2025 NFL Draft tracker live: Round 2 picks by team, grades, Shedeur Sanders landing spots, trade rumors, news

The 2025 NFL Draft kicked off Thursday night with fireworks. After Miami quarterback Cam Ward was taken No. 1 overall by the Titans, the Browns and Jaguars came together to deliver the first surprise of the first round. Jacksonville surrendered a future first-round pick in order to move up and draft Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter. In total, there were four trades in the first round, including the Giants trading back into the first round to select Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart.

Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft begins Friday night with Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders still on the board. The Cleveland Browns are on the clock first with the No. 33 overall selection. Every year, teams make calls looking to move up the board for a desirable prospect who was still available after the first round. Will the Browns make their pick or trade out for an offer they cannot refuse?

Here are the five best prospects available ahead of Round 2, according to CBSSports.com's prospect rankings:

EDGE Mike Green, Marshall (No. 11 overall)

WR Luther Burden III, Missouri (No. 14 overall)

CB Will Johnson Jr., Michigan (No. 17 overall)

S Nick Emmanwori, South Carolina (No. 19 overall)

QB Shedeur Sanders, Colorado (No. 28 overall)



Follow along for live rumors, picks and analysis in the live blog below.

2025 NFL Draft where to watch

Location: Green Bay, Wisconsin

Green Bay, Wisconsin TV: ESPN, ABC, NFL Network | Stream: fubo (try for free)

ESPN, ABC, NFL Network | fubo (try for free) Additional coverage: CBS Sports HQ

Days and rounds (all times Eastern):