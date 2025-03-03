Alex Cappa has been a starter on the Cincinnati Bengals offensive line for the past three seasons, but he won't be returning for a fourth season. The team has decided to cut ties with Cappa in a move that was announced on Monday.

Although Cappa had started 50 games for the Bengals over the past three years, their decision to release him isn't a huge surprise. For one, his production went down last season. Joe Burrow was sacked 48 times in 2024, which was the tied for the fourth most in the NFL, and Cappa was part of the problem. According to Pro Football Focus, Cappa's overall grade last season was 50.5, which ranked 110th out of 135 guards.

The other reason this move wasn't a huge surprise is because it frees up a massive amount of salary cap space for the Bengals. Cappa was set to have a $10.25 million cap hit in 2025 and although the Bengals will take a dead cap hit of $2.25 million, the important part is that the move will free up $8 million in cap space.

Agent's Take: Bengals could pay a much steeper price if they don't heed Joe Burrow's plea to lock up stars Joel Corry

The Bengals now have roughly $68.7 million in cap space, according to OverTheCap.com, which is the fifth most in the NFL.

The fact that Cappa got released one day before the franchise tag deadline probably isn't a coincidence. If the Bengals don't get an extension done with Tee Higgins by Tuesday's tag deadline, then they'll almost certainly tag the wide receiver in a move that will cost $26.1 million. Once they use the tag, that money will immediately count against the cap, so the Bengals likely wanted to free up as much cap space as possible before officially using it.

If Higgins does get tagged, the Bengals need to make sure they still have an ample amount of cap space remaining so that they can get new deals done with both Ja'Marr Chase and Trey Hendrickson. On top of that, the team will need some cap space for free agency, which explains why the Bengals have been busy looking for ways to add extra cap room.

This is the second time in less than two weeks that the Bengals have freed up a chunk of salary cap space by cutting a player. Back on Feb. 21, they released Sheldon Rankins in a move that freed up $9.6 million in cap space. Between Rankins and Cappa, the Bengals have picked up $17.6 million in cap room for the 2025 season.

Cappa likely won't have an issue finding a job in free agency. Although he struggled in 2024, he's been a consistent starter in the NFL. After the Buccaneers made him a third-round pick in 2018, Cappa ended up starting 46 games over four seasons in Tampa. He then signed with the Bengals prior to the 2022 season and ended up starting at least 16 games in each of his three seasons in Cincinnati.