The NFL's 2025 franchise tag deadline falls at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, March 4, marking the cutoff for any team to apply a tag to an impending unrestricted free agent during the offseason. Some clubs, like the Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs, have already selected players to receive the designation, with Osa Odighizuwa and Trey Smith reportedly set to be tagged, respectively, absent last-minute long-term deals.

You might still be wondering: What is a franchise tag, exactly? What about the transition tag, which can also be issued before the deadline? Are there three different types of tags? Do players have to sign them?

We're glad you asked. Below, you'll find all the information you need to know regarding the 2025 tag deadline, plus all the related mechanisms teams can use in the leadup to free agency.

You can also find a complete rundown of important offseason dates for the 2025 offseason, including the official start of free agency, the 2025 NFL Draft and post-draft spring workouts, right here.

What is the franchise tag?

The franchise tag is a one-year contract offer that guarantees a player a top salary according to his position. Any player tagged is effectively prevented from testing free agency without restriction, even if they do not sign the tag, although certain types of tags permit negotiations with other teams.

What are the three types of tags?

Exclusive franchise tag: This tag guarantees the player a one-year salary equivalent to the average of the top-five salaries at the player's position, or 120% of his previous salary, whichever is greater. It also prohibits any contract discussions between the tagged player and other NFL teams.

This tag guarantees the player a one-year salary equivalent to the average of the top-five salaries at the player's position, or 120% of his previous salary, whichever is greater. It also prohibits any contract discussions between the tagged player and other NFL teams. Non-exclusive franchise tag: This tag also guarantees the player a one-year salary equivalent to the average of the top-five salaries at the player's position, or 120% of his previous salary. It does permit the tagged player to receive contract offers from other teams; however, the original team has the right to match any offer, and must receive two first-round draft picks from the acquiring team if the player departs.

This tag also guarantees the player a one-year salary equivalent to the average of the top-five salaries at the player's position, or 120% of his previous salary. It does permit the tagged player to receive contract offers from other teams; however, the original team has the right to match any offer, and must receive two first-round draft picks from the acquiring team if the player departs. Transition tag: This tag guarantees the player a one-year salary equivalent to the average of the top-10 salaries at the player's position. It provides the clearest pathway for the player to sign elsewhere, as the original team still has the right to match any outside offers, but doesn't receive any compensation from an acquiring team if the player elects to sign elsewhere.

Are players required to sign a tag?

No. They can choose not to sign the tag as a means of prolonging negotiations with their team for a different contract. Unless the tag is rescinded by the team or the two sides reach a separate agreement, however, the player can only take the field in the next season by eventually signing the tag.

Can tagged players still sign long-term deals?

Yes. Once tagged, regardless of whether the player signs that tag, the player and his team have until 4 p.m. ET on July 15 to reach agreement on a replacement long-term contract. If that deadline comes and goes, the player's only option for playing the next season is signing the tag or having it rescinded by the team, essentially making the player an unrestricted free agent.

Can tagged players be traded?

Yes. Sometimes teams will use the tag as a means of delaying a longer-term decision on a player, and if the two sides aren't in agreement on a short- or long-term contract, the team can trade a tagged player, as long as said player agrees to sign the tag as part of the deal.