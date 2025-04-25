There are surprising drops for some of the biggest prospects every single year during the NFL Draft, and often times they have to do with medicals. That was the case in the 2025 NFL Draft on Thursday night, as Michigan star cornerback Will Johnson fell out of the first round.

Johnson was CBS Sports' No. 1 cornerback in this class, but Albert Breer of SI.com reported earlier this week that he has a knee issue that's been flagged by teams. This knee issue is not supposed to affect him in the short term, but his "longevity" is in question. On top of this concerning issue, Johnson missed time due to shoulder and toe injuries last season, then a hamstring injury held him out of Michigan's Pro Day.

In just six games played last season, Johnson recorded 14 combined tackles, three passes defended and two pick sixes. Despite the seven missed games, he was still named second-team All-Big Ten. In 2023, Johnson was named first-team All-Big Ten after recording 27 tackles, four interceptions and four passes defended while the Wolverines went on to win the College Football Playoff National Championship Game vs. Washington.

Johnson allowed two touchdowns in coverage while recording nine interceptions during his collegiate career, and allowed the second-lowest passer rating when targeted (31.0) in the FBS from 2022-24. Johnson is a bona fide star, but if his longevity is in question, you can understand why teams passed on him in the first round.