While the discussion of what position he will play in the NFL is ongoing, Travis Hunter made it clear that there is no debate when it comes to what he wants NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to say after he is selected during the 2025 NFL Draft.

Following Colorado's Pro Day on Friday, Hunter was asked by CBS Sports HQ which position he wants the NFL commissioner to attach to his name after he is selected.

"He better say, 'Wide receiver and DB,'" Hunter said. "I need him to say, 'Wide receiver and DB.'"

Hunter has once again made it clear that he is hoping to get a chance to play both receiver and cornerback in the NFL after he flourished at both positions during his time in college.

In 2024, Hunter put together one of the most incredible individual efforts in college football history. As a receiver, Hunter caught 96 passes for 1,258 yards and 13 touchdowns en route to winning the Fred Biletnikoff Award, which recognizes the nation's best receiver. At cornerback, Hunter intercepted four passes and was the winner of the Chuck Bednarik Award, which is given annually to college football's most outstanding defensive player.

Colorado's Deion Sanders declares Travis Hunter can play both sides of ball in NFL, calls pro game 'slow' Garrett Podell

Hunter's overall play in 2024 led to him winning the Heisman Trophy, as he joined 1997 winner Charles Woodson as the only defensive players to win college football's most prestigious individual honor.

Woodson went on to have a Hall of Fame career while playing cornerback. Hunter, who did not take part in individual drills during the NFL Scouting Combine, ran routes as a receiver during his pro day while catching passes from former Colorado teammate Shedeur Sanders, who is also being projected as a first-round pick.

In addition to getting another chance to catch passes from Sanders, Hunter shared his other main motivation for catching passes during his Pro Day.

"I had to show them these hands and [that] I can run routes," he said. "They say I can't run routes, so I had to show them."