed a good portion of the season with an injury. Tennessee is betting on the potential he showed when healthy.
Chris Trapasso's grade: A+
Round 3, pick 81: Bengals select OG Dylan Fairchild, Georgia
Fairchild is a strong, powerful blocker. The Bengals have gotten away from using the wide zone concept despite Zac Taylor stemming from that Sean McVay coaching tree. Fairchild will allow them to get downhill in the run game.
Chris Trapasso's grade: C+
Round 3, pick 80: Colts select CB Justin Walley, Minnesota
Indianapolis signed Charvarius Ward in free agency, but continues throwing potential solutions at the problem. Walley is the latest defensive back out of a Minnesota program that has produced the likes of Jordan Howden, Tyler Nubin and Terrell Smith in recent years.
Chris Trapasso's grade: C
Round 3, pick 79: Cardinals select WR Jaylin Noel, Iowa State
Noel is an explosive athlete and now he joins his former teammate, Jayden Higgins, catching passes from C.J. Stroud in Houston. The offensive line may still be a work in progress, but that may not matter as Stroud can just get the ball out quickly and spread it around.
Chris Trapasso's grade: B
Round 3, pick 78: Cardinals select EDGE Jordan Burch, Oregon
Arizona has now added Darius Robinson, Walter Nolen and Burch in the Top-100 over the past two drafts. Think Jonathan Gannon is trying to build his Cardinals roster similarly to the defending Super Bowl champions? Burch was a 5-star recruit out of high school and immediately helps set the edge.
Chris Trapasso's grade: C-
Round 3, pick 77: Panthers select EDGE Princely Umanmielen, Ole Miss
Carolina has now double dipped at edge rusher with its two Day 2 picks: Texas A&M's Nic Scourton and now Umanmielen. It was a critical position of need, so that strategy makes sense. Umanmielen is a twitchy rusher that needs to find a higher level of consistency.
Chris Trapasso's grade: A
Round 3, pick 76: Cowboys select CB Shavon Revel Jr., East Carolina
If Revel can stay healthy, Dallas is getting great value at this stage of the draft. Revel was regarded as a probable first round pick prior to his torn ACL. In limited exposure, he registered good ball production. Trevon Diggs may not be ready for the start of the season, so Revel is now insurance.
Chris Trapasso's grade: A+
Round 3, pick 75: 49ers select LB Nick Martin, Oklahoma State
San Francisco lost Fred Warner's running mate, Dre Greenlaw, in free agency. They keep plugging all of those lost roles with rookies; Martin is the latest to do just that.
Chris Trapasso's grade: C
Round 3, pick 74: Broncos select WR Pat Bryant, Illinois
The selection of Bryant in the third round feels a bit rich, but Bryant is a taller body that can make plays down the field in that Denver offense.
Chris Trapasso's grade: B-
