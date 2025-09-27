A pair of 2-1 teams looking to contend for division titles clash in Ireland when the Minnesota Vikings face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. Minnesota is coming off a 48-10 thrashing of the Cincinnati Bengals, while Pittsburgh outlasted New England 21-14 in Week 3. The Vikings, who are 4-0 in international games, will be playing the first of back-to-back games in Europe. Minnesota will play Cleveland on Oct. 5 at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Steelers, meanwhile, are 0-1 in international games, having lost a 34-27 decision to the Vikings at Wembley Stadium in London in 2013.

Kickoff from Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland, is set for 9:30 a.m. ET and can be seen on NFL Network. The Vikings lead the all-time series 10-9, including wins in two of the last three meetings. The Vikings are 2.5-point favorite in the latest Vikings vs. Steelers odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 41. Before making any Steelers vs. Vikings picks, make sure to check out the Sunday morning predictions from SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White.

New users can also target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $200 in bonus bets instantly plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket:

White, a Fantasy and gambling editor for CBS Sports, consistently crushes against-the-spread picks and has gone 718-623-37 on his ATS picks from 2017-24, which returned more than $3,200 to $100 players. White also has a strong read on the Vikings. He is an outstanding 37-13-3 (+2340) on his last 53 picks in games involving the Minnesota Vikings. Anybody following his NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, White has set his sights on Vikings vs. Steelers and just locked in his picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Steelers vs. Vikings:

Vikings vs. Steelers spread Minnesota -2.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Vikings vs. Steelers over/under 41 points Vikings vs. Steelers money line Minnesota -141, Pittsburgh +119 Vikings vs. Steelers picks See picks at SportsLine Vikings vs. Steelers streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why the Vikings can win

Despite having a stellar and opportunistic defense, Minnesota can also pack a punch on offense. Running back Jordan Mason, a fourth-year veteran, is picking up the slack after running back Aaron Jones went down with a hamstring injury and starting quarterback J.J. McCarthy has been ruled out again with a sprained right ankle as Carson Wentz will get another start. Mason is coming off a strong performance in the big win over the Bengals. In that game, he carried 16 times for 116 yards (7.3 average) and two touchdowns. For the year, he has 40 carries for 214 yards (5.3 average) and two touchdowns.

Helping lead the passing game is wide receiver Justin Jefferson. In three games, he has 12 receptions for 200 yards (16.7 average) and one touchdown. He has three explosive plays of 20 yards or more, including a long of 50, with 78 yards after the catch and six first-down conversions. Against the Bengals, he caught five passes for 75 yards, including a long of 36. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Steelers can win

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers powers the Pittsburgh offense. In three games, he has completed 56 of 86 passes (65.1%) for 586 yards and seven touchdowns with three interceptions for a 97.3 rating. In a 34-32 season-opening win over the New York Jets, he completed 22 of 30 passes (73.3%) for 244 yards and four touchdowns. He was 16 of 23 for 139 yards, two touchdowns and one interception last week against New England.

Among his top targets is veteran wide receiver D.K. Metcalf. In three games, Metcalf has caught 10 passes for 135 yards and two touchdowns. He has two explosive plays of 20 or more yards, including a long of 31, with seven first-down conversions. In the win over the Jets, he caught four balls for 83 yards, including a long of 31. See which team to back at SportsLine.

New users can also check out the latest BetMGM bonus code to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses:

How to make Steelers vs. Vikings picks

White has analyzed Vikings vs. Steelers from every angle and he's leaning Under on the point total. He has also discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread. He's only sharing what it is, and which side to back, at SportsLine.

Who wins Vikings vs. Steelers, and what critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back?. You can head to SportsLine to see his Vikings vs. Steelers picks. Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the expert that is 37-13-3 on his last 53 Minnesota Vikings picks, and find out.