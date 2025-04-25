2025 NFL Draft tracker live: Round 3 picks by team, grades, Shedeur Sanders landing spots, trade rumors, news

The night is still young, but Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft is nearly half complete. Tie a bow on the second round, because we are on to the third in Green Bay. Is this where Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders hears his name called?

The 2025 NFL Draft kicked off Thursday night with fireworks. After Miami quarterback Cam Ward was taken No. 1 overall by the Titans, the Browns and Jaguars came together to deliver the first surprise of the first round. Jacksonville surrendered a future first-round pick in order to move up and draft Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter. In total, there were four trades in the first round, including the Giants trading back into the first round to select Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart.

The Saints were the only franchise to draft a quarterback in the second round; Louisville's Tyler Shough went No. 40 overall. Marshall edge rusher Mike Green had to wait longer than anticipated but he finally came off the board late in the second round. Three running backs were drafted in the second round: Ohio State's Quinshon Judkins (Browns), Ohio State's TreVeyon Henderson (Patriots) and UCF's RJ Harvey (Broncos).

Follow along for live rumors, picks and analysis in the live blog below.

