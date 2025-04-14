The 2025 NFL Draft is finally around the corner. Soon all 32 teams will have a chance to add difference-making talent, and perhaps bring to fruition countless projections that have been made in recent months. Everyone and their brother, after all, has an opinion on which prospects will go where, and how early, come Thursday, April 24.

There's only one problem: Sometimes teams don't stay put. It's true that clubs with premium selections, like those in the top 10, might prefer to hold onto their picks and truly target the best players available. Trade talks are a routine part of draft weekend, however, and too often we don't take into account -- in our mock drafts and such -- that the order of team selections almost certainly will not look as it does right now by the end of the first round.

With that in mind, which of the NFL's 32 teams should be looking to move up in Round 1? And which of them would be better-suited eyeing a trade down? Alternatively, are there some teams that truly would benefit from holding tight and refusing to jump all over the board? Until the picks start rolling in and the prospect pool starts shrinking, of course, it's impossible to say for sure. But here's our early advice to teams for the first round of action:

1. Titans: Stay put

If they truly weren't sold on Cam Ward's upside as a franchise quarterback, then sure, a move down would be smart. But that doesn't seem to be the case. Take the swing on a potential star under center while you can.

2. Browns: Stay put

With another early pick (No. 33) in the cupboard for a potential quarterback swing, there's no reason they shouldn't just hold firm and guarantee themselves a potential star like Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter up top.

3. Giants: Trade down

They could really use both a blue-chip lineman and a quarterback of the future, but you can't satisfy both needs with one top-three pick. A slight drop that still nets them a top tackle might be their best bet as of now.

4. Patriots: Trade down

If Abdul Carter or Travis Hunter is still available, then sticking at No. 4 and securing a freak athlete is probably the right play. That just doesn't seem likely. Moving down could still allow them to address O-line early.

5. Jaguars: Trade down

They already have 10 picks, but new general manager James Gladstone is retooling the entire roster for new coach Liam Coen. You could probably still get a premium tight end or defensive prospect after a slide down.

6. Raiders: Stay put

They've pivoted pretty quickly into win-now mode with Pete Carroll and Geno Smith. This feels like the prime spot to get them a Day 1 contributor, be it a featured back like Ashton Jeanty or a reinforcement for the O-line.

7. Jets: Stay put

New York just needs foundational building blocks as it kicks off a new regime. It shouldn't be hard to find one by holding firm and targeting the best available tackle (Armand Membou?) or tight end (Tyler Warren?) here.

8. Panthers: Trade down

A splashy move up for, say, Abdul Carter would be worthwhile for their defense. Otherwise, a drop down actually seems just as logical, given their need for defensive help could be addressed throughout the first round.

9. Saints: Stay put

If they're in love with Shedeur Sanders, then maybe moving up is necessary. (Maybe not, too.) As they start fresh with a new coach, however, it feels more important that they hold onto their nine picks and maximize their swings.

10. Bears: Trade up

Chicago could certainly sit tight and aim for the best tight end or pass rusher on the board. With two early second-rounders at their disposal, they're equipped to move up and make a splash. For Ashton Jeanty, perhaps?

11. 49ers: Stay put

Eleven total picks means San Francisco has the ammo to move up. After losing so many veterans in a cost-cutting offseason, however, the 49ers would be better served staying patient and addressing tackle or edge rusher here.

12. Cowboys: Stay put

Everyone knows Dallas could use wide receiver help, but unless they're dead-set on a blockbuster move up for Travis Hunter (that would be fun), they should be able to hold tight and get the next-best of the crop.

13. Dolphins: Stay put

It's unlikely either of the top two tackles of this class -- Armand Membou and Will Campbell -- will still be on the board, but if they are, they'd be Grade-A targets. Still, Miami could get a new defender (Jahdae Barron?) instead.

14. Colts: Stay put

Indianapolis isn't overflowing with extra picks as it tries to build around Anthony Richardson and/or Daniel Jones. The Colts could still get a potential difference-maker here, such as Jihaad Campbell as a linebacker/rusher.

15. Falcons: Trade down

With just five picks in the draft, Atlanta is poised to slide in exchange for some added ammunition. Plus, the Falcons could almost certainly address their top need -- edge rusher -- later in Round 1 thanks to a deep class.

16. Cardinals: Trade down

Besides the fact general manager Monti Ossenfort likes to explore trades, Arizona could stand to bolster its arsenal of picks, entering the draft with just six. A slide down could still net them a starting-caliber defender.

17. Bengals: Stay put

Cincinnati needs defensive help of any kind in a serious way. The best bet, other than a minimal move down to collect additional Day 2 or 3 swings, is probably to hold tight and secure the best defender still available.

18. Seahawks: Stay put

With 10 picks at their disposal, they could be a trade-up candidate, but as they rebuild/restock around new quarterback Sam Darnold, they might prefer more dart-throws. A starting-caliber lineman could still be had here.

19. Buccaneers: Trade down

General manager Jason Licht has already proclaimed the "opportunity" to move back and add mid-round picks, which he's done before. It makes sense in a draft deep on defensive talent, which they could use.

20. Broncos: Stay put

Their top needs are skill-position weapons for young quarterback Bo Nix, and this just happens to be the area where potential fits like Omarion Hampton and Emeka Egbuka could start coming off the board.

21. Steelers: Stay put

Is Pittsburgh really going to let quarterback go unaddressed until Round 3, when they pick next, if someone like Shedeur Sanders doesn't slide all the way into their lap? They don't have crazy assets to move up anyway.

22. Chargers: Trade up

Los Angeles could use a wide receiver, as evidenced by the club's reported attempts to land DK Metcalf via trade earlier this offseason. A leap up might help them secure a top prospect like Matthew Golden or Emeka Egbuka.

23. Packers: Stay put

A guy like Jahdae Barron would be a perfect fit, but he'd almost surely require a big move up. Instead, Green Bay might be equally suited sitting tight and eyeing help for the front seven, or even a pass catcher for Jordan Love.

24. Vikings: Trade down

Minnesota has just four picks in the entire draft, so you can bet general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah will be itching to shuffle down, as he should. The Vikes could still add a quality lineman or defender if they do so.

25. Texans: Trade up

They may be better positioned to trade down, given their likely appetite for additional mid-round picks, but C.J. Stroud needs some help. A move up could net them a top tackle like Kelvin Banks, or a legitimate receiver.

26. Rams: Trade down

The back end of the first round is always trade-down territory, but it makes sense here: Los Angeles doesn't currently have a second-rounder, and general manager Les Snead has been a solid Day 2 evaluator.

27. Ravens: Stay put

Baltimore is a perennial AFC contender, and it could use an impact addition in a few areas, including edge rusher and safety. Fortunately both of those positions should still be stocked by the time this pick rolls around.

28. Lions: Stay put

Could they move up to secure an edge rusher they really like? Sure. But in a deep class, where guys like Donovan Ezeiruaku or Shemar Stewart could still be on the board, they could just as easily stand firm and wait on a pick.

29. Commanders: Trade down

Staying put and adding the best pass rusher still available isn't an unreasonable plan for Dan Quinn and Co. After dealing multiple picks for Deebo Samuel and Laremy Tunsil, however, they could stand to recoup some assets.

30. Bills: Trade up

A year after trading out of a pick that could've gone toward Xavier Worthy, Buffalo could look to go the other direction to add to Josh Allen's weaponry. The Bills have 10 total selections, including two second-rounders.

31. Chiefs: Trade up

Kansas City might have a crack at a solid offensive or defensive lineman by sitting tight. They're perpetually in title-contention mode, though, which means they're more likely to pounce for a target, and understandably so.

32. Eagles: Trade up

A trade down -- and out of Round 1 entirely -- is just as logical, given the depth of the defensive class. If they can hop up a few spots to claim an edge rushing replacement for Josh Sweat, however, that would make sense.