The 2025 NFL offseason is here. While the new league year technically doesn't begin until March 12, which is when signings and trades can become official, Tuesday marked the opening of the franchise tag window.

From now through 4 p.m. ET on March 4, all 32 teams are permitted to apply a franchise tag to one of their pending free agents. The one-year tender, which is fully guaranteed, is worth either the average of the top five salaries at the player's position, or 120% of the player's most recent salary (whichever is greater). Tagged players can still negotiate with other teams, but any offers they receive can be matched by the original team, and if the player departs, the acquiring team must surrender two first-round draft picks.

Transition tags can also be applied; these one-year offers allow the player to negotiate with other teams, but the original team receives no compensation if the player signs elsewhere.

2025 NFL free agency: Ranking top 25 offensive free agents with plenty of veteran receivers, O-linemen Jared Dubin

Who's been tagged this offseason? Stay tuned right here for live updates and analysis as moves go down.

And check out Tyler Sullivan's breakdown of tag candidates for all 32 teams right here.