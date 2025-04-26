2025 NFL Draft tracker live: Round 6 picks by team, grades; Browns pick Shedeur Sanders after trading up
It's Day 3 of the NFL Draft. After an extended wait, Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders finally came off the board with the No. 144 overall pick, where he was selected by the Cleveland Browns. He was the second quarterback the Browns have taken in this class, with the team having picked Oregon's Dillon Gabriel in the third round on Friday night.
Elsewhere, the festivities kicked off Thursday night with fireworks. After Miami quarterback Cam Ward was taken No. 1 overall by the Titans, the Browns and Jaguars came together to deliver the first surprise of the first round. Jacksonville surrendered a future first-round pick in order to move up and draft Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter. In total, there were four trades in the first round, including the Giants trading back into the first round to select Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart.
Marshall edge rusher Mike Green had to wait longer than anticipated, but he finally came off the board late in the second round. Four running backs were drafted on Day 2: Ohio State's Quinshon Judkins (Browns), Ohio State's TreVeyon Henderson (Patriots), UCF's RJ Harvey (Broncos) and Iowa's Kaleb Johnson (Steelers).
Day 3 has seen even more running backs come flying off the board, with Bhayshul Tuten (Jaguars), Cam Skattebo (Giants), Trevor Etienne (Panthers), Woody Marks (Texans), Jarquez Hunter (Rams), Dylan Sampson (Browns), Jordan James (49ers), Jaydon Blue (Cowboys) and D.J. Giddens (Colts) all going in Rounds 4 or 5 -- fitting for what has been considered a remarkably deep running back class.
Raiders select two QBs back-to-back!
Whoa! The Raiders just drafted two quarterbacks back-to-back with Tommy Mellott from Montana State at No. 213 overall, and Cam Miller from North Dakota State at No. 215 overall. The caveat is that Mellott is expected to play some wide receiver. We'll see. What's interesting is that these were the two opposing QBs in the 2024 FCS Championship game!
This is also notable since Texas QB Quinn Ewers is still waiting to hear his name called.
Ravens make five picks in sixth round
Baltimore cleaned up in the sixth round:
- No. 178 CB Bilhal Kone, Western Michigan (B+)
- No. 186 K Tyler Loop, Arizona (C)
- No. 203 WR LaJontay Wester, Colorado (C+)
- No. 210 DL Aeneas Peebles, Virginia Tech (A-)
- No. 212 CB Robert Longerbeam, Rutgers (A-)
Texans draft QB Graham Mertz
Here's a relatively surprising pick. Houston takes former Wisconsin/Florida QB Graham Mertz over Texas QB Quinn Ewers!
"Graham Mertz is a stable Day 3 quarterback option. He has a lot of experience at the collegiate level despite a history of injuries. He does a good job leading pass-catchers in the short to intermediate, but that anticipation wanes deeper down the field. Mertz shows good pocket awareness, but struggles to identify extra defenders in zone coverage."
Colts draft QB Riley Leonard
A flurry of QBs here in the sixth round. Indy takes Notre Dame signal-caller Riley Leonard at No. 189 overall. It's interesting he goes ahead of Quinn Ewers, but his mobility is attractive. CBS Sports actually compares him to Taylor Heinicke. Competition for Daniel Jones and Daniel Jones.
"Riley Leonard is a tough quarterback and a vocal leader. He has the foot mobility to pick up chunk yards when the defense allows. He shows a good understanding of throwing with touch to all three levels, but needs to process more quickly and take better care of the football."
Steelers select QB Will Howard
It's not Aaron Rodgers. Instead it's Will Howard who is the Steelers' newest quarterback, being selected at No. 185 overall. The PA native is fresh off a College Football Playoff National Championship with the Ohio State Buckeyes, and lands in a QB room that currently includes Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson.
"Will Howard first garnered national attention when at Kansas State in 2022 he helped upset undefeated TCU in the Big 12 championship game. He garnered even more attention after transferring to Ohio State and leading them through the first-ever 12-team playoff to a national title last season. While it was a stacked Ohio State roster, Howard played far and away the best football of his career in the second half of last season. He still qualifies as a developmental prospect, but he's an easy personality to buy stock in."
Patriots take first kicker
The first kicker is off the board, as New England selected Andres Borregales out of Miami at No. 182 overall.
"Andres Borregales is incredibly efficient when it comes to field goal and extra point attempts. He converted 70% of his attempts from 50-plus yards, which suggests he has a strong leg. There are some concerns with hang time on kickoffs as evidenced by opponents returning a high percentage for 30-plus yards."
Eagles take a QB with Kyle McCord
There's a new quarterback in Philly, as the Eagles are taking a flier on Ohio State transfer and former Syracuse Orange QB Kyle McCord at No. 181 overall. Last season, he set the ACC single-season passing yards record (4,779), while setting school records in completions (391), attempts (592), touchdown passes (34), total offense (4,714), total offense per game (362.6) and touchdowns responsible for (37). An aggressive thrower of the football.
"Kyle McCord is a reasonably strong-armed, pocket-only passer with minimal mobility or improvisational skill. He's most comfortable standing tall in the pocket and ripping throws between the tackles. Plays with "QB amnesia," meaning he's unfazed by mistakes and always willing to take the next shot. While that fearlessness can be an asset, it sometimes leads to overly aggressive decisions.
"His arm is a plus but not elite, though he's shown the ability to throw with anticipation at all levels. Thrives on back-shoulder throws, where his accuracy is at its best, and consistently connects on seam routes -- two areas he frequently targets. Overall accuracy is solid, but it's not a defining trait that will completely carry him at the next level.
"His mechanics falter under pressure, as he has a habit of fading away from throws even when pressure isn't directly in his face. His feet are on the heavier side, but he does step into the pocket naturally and has shown competent, though not elite, pocket movement. While he can progress through reads, he tends to linger on his first option too long. His ability to handle pressure is still a work in progress.
"With a strong offensive line, he can be an aggressive, confident passer capable of stretching the field and keeping an offense in attack mode."
Dolphins select RB Ollie Gordon II
Mike McDaniel added an intriguing running back to his deep room with Ollie Gordon II at No. 179 overall. He's not a burner like Jaylen Wright or De'Von Achane. He's a bigger back that should be able to carve out a role in this scheme. Toughness over speed when it comes to OG.
"Ollie Gordon II is a tall, well-built RB with a chiseled frame and an upright running style, resembling a smaller TE when carrying the football. His long strides give the illusion of slower speed, but while he has deceptive acceleration, he lacks the breakaway gear to consistently outrun NFL defenders. His lower half isn't particularly twitchy, and while he can sink his hips for cuts, his foot quickness is average.
"Where Gordon shines is in his natural power and vision. He processes rushing lanes well, showcasing a strong feel for interior running. While his contact balance isn't elite relative to his size, he can still be a downhill battering ram. He's not a stiff athlete, either, occasionally flashing agility with hurdles and lateral movement.
"A quality pass catcher with sturdy hands, he's capable of contributing in the receiving game and has even worked downfield at times. For teams looking for a big, physical RB with solid vision and deceptive athleticism, Gordon fits the mold."
Sixth round underway!
The sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft is underway, and with the first pick in the second-to-last round, the Buffalo Bills select Virginia Tech cornerback Dorian Strong at No. 177 overall.
We knew Buffalo wanted to address the secondary in the draft, and Strong is CBS Sports' No. 169 overall prospect and No. 24 CB.
"Dorian Strong has good size for the position. He is better suited playing in space and relying upon his instincts. In man coverage, he has average long speed and shows stiff transitions across the field. Strong has had good ball production throughout his career as a result of getting his eyes back to the ball when in-phase."
Onto the sixth round
Round 5, pick 170: Bills select CB Jordan Hancock, Ohio State
Round 5, pick 171: Lions select OG Miles Frazier, LSU
Round 5, pick 172: Rams select LB Chris Paul Jr., Ole Miss
Round 5, pick 173: Bills select TE Jackson Hawes, Georgia Tech
Round 5, pick 174: Cardinals select CB Denzel Burke, Ohio State
Round 5, pick 175: Seahawks select TE Robbie Ouzts, Alabama
Round 5, pick 176: Ravens select EDGE Tyler Baron, Miami
Round 5, pick 164: Steelers select DT Yahya Black, Iowa
Round 5, pick 165: Chargers select TE Oronde Gadsden II, Syracuse
Round 5, pick 166: Seahawks select WR Tory Horton, Colorado State
Round 5, pick 167: Titans select IOL Jackson Slater, Sacramento State
Round 5, pick 168: Eagles select C Drew Kendall, Boston College
Round 5, pick 169: Bears select CB Zah Frazier, Texas-San Antonio
Round 5, pick 156: Chiefs select LB Jeffrey Bassa, Oregon
Round 5, pick 157: Buccaneers select Elijah Roberts, SMU
Round 5, pick 158: Chargers select WR Keandre Lambert-Smith, Auburn
Round 5, pick 159: Packers select LB Collin Oliver, Oklahoma State
Round 5, pick 160: 49ers select S Marques Sigle, Kansas State
Round 5, pick 161: Eagles select LB Smael Mondon Jr., Georgia
Round 5, pick 162: Jets select LB Francisco Mauigoa, Miami
Round 5, pick 163: Panthers select TE Mitchell Evans, Notre Dame
Round 5, pick 149: Cowboys select RB Jaydon Blue, Texas
Round 5, pick 150: Dolphins select CB Jason Marshall Jr., Florida
Round 5, pick 151: Colts select RB DJ Giddens, Kansas State
Round 5, pick 152: Cowboys select LB Shemar James, Florida
Round 5, pick 153: Bengals select OL Jalen Rivers, Miami
Round 5, pick 154: Giants select OL Marcus Mbow, Purdue
Round 5, pick 155: Dolphins select S Dante Trader Jr., Maryland
Round 5, pick 142: Seahawks select DT Rylie Mills, Notre Dame
Round 5, pick 143: Dolphins select DT Jordan Phillips, Maryland
Round 5, pick 144: Browns select QB Shedeur Sanders, Colorado
Round 5, pick 145: Eagles select CB Mac McWilliams, UCF
Round 5, pick 146: Patriots select EDGE Bradyn Swinson, LSU
Round 5, pick 147: 49ers select RB Jordan James, Oregon
Round 5, pick 148: Rams select DT Ty Hamilton, Ohio State
Round 4, pick 133: Chiefs select WR Jalen Royals, Utah State
Round 4, pick 134: Broncos select EDGE Que Robinson, Alabama
Round 4, pick 135: Raiders select DT Tonka Hemingway, South Carolina
Round 4, pick 136: Titans select WR Eric Ayomanor, Stanford
Round 4, pick 137: Patriots select DT Joshua Farmer, Florida State
Round 4, pick 138: 49ers select WR Jordan Watkins, Ole Miss
Round 5, pick 139: Vikings select EDGE Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, Georgia
Round 5, pick 140: Panthers select DT Cam Jackson, Florida
Round 5, pick 141: Ravens select OT Carson Vinson, Alabama A&M
New Packers edge rusher makes it to the draft just in time
Barryn Sorrell tried to make it to Green Bay for Day 2, but instead got there for Day 3.
Round 4, pick 132: Bears select LB Ruben Hyppolite II, Maryland
Round 4, pick 131: Saints select CB Quincy Riley, Louisville
Round 4, pick 130: Jets select DB Malachi Moore, Alabama
Round 4, pick 129: Ravens select LB Teddy Buchanan, California
Round 4, pick 128: Commanders select WR Jaylin Lane, Virginia Tech
Round 4, pick 127: Colts select OT Jalen Travis, Iowa State
Round 4, pick 126: Browns select RB Dylan Sampson, Tennessee
Round 4, pick 125: Chargers select EDGE Kyle Kennard, South Carolina
Round 4, pick 124: Packers select EDGE Barryn Sorrell, Texas
Walter Nolen checks on new teammate Will Johnson
Nolen was a player who had alleged character issues coming into the draft, and it would seem he's trying to change that narrative early in his tenure with his new team. Pretty cool story from Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon.
Round 4, pick 123: Steelers select EDGE Jack Sawyer, Ohio State
Round 4, pick 122: Panthers select S Lathan Ransom, Ohio State
Round 4, pick 121: Buccaneers select EDGE David Walker, Central Arkansas
Round 4, pick 120: Titans select TE Gunnar Helm, Texas
Round 4, pick 119: Bengals select LB Barrett Carter, Clemson
Round 4, pick 118: Falcons select S Billy Bowman, Oklahoma
Round 4, pick 117: Rams select RB Jarquez Hunter, Auburn
Round 4, pick 116: Texans select RB Woody Marks, USC
Round 4, pick 115: Cardinals select LB Cody Simon, Ohio State
Round 4, pick 114: Panthers select RB Trevor Etienne, Georgia
Round 4, pick 113: 49ers select DT CJ West, Indiana
Round 4, pick 112: Saints select LB Danny Stutsman, Oklahoma
Round 4, pick 111: Eagles select DT Ty Robinson, Nebraska
Round 4, pick 110: Jets select WR Arian Smith, Georgia
Flowing today, just one trade
Round 4, pick 103: Titans select WR Chimere Dike, Florida
Round 4, pick 104: Jaguars select RB Bhayshul Tuten, Virginia Tech
Round 4, pick 105: Giants select RB Cam Skattebo, Arizona State
Round 4, pick 106: Patriots select S Craig Woodson, California
Round 4, pick 107: Jaguars select LB Jack Kiser, Notre Dame
Round 4, pick 108: Raiders select WR Dont'e Thornton, Tennessee
Round 4, pick 109: Bills select DT Deone Walker, Kentucky
First pick of the day....
Round 4, pick 104: Jaguars select WR Chimere Dike, Florida
The Titans are about to set the tone with the No. 103 overall selection
