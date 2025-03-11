The NFL's first day of free agency season included the release of a nine-time Pro Bowler who has played in two Super Bowls. The San Francisco 49ers have informed veteran fullback Kyle Juszczyk that he is being released according to ESPN. Juszczyk, wants to continue playing and will test the open market after he is released.

Juszczyk, 33, has been named to the Pro Bowl each season since 2016, which was his final year with the Baltimore Ravens, who selected him in the fourth round in the 2013 NFL Draft. Juszczyk was a Pro Bowler in each of his eight seasons with the 49ers, who enjoyed considerable success during Juszczyk's time with the franchise. Juszczyk helped San Francisco win the NFC in 2019 and again in 2023.

While the fullback position is dying out, Juszczyk has shown that the position can still hold value in today's NFL. He is a versatile player who can contributed as a blocker, receiver and a runner.

Expect Juszczyk to receive plenty of attention on the open market, given his talent, versatility and his experience as a 12-year veteran who has played in over 200 career games.