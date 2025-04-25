2025 NFL Draft tracker live: Round 2 picks by team, grades, Shedeur Sanders landing spots, trade rumors, news
The 2025 NFL Draft kicked off Thursday night with fireworks. After Miami quarterback Cam Ward was taken No. 1 overall by the Titans, the Browns and Jaguars came together to deliver the first surprise of the first round. Jacksonville surrendered a future first-round pick in order to move up and draft Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter. In total, there were four trades in the first round, including the Giants trading back into the first round to select Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart.
Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft begins Friday night with Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders still on the board. The Cleveland Browns are on the clock first with the No. 33 overall selection. Every year, teams make calls looking to move up the board for a desirable prospect who was still available after the first round. Will the Browns make their pick or trade out for an offer they cannot refuse?
Here are the five best prospects available ahead of Round 2, according to CBSSports.com's prospect rankings:
- EDGE Mike Green, Marshall (No. 11 overall)
- WR Luther Burden III, Missouri (No. 14 overall)
- CB Will Johnson Jr., Michigan (No. 17 overall)
- S Nick Emmanwori, South Carolina (No. 19 overall)
- QB Shedeur Sanders, Colorado (No. 28 overall)
2025 NFL Draft where to watch
- Location: Green Bay, Wisconsin
- TV: ESPN, ABC, NFL Network | Stream: fubo (try for free)
- Additional coverage: CBS Sports HQ
Days and rounds (all times Eastern):
- Friday, April 25: Rounds 2-3 (starts 7 p.m.)
- Saturday, April 26: Rounds 4-7 (starts 12 p.m.)
33. Browns
Team needs: QB, RB, OT, LB, WR, DL, TE, EDGE
Notable additions: QB Kenny Pickett, EDGE Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, OT Cornelius Lucas, DT Maliek Collins
Notable losses: DT Dalvin Tomlinson, QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson
Cleveland also has the No. 36 overall selection after trading back with Jacksonville. With the No. 5 overall selection, the Browns selected Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham.
Round 1, pick 32: Chiefs select OT Josh Simmons, Ohio State
After signing OT Jaylon Moore to a pretty healthy deal in free agency, Kansas City has double-dipped at the position with the selection of Simmons. Simmons had the best tape of any offensive tackle in this year's draft, but he suffered a season-ending injury and teams did not get to see him against more Power 4 competition. The 2024 season was his first in Columbus after transferring in from San Diego State.
Round 1, pick 31: LB Jihaad Campbell, Alabama
The Eagles had been looking to move up and it only cost them a fifth-round pick. Philadelphia is bucking the narrative that they do not take linebackers in the first round, but Campbell also brings flexibility as a pass rusher. Campbell had slipped a bit due to an injury but he may be one of the ten best prospects in this draft when healthy.
31. Eagles
Team needs: DL, S, TE, WR, EDGE, CB, IOL
Notable additions: TE Harrison Bryant, EDGE Josh Uche, CB Adoree Jackson, RB A.J. Dillon
Notable losses: DT Milton Williams, EDGE Josh Sweat, CB Darius Slay, CB Isaiah Rodgers
Chiefs swap with Eagles
31. Chiefs
Team needs: DL, CB, RB, IOL, EDGE, S, WR
Notable additions: OT Jaylon Moore, CB Kristian Fulton, RB Elijah Mitchell, QB Gardner Minshew
Notable losses: DT Tershawn Wharton, S Justin Reid, WR DeAndre Hopkins, EDGE Josh Uche
Round 1, pick 30: Bills select CB Maxwell Hairston, Kentucky
For the second consecutive year, Buffalo has drafted a Kentucky player; running back Ray Davis was taken in the fourth round last year. The Bills rewarded Christian Benford with a contract extension this offseason then brought back former first-round selection Tre White. Hairston has zone and man exposure, but his presence will allow the defense to play more man coverage.
Pete Prisco's grade: A
30. Bills
Team needs: DL, CB, S, LB, IOL, WR, EDGE
Notable additions: WR Josh Palmer, EDGE Michael Hoecht, EDGE Joey Bosa, DT Larry Ogunjobi
Notable losses: WR Mack Hollins, P Sam Martin, C Will Clapp
Round 1, pick 29: Commanders select OT Josh Conerly, Oregon
Washington traded for left tackle Laremy Tunsil and now have Conerly to play on the right side. Last year's left tackle could slide inside to guard or serve as the swing tackle. Jayden Daniels will be sleeping soundly tonight, but the pass rush remains a concern.
Pete Prisco's grade: B-
29. Commanders
Team needs: EDGE, CB, S, RB, IOL, OT, WR
Notable additions: OT Laremy Tunsil, WR Deebo Samuel, DT Javon Kinlaw, CB Jonathan Jones
Notable losses: DT Jonathan Allen, S Jeremy Chinn, OT Cornelius Lucas, WR Dyami Brown
Round 1, pick 28: Lions select DT Tyleik Williams, Ohio State
Edge rusher was thought to be a bigger need for the franchise, but they choose to address the interior defensive line. Detroit is deep with DJ Reader, Alim McNeill, Roy Lopez, Levi Onwuzurike and now Williams. Stopping the run won't be a problem for lead knee-cap biter Dan Campbell's defense.
Pete Prisco's grade: C+
28. Lions
Team needs: EDGE, IOL, LB, WR, OT, S, QB
Notable additions: CB D.J. Reed, DT Roy Lopez, DT Levi Onwuzurike, WR Tim Patrick
Notable losses: CB Carlton Davis, OG Kevin Zeitler, CB Kindle Vildor, CB Ifeatu Melifonwu
Round 1, pick 27: Ravens select S Malaki Starks, Georgia
Starks is one of the best pure football prospects in this draft class. His testing was not eye-popping but his play speed is off the charts, because he trusts his eyes. A rarity, Starks had been making plays for a National Championship contender going back to his true freshman year. Baltimore's secondary is in good hands with Kyle Hamilton and now Starks.
Pete Prisco's grade: B
27. Ravens
- Notable additions: WR DeAndre Hopkins, FB Patrick Ricard
- Notable losses: OG Patrick Mekari, CB Brandon Stephens, LB Malik Harrison
- Team needs: IOL, CB, EDGE, DL, LB, S, K
Round 1, No. 26: Falcons select EDGE James Pearce Jr., Tennessee
Pearce is an explosive pass rusher that certainly helps the Falcons in a problem area, but this is one of the worst trades I can recall in recent draft memory. Trading a future first-round pick to move up 20 spots to No. 26 overall in this draft class is awful. The franchise previously selected Georgia edge rusher Jalon Walker No. 15 overall.
Pete Prisco's grade: B+
Falcons on the clock
Round 1, pick 25: Giants select QB Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss
Dart has the size and mobility that teams look for in the position. He has good arm strength and interviewed really well with teams during the process. His ability to consume defensive fronts and process an NFL offense will be a work in progress, but the signings of Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston will allow him time to develop.
Pete Prisco's grade: C-
The Giants have traded up
25. Giants
Team needs: QB, IOL, OT, LB, DL, CB, EDGE
Notable additions: CB Paulson Adebo, S Jevon Holland, WR Darius Slayton, OT James Hudson
Notable losses: S Jason Pinnock, CB Adoree Jackson
Round 1, pick 24: Vikings select OG Donovan Jackson, Ohio State
Minnesota completes its spring project as Jackson rounds out the offensive line. With a healthy Christian Darrisaw returning at left tackle, the Vikings have now added free agents Will Fries and Ryan Kelly, as well as Jackson. Jackson played left tackle for the Buckeyes during the College Football Playoffs run, but projects inside.
Pete Prisco's grade: B
24. Vikings
- Notable additions: OG Will Fries, C Ryan Kelly, CB Byron Murphy, DT Jon Allen, DT Javon Hargrave
- Notable losses: QB Sam Darnold, S Camryn Bynum, EDGE Patrick Jones, QB Daniel Jones
- Team needs: S, LB, DL, CB, QB, IOL, RB
Round 1, pick 23: Packers select WR Matthew Golden, Texas
For the first time since selecting Javon Walker in 2002, Green Bay has used a first-round pick on a wide receiver. Golden has inside outside versatility and is dynamic after the catch. The Texas native has been highly productive since stepping foot on a college campus at Houston. The addition of Golden puts a big question mark over those currently on the roster.
Pete Prisco's grade: A
23. Packers
- Team needs: DL, CB, EDGE, OT, WR, IOL, RB
- Notable additions: OG Aaron Banks, CB Nate Hobbs
- Notable losses: DT T.J. Slaton, C Josh Myers, RB A.J. Dillon, CB Eric Stokes, LB Eric Wilson
Round 1, pick 22: Chargers select RB Omarion Hampton, North Carolina
After signing former first-round pick Najee Harris in free agency, the Chargers have thrown another first-round running back onto the pile. Hampton lands in the AFC West as expected, but not with the Broncos. Hampton was a standout at the NFL Scouting Combine and brings a physical presence to the position.
Pete Prisco's grade: B
22. Chargers
- Team needs: IOL, DL, TE, EDGE, WR, RB, CB
- Notable additions: C Bradley Bozeman, QB Taylor Heinicke, WR Mike Williams, RB Najee Harris, CB Donte Jackson
- Notable losses: WR Josh Palmer, DT Poona Ford, CB Kristian Fulton, EDGE Joey Bosa
Round 1, pick 21: Steelers select DT Derrick Harmon, Oregon
Pittsburgh chose not to take a quarterback in the first round. Instead, they address the defensive line as Harmon joins the likes of Cam Heyward and Keeanu Benton. Harmon, a transfer from Michigan State, was a big riser this season.
Pete Prisco's grade: B-
21. Steelers
- Team needs: QB, RB, DL, OT, S, WR, IOL
- Notable additions: LB Malik Harrison, CB Darius Slay, QB Mason Rudolph, WR D.K. Metcalf, RB Kenneth Gainwell
- Notable losses: OT Dan Moore, QB Justin Fields, OG James Daniels, DT Larry Ogunjobi, RB Najee Harris
Round 1, pick 20: Broncos select CB Jahdae Barron, Texas
After being linked to running backs for months and making key defensive signings in free agency, Denver shows its faith in Bo Nix and the offense by continuing to bolster the defense. Barron is going to bring a professional mentality to that locker room and make plays over the slot.
Pete Prisco's grade: B-
20. Broncos
- Notable additions: S Talanoa Hufanga, LB Dre Greenlaw, TE Evan Engram
- Notable losses: LB Cody Barton, CB Tremon Smith, P Riley Dixon, QB Zach Wilson, RB Javonte Williams
- Team needs: RB, DL, S, WR, IOL, P, CB, TE
