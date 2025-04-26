2025 NFL Draft tracker live: Round 5 picks by team, grades, Shedeur Sanders landing spots, trade rumors
It's Day 3 of the NFL Draft. Day 2 produced three more quarterback selections: Louisville's Tyler Shough (Saints), Alabama's Jalen Milroe (Alabama) and Oregon's Dillon Gabriel (Browns). What will go down in Rounds 4-7? Will Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders hear his name called?
The festivities kicked off Thursday night with fireworks. After Miami quarterback Cam Ward was taken No. 1 overall by the Titans, the Browns and Jaguars came together to deliver the first surprise of the first round. Jacksonville surrendered a future first-round pick in order to move up and draft Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter. In total, there were four trades in the first round, including the Giants trading back into the first round to select Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart.
Marshall edge rusher Mike Green had to wait longer than anticipated, but he finally came off the board late in the second round. Four running backs were drafted on Day 2: Ohio State's Quinshon Judkins (Browns), Ohio State's TreVeyon Henderson (Patriots), UCF's RJ Harvey (Broncos) and Iowa's Kaleb Johnson (Steelers).
Round 5, pick 142: Seahawks select DT Rylie Mills, Notre Dame
Round 5, pick 143: Dolphins select DT Jordan Phillips, Maryland
Round 5, pick 144: Browns select QB Shedeur Sanders, Colorado
Round 5, pick 145: Eagles select CB Mac McWilliams, UCF
Round 5, pick 146: Patriots select EDGE Bradyn Swinson, LSU
Round 5, pick 147: 49ers select RB Jordan James, Oregon
Round 5, pick 148: Rams select DT Ty Hamilton, Ohio State
Round 4, pick 133: Chiefs select WR Jalen Royals, Utah State
Round 4, pick 134: Broncos select EDGE Que Robinson, Alabama
Round 4, pick 135: Raiders select DT Tonka Hemingway, South Carolina
Round 4, pick 136: Titans select WR Eric Ayomanor, Stanford
Round 4, pick 137: Patriots select DT Joshua Farmer, Florida State
Round 4, pick 138: 49ers select WR Jordan Watkins, Ole Miss
Round 5, pick 139: Vikings select EDGE Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, Georgia
Round 5, pick 140: Panthers select DT Cam Jackson, Florida
Round 5, pick 141: Ravens select OT Carson Vinson, Alabama A&M
New Packers edge rusher makes it to the draft just in time
Barryn Sorrell tried to make it to Green Bay for Day 2, but instead got there for Day 3.
Round 4, pick 132: Bears select LB Ruben Hyppolite II, Maryland
Round 4, pick 131: Saints select CB Quincy Riley, Louisville
Round 4, pick 130: Jets select DB Malachi Moore, Alabama
Round 4, pick 129: Ravens select LB Teddy Buchanan, California
Round 4, pick 128: Commanders select WR Jaylin Lane, Virginia Tech
Round 4, pick 127: Colts select OT Jalen Travis, Iowa State
Round 4, pick 126: Browns select RB Dylan Sampson, Tennessee
Round 4, pick 125: Chargers select EDGE Kyle Kennard, South Carolina
Round 4, pick 124: Packers select EDGE Barryn Sorrell, Texas
Walter Nolen checks on new teammate Will Johnson
Nolen was a player who had alleged character issues coming into the draft, and it would seem he's trying to change that narrative early in his tenure with his new team. Pretty cool story from Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon.
Round 4, pick 123: Steelers select EDGE Jack Sawyer, Ohio State
Round 4, pick 122: Panthers select S Lathan Ransom, Ohio State
Round 4, pick 121: Buccaneers select EDGE David Walker, Central Arkansas
Round 4, pick 120: Titans select TE Gunnar Helm, Texas
Round 4, pick 119: Bengals select LB Barrett Carter, Clemson
Round 4, pick 118: Falcons select S Billy Bowman, Oklahoma
Round 4, pick 117: Rams select RB Jarquez Hunter, Auburn
Round 4, pick 116: Texans select RB Woody Marks, USC
Round 4, pick 115: Cardinals select LB Cody Simon, Ohio State
Round 4, pick 114: Panthers select RB Trevor Etienne, Georgia
Round 4, pick 113: 49ers select DT CJ West, Indiana
Round 4, pick 112: Saints select LB Danny Stutsman, Oklahoma
Round 4, pick 111: Eagles select DT Ty Robinson, Nebraska
Round 4, pick 110: Jets select WR Arian Smith, Georgia
Round 4, pick 103: Titans select WR Chimere Dike, Florida
Round 4, pick 104: Jaguars select RB Bhayshul Tuten, Virginia Tech
Round 4, pick 105: Giants select RB Cam Skattebo, Arizona State
Round 4, pick 106: Patriots select S Craig Woodson, California
Round 4, pick 107: Jaguars select LB Jack Kiser, Notre Dame
Round 4, pick 108: Raiders select WR Dont'e Thornton, Tennessee
Round 4, pick 109: Bills select DT Deone Walker, Kentucky
Round 3, pick 102: Vikings select WR Tai Felton, Maryland
Minnesota has a two-man wide receiver room with Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison, but Felton. gives them another option and insurance. Felton has been productive in his time with the Terrapins.
Chris Trapasso's grade: A-
Round 3, pick 101: Broncos select EDGE Sai'vion Jones, LSU
Jones is a powerful player with a bit of juice as a pass rusher. Looking at the defensive linemen that Sean Payton preferred in New Orleans, Jones fits the mold.
Chris Trapasso's grade: B+
Round 3, pick 100: 49ers select CB Upton Stout, Western Kentucky
San Francisco sticks to the script by drafting a fourth defensive prospect: Georgia edge rusher Mykel Williams, Texas defensive tackle Alfred Collins, Oklahoma State linebacker Nick Martin and now Stout. Kyle Shanahan is rebuilding the defense for returning defensive coordinator Robert Saleh.
Chris Trapasso's grade: B+
Round 3, pick 99: Raiders select OT Charles Grant, William & Mary
Grant is an athletic offensive tackle that is not the most physical given all of what I just said with the last pick. Grant is a blocker that I would want to play in space, but he needs more time for refinement.
Chris Trapasso's grade: A-
Round 3, pick 98: Raiders select OL Caleb Rogers, Texas Tech
Rogers can play just about anywhere up and down the line. He is a bit stiff, but physical. The Raiders will ask him to lean on defenders and create run lanes for Ashton Jeanty.
Chris Trapasso's grade: A
Round 3, pick 97: Texans select CB Jaylin Smith, USC
Smith is not the most physically imposing defensive back, but he brings positional versatility. Houston has done a great job filling out the secondary over the past few years and Smith helps build some depth.
Chris Trapasso's grade: C+
Round 3, pick 96: Falcons select S Xavier Watts, Notre Dame
Watts is simply a playmaker that finds himself around the football, but his athleticism is limited. Atlanta had limited resources after trading up for edge rusher James Pearce, but Watts is another potential early impact performer.
Chris Trapasso's grade: A
Round 3, pick 95: Patriots select C Jared Wilson, Georgia
New England continues addressing the offense. Wilson is a bouncer that is going to throw defenders out of the club. Drake Maye has his own Secret Service from this draft with Will Campbell and now Wilson.
Chris Trapasso's grade: B
Round 3, pick 94: Browns select QB Dillon Gabriel, Oregon
Gabriel is undersized, but he is one of the best pure passers in this draft class. It is fair to question how he will hold up in the physical climate of the AFC North.
Chris Trapasso's grade: C
