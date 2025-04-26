Coming into the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft on Friday, the biggest talking point was what quarterbacks would go where, this after Cam Ward and Jaxson Dart were the only two signal-callers selected and Shedeur Sanders slid out of the first round Thursday night.

The Browns, Raiders and Saints figured to be the most likely landing spots for a quarterback at the top of the second round, but there was some scuttle that Sanders wouldn't even be the third quarterback taken. That buzz ended up being correct as the New Orleans Saints used the 40th overall pick to select Tyler Shough out of Louisville (with stops at Oregon and Texas Tech before that).

Shough wasn't particularly high on draft boards exiting the season, but the 25-year-old was a riser throughout the process and ended up as the third quarterback taken. When his name got announced, the celebration began at his draft party in Scottsdale, Arizona, and it wasn't just his family and friends getting in on the party as his dog stole the show front-and-center.

Shough did an interview with ESPN shortly after being taken and explained that his dog, Murphy, was fired up and they already had her ready for New Orleans with a Saints bandana.

Shough and Murphy will now be headed to the Big Easy, where he will join a Saints quarterback room with Derek Carr and Spencer Rattler, where he could have an opportunity to earn the starting job sooner than later with Carr's injury situation and Rattler's inconsistency as a rookie.