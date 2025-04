2025 NFL Draft tracker live: Round 4 picks by team, grades, Shedeur Sanders landing spots, trade rumors

Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft produced three more quarterback selections: Louisville's Tyler Shough (Saints), Alabama's Jalen Milroe (Alabama) and Oregon's Dillon Gabriel (Browns). The third and final day commences Saturday at noon ET. Is this when Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders hears his name called?

The festivities kicked off Thursday night with fireworks. After Miami quarterback Cam Ward was taken No. 1 overall by the Titans, the Browns and Jaguars came together to deliver the first surprise of the first round. Jacksonville surrendered a future first-round pick in order to move up and draft Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter. In total, there were four trades in the first round, including the Giants trading back into the first round to select Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart.

Marshall edge rusher Mike Green had to wait longer than anticipated, but he finally came off the board late in the second round. Four running backs were drafted on Day 2: Ohio State's Quinshon Judkins (Browns), Ohio State's TreVeyon Henderson (Patriots), UCF's RJ Harvey (Broncos) and Iowa's Kaleb Johnson (Steelers).

Follow along for live rumors, picks and analysis in the live blog below.

The 2025 NFL Draft continues with Rounds 4-7 Saturday at noon ET.

