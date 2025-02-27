The 2025 NFL offseason is here. While the new league year technically doesn't begin until March 12, which is when signings and trades can become official, the franchise tag window has been open since mid-February.

From now through 4 p.m. ET on March 4, all 32 teams are permitted to apply a franchise tag to one of their pending free agents. The one-year tender, which is fully guaranteed, is worth either the average of the top five salaries at the player's position, or 120% of the player's most recent salary (whichever is greater). Tagged players can still negotiate with other teams, but any offers they receive can be matched by the original team, and if the player departs, the acquiring team must surrender two first-round draft picks.

Transition tags can also be applied; these one-year offers allow the player to negotiate with other teams, but the original team receives no compensation if the player signs elsewhere.

Who's been tagged this offseason? Stay tuned right here for live updates and analysis as moves go down.

Trey Smith (Chiefs): Franchise tag

Kansas City is set to use a one-year, $23.4 million tender on its top free agent. Smith made his first Pro Bowl in 2024 as one of Patrick Mahomes' top interior blockers, and has been part of two Super Bowl championship lineups. He's still a candidate to ink a long-term deal with the Chiefs, who originally added Smith as a sixth-round draft pick in 2021.