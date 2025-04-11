Two-way Colorado star Travis Hunter wants to continue to play both cornerback and wide receiver in the NFL. He did it for four years in college at both Jackson State and with the Buffaloes, and he thinks he can do it in the pros. There's only one important factor that will determine whether he can do so.

"To be honest, I think I just need to see if my body will allow me to take all of this and continue to take all this," Hunter said, via The Associated Press. "But I do a lot of treatment, so I'm able to keep up with my body and with what I need for my body."

NFL teams feel the same way, Hunter says.

"They want to see how much I can handle, and it's up to me at this point," he said. "It's just me being me."

Hunter is pretty widely considered both the best wide receiver prospect and the best cornerback prospect in this draft class -- he's that special. There's a reason he's going to come off the board within the first few picks.

He caught a Big 12-best 96 passes for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns last season, following a 2023 season where he reeled in 57 catches for 721 yards and five scores in just nine games. On the opposite side of the ball, he finished with 47 tackles, seven interceptions and 16 passes defended across his final two years in school. According to Pro Football Focus, he allowed a ridiculous 39.9 passer rating on throws in his direction last season. That's the kind of player we're talking about here.

Whichever team drafts him would be wise to at least see whether he can play both ways. There's too much upside in such a player not to. And if it doesn't work out that way, they still have two more chances to land an elite player -- one on each side of the ball.